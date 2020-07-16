Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:00 AM

13 Apartments for rent in Justin, TX with hardwood floors

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1040 Scenic Drive
1040 Scenic Drive, Justin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1719 sqft
Charming home on spacious corner lot. Fantastic lay-out with large open kitchen to include: Cabinet faced refrigerator, glass cooktop, built-in-microwave, & dishwasher. Large family area has built-ins along with a cozy wood burning fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Justin
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
$
208 Units Available
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1275 sqft
Natural yet refined. Warm and welcoming. Feel right at home from the first moment you arrive at our inviting retreat. Discover a uniquely fresh take on comfort and simplicity, a harmonious blend of clean lines and organic design.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 16 at 12:22 AM
136 Units Available
Alta Champions Circle
15848 Championship Parkway, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,896
1447 sqft
BRAND NEW, Never Lived In Apartment Homes! One Month FREE plus $500 gift card and more! Contact us for details!

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
15300 Sam Reynolds Road
15300 Sam Reynolds Rd, Denton County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2670 sqft
1 story home sitting on a gated acre lot with custom upgrades thoughout. 4th bedrom could be a media or gameroom. It is wired for SSound or can be used as a MIL suite. Rock fireplace with gas logs, wood floors, vaulted ceilings with wood beams.
Results within 10 miles of Justin
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 16 at 12:01 AM
$
83 Units Available
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tacara Village in Fort Worth. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
15 Units Available
Olympus Waterford
400 Bourland Rd, Keller, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,273
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary interiors with upgraded kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly units, blocks from downtown Keller, TX. Near schools, parks with easy access to Highway 377 and North Fairway.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
49 Units Available
Overlook Ranch
3101 Alliance Gateway Fwy, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,012
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1250 sqft
Our apartment features include a fully equipped gourmet kitchen, nine foot ceilings, hardwood floors, extra storage, plush carpeting, spacious walk-in closets, full sized washer and dryer connections, and more! We offer a state-of-the-art fitness
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 16 at 12:31 AM
16 Units Available
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1473 sqft
Amenities galore in this green community. Basketball court, dog park, and round-the-clock gym and maintenance. Pets welcome. Recently renovated, air-conditioned units. Close to Trinity Springs Middle School and I-35W.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
74 Units Available
Villages of Woodland Springs
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,225
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,039
1386 sqft
At Westhouse Apartment Flats, we imagine the possibilities & deliver you the experience you deserve. Discover amenities that are designed to bring people together and offer you an extraordinary lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
17 Units Available
Olympus Stone Glen
300 Bourland Rd, Keller, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,156
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community near Keller High School. Also close to numerous walking trails and parks. Each residence is equipped with kitchen appliances and spacious walk-in closets. Residents' amenities include a resort-style swimming pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
8 Units Available
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,021
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,607
1208 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Villages of Woodland Springs
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1273 sqft
Our beautiful community here at Mansions at Timberland Apartments offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments for you to call home! In addition to the distinct architectural design and custom finishes, every apartment includes unique living

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
11689 Old Stoney Road
11689 Old Stoney Road, Denton County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1568 sqft
PROPERTY SITS ON ONE ACRE AND IF SOMEONE HAS A HORSE THERE IS A PASTURE TO USE. NICE 4 BEDROOM, BIG LIVING AREA, NICE MASTER. VINYL WOOD FLOORING. SELLER MAY BE THERE WORKING ON THE PROPERTY.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Justin, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Justin renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

