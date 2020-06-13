Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:04 AM

118 Apartments for rent in Hickory Creek, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ...
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Mansions at Hickory Creek
1021 Point Vista Rd, Hickory Creek, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,258
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1273 sqft
Welcome home to Mansions at Hickory Creek Apartments! Our upscale community offers beautiful one and two bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas, gourmet kitchens, generous storage space, faux-wood flooring, attached garages, full-size
Results within 1 mile of Hickory Creek
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
28 Units Available
Oxford at Lakeview
3300 South Garrison Road, Corinth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1353 sqft
Welcome to Oxford at Lake View, the premier luxury apartments in Corinth, Texas. Featuring incredible apartment homes and unparalleled communal amenities for all to enjoy, Oxford at Lake View offers unmatched luxury for each of its residents.
Results within 5 miles of Hickory Creek
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
$
9 Units Available
Toscana at Valley Ridge
1400 W Valley Ridge Blvd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
936 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and patio/balcony. Ample community amenities, including a dog park, fire pit, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Located near I-35E. Shop at Vista Ridge Mall during your free time.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
16 Units Available
Oxford at the Boulevard
2010 S Corinth St, Corinth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1325 sqft
Oxford at the Boulevard in Corinth, Texas, are upscale apartments with all the latest amenities, like granite countertops, a saltwater pool and a great fitness center. Near shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
The View on Fox Creek
201 W Southwest Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
882 sqft
The View on Fox Creek is located in one of the Dallas area’s fastest-growing suburbs, Lewisville, Texas. This highly-desirable community is just northwest of Downtown Dallas along Lewisville Lake.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lewisville Valley
9 Units Available
Villas at Waterchase
165 N Old Orchard Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
963 sqft
Abundant storage throughout every home with walk-in closets, kitchen pantry, and additional outdoor storage off of patio/balcony. Playground and lighted sports court for outdoor recreation. Resort-style pool. Five minutes to I-35E.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
21 Units Available
Vistas on the Park
1002 S Edmonds Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
831 sqft
Great on-site amenities like a dog park, gym and pool. 1-2 bedroom pet-friendly units include granite countertops, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Close to I-35E, DART transportation, Lewisville Lake and Vista Ridge Mall.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Lakepointe
26 Units Available
The View at Lakeside
901 Lakeside Cir, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1254 sqft
Close to Hebron DCTA station for easy travel to Dallas, Carrollton, and Denton. Property features yoga studio, spa, cabana, 24-hour gym, and hot tub. Units have walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
14 Units Available
Catalina
998 Bellaire Blvd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$854
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,129
1038 sqft
Tucked in a quiet, residential neighborhood in the popular Dallas/Fort Worth suburb or Lewisville, Catalina provides a superb location between Lewisville Lake and Grapevine Lake.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:02am
24 Units Available
Preserve at Pecan Creek
6303 W Shady Shores Rd, Corinth, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1319 sqft
Welcome to Preserve At Pecan Creek. Beautiful property located close to I35 and convenient to shopping, restaurants and entertainment!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Oak Forest
1531 S State Highway 121, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1278 sqft
Desirable location in Lewisville School district, just minutes from I-35 for easy commuting. Enjoy community with jogging trail, covered parking and pool. Luxury units feature granite counters, fireplace and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
Hidden Creek
1200 College Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$927
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1493 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-35E. Floor plans feature private patios or balconies. Community offers a resort-style pool, outdoor spa, social lounge and 24-hour athletic center. Covered parking and private detached garages available by reservation.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
19 Units Available
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr, Flower Mound, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,232
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,082
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
33 Units Available
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
931 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable one- and two-bedroom units located close to Denton Regional Medical Center, UNT and TWU. Apartments feature new interior renovations, spacious floor plans, walk-in closets and wood-style flooring.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:36am
$
26 Units Available
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Lodge at Pecan Creek is a brand new community offering: Beautiful Clubhouse with Complimentary Coffee BarCyber Cafe with 3 computer terminals Salt water resort style swimming pool with outdoor kitchen Complimentary Coffee Bar Reserved, covered
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave, Flower Mound, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,149
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk to The Marketplace at Flower Mound and Cortaderra Park in minutes. On-site amenities include a business center, trash valet and garage parking. Units have granite countertops and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:39am
41 Units Available
Hickory Creek Ranch
2700 Cedar Creek Lane, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,090
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1298 sqft
Masterfully designed and crafted in a style reminiscent of the rolling landscape of the Texas Hill Country, Hickory Creek Ranch Apartments provides a tranquil ambiance with state-of-the-art amenities.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
$
33 Units Available
Millennium Place
6651 S I-35 E, Corinth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,205
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1255 sqft
Come home to Millennium Place and experience true urban residential living. Conveniently situated in the growing city of Corinth, TX in the Lake Cities area, Millennium Place will be the center of the brand new, mixed use Millennium development.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
10 Units Available
Wimbledon
1420 W Main St, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,074
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
854 sqft
Community includes sundeck, playground and fitness center. Units feature vaulted ceilings, custom oak cabinets and fireplaces. Easy access to grocery stores, restaurants and shopping in Dallas/Fort Worth.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:01am
2 Units Available
Lakeland
322 Lake Park Rd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakeland in Lewisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
6 Units Available
Cottages on Edmonds
1716 S Edmonds Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
925 sqft
Recently renovated community with an open floor plan, faux-wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances. On-site business center, billiards room, fitness center, and spacious green space.
Results within 10 miles of Hickory Creek
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
6 Units Available
Coronado North
301 Coronado Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
910 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Coronado North in Denton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
36 Units Available
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,033
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1317 sqft
This community offers a fitness center, billiards room and covered parking. Apartments feature walk-in closets, window coverings and vaulted ceilings. Eastvale Park and the Legacy Center are just short drives away.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
37 Units Available
The Mansions 3Eighty
26850 US-380, Aubrey, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,192
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,042
1498 sqft
Luxury apartments featuring numerous upgrades, including a gym, game room, pool and business center. Units feature granite countertops, stainless steel and Jacuzzi tubs. Minutes from the Dallas North Tollway.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Hickory Creek, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hickory Creek renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

