2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:18 PM
44 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
15 Units Available
The Hills at Fair Oaks
8700 Starr Ranch, Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
960 sqft
Easy access to I-10, recently renovated with resort-style pool and oasis. Enjoy the convenience of a 24-hour gym, dog park, and coffee bar all on-site. Interiors feature designer finishes, hardwood floors, and granite counters.
Results within 1 mile of Fair Oaks Ranch
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
33 Units Available
Rustico at Fair Oaks
27595 IH 10W, Boerne, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1062 sqft
New apartments with nine-foot ceilings and granite kitchen counters. Community includes a complimentary coffee bar, resort-style pool and business center. Easy access to I-10. Jog or hike at nearby Eisenhower Park during free time.
Results within 5 miles of Fair Oaks Ranch
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
37 Units Available
Roots at Boerne
135 Old San Antonio Road, Boerne, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
970 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Minutes from the Hill Country Mile experience vacation inspired living.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
49 Units Available
Abbey at Dominion Crossing
21626 Stonewall Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1157 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-10 and less than one mile north of The Dominion neighborhood in close proximity to exclusive restaurants, shopping destinations and downtown San Antonio attractions.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
7 Units Available
The Woodland
150 Medical Dr, Boerne, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1010 sqft
One- and two-bedroom open-concept apartment homes with tile flooring and well-equipped kitchens. Community is close to schools and library, and features a swimming pool, playground and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Crownridge of Texas
28 Units Available
Catalina at Dominion
21630 Milsa Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1284 sqft
Discover refined luxury living at Catalina at Dominion Apartment Homes.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Dominion
20 Units Available
Grand at the Dominion
23910 W Interstate 10, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1222 sqft
Newly renovated homes with walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly, with a clubhouse, coffee bar, gym and a fitness center. Close to La Cantera shopping mall.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
29 Units Available
Park at Rialto
25051 IH 10 West, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1160 sqft
Within easy reach of State Road 436 and Highway 17/92. Apartments featuring two-tone colored interiors, ornamental chair rails and ceiling fans in a community with tropical landscaping. On-site playground, fitness center and complimentary coffee bar.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Ranch at Cibolo Creek
1681 River Rd, Boerne, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1035 sqft
Welcome home to The Ranch at Cibolo, a wonderful apartment community with everything you've been looking for.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
607 SCHWEPPE ST
607 Schweppe Street, Boerne, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1305 sqft
Charming 1960's Downtown Boerne Home with lots of upgrades! 2-bedrooms, 1 bath. Use the large bonus room for an office, a second living room, or a game room. Trees shade the oversized fenced yard and matching 16X12 shed is great for extra storage.
Results within 10 miles of Fair Oaks Ranch
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
30 Units Available
San Miguel
5202 Texana Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1166 sqft
This gated community features seven floor plans that have been recently renovated and feature walk-in closets. Plenty of shopping and dining along nearby I-10. There's an onsite pool, car wash area and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
39 Units Available
NOVA
14200 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
1070 sqft
Fully furnished homes near the University of Texas at San Antonio. Community includes a coffee bar, dog park and courtyard. Easy access to San Antonio International Airport. Near Six Flags Fiesta Texas.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Friedrich Wilderness
34 Units Available
Ascent Cresta Bella
19702 Bella Loma Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,742
1239 sqft
Situated west of I-10. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, plank floors and quartz counters. On-site dual-level fitness center, poolside outdoor kitchen, social lounge, and rooftop terrace with Hill Country views.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Forest Crest
54 Units Available
Infinity at the Rim Apartments
18130 Talavera Rdg, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1249 sqft
A beautiful location in the heart of San Antonio's downtown area. Apartments feature quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and stainless steel shelving. On-site amenities include a vanishing-edge pool and rooftop terrace.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
26 Units Available
Pecan Springs
5511 Pecan Springs Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1009 sqft
Eco-friendly community with easy access to I-10. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens with hardwood cabinetry and bedrooms with ceiling fans. Select apartments boast large balconies and Hill Country views. On-site pool with swim-up bar.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
21 Units Available
Azure Apartments
14030 FM RD 1560, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1127 sqft
Home-like apartment community features designer touches like farm sinks, a resort-like pool, intrusion alarms and a dog-grooming station. In Northwest San Antonio near the Loop. I-10 and Hwy 16 gets you to downtown within minutes.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
41 Units Available
Hilltop at Shavano
17239 Shavano Ranch Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1064 sqft
Luxurious units include laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwashers. Tenants can take advantage of communal pool, yoga, hot tub, and gym. Convenient location close to local shopping and Salado Creek.
Last updated June 12 at 06:10pm
177 Units Available
The Towers
16735 La Cantera Parkway, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1310 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Towers in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
16 Units Available
The Highline
5655 UTSA Blvd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1065 sqft
Close to I-10 freeway. Round-the-clock gym and laundry. Community dog park, pool and barbecue areas. 1-3 bedroom apartments have in-unit laundry hookups, patios or balconies, and granite-look countertops.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Rogers Ranch
22 Units Available
Villas at Rogers Ranch
2727 Treble Crk, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1060 sqft
Upgraded apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens. Use the on-site conference room, business center and grilling station as needed. Close to Loop 1604 for a smooth commute. By SilverHorn Golf Club.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
32 Units Available
OXLY Apartments
5810 Utsa Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1059 sqft
Welcome to Oxly, a stunning community of apartments in San Antonio designed to elevate your lifestyle.
Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
5 Units Available
The View at Crownridge
7602 Luskey Blvd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1104 sqft
Community amenities include a gym, poolside cabanas, and a Starbucks coffee bar. The one- to three-bedroom apartment home interiors feature wood floors, granite countertops and gourmet kitchens. Easy access to TX-1604 Loop and Interstate 10.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
44 Units Available
Ventura Ridge
5602 Presidio Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
1130 sqft
Elegant apartments with easy access to 10 and Loop 1604 with nearby shopping and dining. Luxury granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances with premier amenities including a pool, coffee bar, and dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46pm
60 Units Available
Arrive Eilan
17803 La Cantera Terrace, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
1369 sqft
Located just off I-10, close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Units feature high ceilings, full size washer/dryer, wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community has a jogging trail, two pools and a pet park.
