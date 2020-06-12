/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:13 PM
146 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Cinco Ranch, TX
Cinco Ranch
14 Units Available
Aston at Cinco Ranch
22400 Westheimer Pkwy, Cinco Ranch, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1193 sqft
Close to I-10 and Katy Mills Mall. Spacious one- to three-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes featuring gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Each home includes a full-sized washer and dryer, and attached garage.
Results within 1 mile of Cinco Ranch
32 Units Available
Camden Downs At Cinco Ranch
2495 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1169 sqft
Open floorplans flooded with natural light. Designer fixtures, including pendant and track lighting.Resort-style pool with brick sundeck. Minutes to George Bush Park.
Memorial Parkway
39 Units Available
The Gallery at Katy
1007 S Mason Rd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
907 sqft
Amenities for active living - track, indoor and outdoor sport courts, fitness center with cardio and strength machines. Walk-in closets with all floor plans. Five minutes to shopping, dining, and entertainment at Mason Center.
Cinco Ranch
23 Units Available
The Grand at LaCenterra
2727 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1237 sqft
Mosaic tile backsplashes, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances for gourmet kitchens. Game room with ping pong and billiards. Fitness center with yoga and spin training room. Steps away from dozens of shopping and dining options at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch.
17 Units Available
Cornerstone Ranch
2002 S Mason Rd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
988 sqft
Better Living. Better Life. Located in prestigious Katy, Texas, we offer an abundance of lifestyle conveniences and charm. Embrace the sense of community that Katy and Cornerstone Ranch is known for as you enjoy towering 9ft.
41 Units Available
Falcon Landing
3300 Falcon Landing Blvd, Katy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1245 sqft
Located less than five miles from downtown Katy, right off Falcon Landing Boulevard. Deluxe townhouses including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and private balcony. Property boasts a lake with courtyards, pool and gym.
23 Units Available
Grand Villas at Katy
1550 Katy Gap Rd, Katy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
1136 sqft
Clubhouse, pool, gym, outdoor grill, media room and pool table on site. One-, two- and three-bedroom units include hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to shopping and dining venues, medical facilities and entertainment spots.
23 Units Available
Oak Park Trails
2005 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1152 sqft
Airy homes with nine-foot ceilings. Large movie room with projector and theater-style seating for over twenty. Resort-style pool with water features and sunshelf.
10 Units Available
Ashley House
3903 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1050 sqft
Ashley House Apartments is a fantastic choice for those looking for luxury and convenience in the Katy area. This beautiful apartment community is ideally situated in Katy near world-class shopping, entertainment, and fine dining.
32 Units Available
Retreat at Cinco Ranch
3306 S Fry Rd, Katy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1112 sqft
Spacious homes flooded with natural light. Resort-stlye pool with sun shelf, island table. DVD/Video library available to residents. Less than a mile to George Bush/Eldridge Park.
31 Units Available
Sorrel Grand Parkway
1660 Katy Gap Rd, Katy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1393 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include saltwater pool, game room, gym, and media center. Right off Grand Parkway. Easy access to leading schools and prime shopping and dining venues.
9 Units Available
Cimarron Parkway Apartments
22022 Cimarron Pkwy, Katy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1040 sqft
Gorgeous pet-friendly units with granite-style countertops, cherry wood cabinetry and brushed nickel hardware. Ample storage areas and walk-in closets. Community features a pool, heated spa and sun deck. Minutes from I-10 and Park Ten.
Contact for Availability
Parkside Grand Parkway
1226 W Grand Pkwy S, Katy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1092 sqft
Pet-friendly community that has two on-site pet parks. Select apartments even have fenced-in yards. All tenants have access to two swimming pools. Part of the Cinco Ranch School District.
Contact for Availability
Broadstone Grand Parkway
1111 Falcon Park Dr, Katy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
Your search for a fantastic one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment in Katy is over. Broadstone Grand Parkway offers nine different floor plan options for apartment homes conveniently located in the heart of the city.
Results within 5 miles of Cinco Ranch
Converse
41 Units Available
Satori at Long Meadow
5830 Meadow Ranch Parkway, Richmond, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1298 sqft
Welcome to Satori at Long Meadow Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Richmond, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
45 Units Available
Broadstone Market Station
24002 Colonial Pkwy, Katy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1156 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
16 Units Available
Lakeside Villas
10441 Spring Green Blvd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1277 sqft
Plenty of space in every home with ten-foot ceilings, full-sized washer and dryer, and large walk-in closets. Twentysix acre lake with walking trails wraps around three sides of the community.
48 Units Available
Cortland Vue Kingsland
18021 Kingsland Blvd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1201 sqft
Luxury apartments feature spacious living areas and a variety of floor plans. Amenities include clubhouse, business center, billiards room and a pool. Direct access to the George Bush Park bike trails.
23 Units Available
Camden Grand Harbor
24757 Grand Harbor Dr, Katy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1128 sqft
Crown molding and granite countertops for stylish living. Washer and dryer, plus walk-in closets with all floor plans. Outdoor fireside lounge. Resort-style pool with lap lanes, fountains, tile sundeck, and adjacent barbeque area. Less than a mile to I-10.
40 Units Available
Kingston Villas
21540 Provincial Blvd, Katy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,066
1144 sqft
Welcome to Kingston Villas, Houston's premier apartment homes! Our spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes feature elegant chef-caliber kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies.
Lakemont
20 Units Available
Cortland Lakemont
7115 S Mason Rd, Richmond, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,392
1045 sqft
Luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom units have gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Gym, pool and dog park on site. Its prime location offers easy access to the Houston-Woodlands-Sugar Land area.
7 Units Available
Waterside at Mason
1901 Waterside Village Dr, Richmond, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1191 sqft
In-unit laundry, granite countertops, walk-in closets and patios. Community amenities include elevator, garage, fitness center, game room, media room, parking and clubhouse. Pet-friendly with a dog park.
24 Units Available
Mason Park
222 Mason Creek Dr, Katy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1066 sqft
Luxury apartments located minutes from Katy Freeway. Smoke-free units with hardwood floors, carpeting and laundry in a Green Community. Children's playground and pet-friendly dog park provide for social engagements. Guest parking is a big plus.
26 Units Available
Vineyards
21550 Provincial Blvd, Katy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1177 sqft
Upscale, resort-like living just minutes from the nightlife. On-site amenities include a cyber cafe, a gourmet outdoor kitchen, fitness center and game room. Private patios or balconies, black appliances and walk-in closets.
