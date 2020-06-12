/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:26 PM
23 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Aransas Pass, TX
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1329 Oak Park Dr
1329 Oak Park Drive, Aransas Pass, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1217 sqft
This is a beautiful home that has been remodeled with hardwood flooring thru out, open concept, side by side stainless, refrigerator, stainless stove and dishwasher, window blinds and a large separated 2 car garage with remote, breezeway between
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2101 Lighthouse Lake
2101 Lighthouse Lake Ln, Aransas Pass, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1733 sqft
This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home is move-in ready! Open floor plan with grey ceramic tile and carpet in bedrooms. Beautiful white quartz counters in kitchen with teal blue backsplash.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
218 S 8th St
218 South 8th Street, Aransas Pass, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
Wow, this fresh, bright house for rent is BRAND NEW inside! New windows and doors, new wiring, new plumbing, new 4 ton A/C, new water heater, new floors, new baths, new Kitchen cabinets with under counter lighting, new appliances including super
Results within 1 mile of Aransas Pass
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
111 PORT ROYAL
111 Port, Aransas County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1742 sqft
CANAL-FRONT property in the highly desirable City by the Sea TX - Find your Freedom in this CANAL-FRONT property in the highly desirable City by the Sea, TX! Conveniently located off SH35 between Rockport and Aransas Pass.
Results within 5 miles of Aransas Pass
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2951 Lakeview West Dr
2951 Lakeview East, Ingleside, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1405 sqft
Beautiful and contemporary brick home with a water view.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2115 Eastwind St
2115 Eastwind Street, Ingleside, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1244 sqft
Very nice well maintained home, open concept, granite counter tops with a large island, lots of cabinets, stainless steal refrigerator, washer, dryer, microwave, fenced back yard with a covered patio and lots of trees.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
497 Rabbit Run Road
497 Rabbit Run Road, Aransas County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1368 sqft
Newly remodeled mobile home sits on a partially cleared acre lot. Ideal location if you enjoy privacy and peace and quiet. Call and book your tour today.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
4324 Fm 1069
4324 FM 1069, Aransas County, TX
Tucked away on a 3 acre tract, this home is spacious and secluded. Well kept 4 bedroom home with a Jack and Jill bathroom, master suite is an ample size as well as the master bath.
Results within 10 miles of Aransas Pass
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1800 N Live Oak St
1800 North Live Oak Street, Rockport, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
BRAND NEW HOMES !! - Property Id: 293780 This is a brand new model home is ready for immediate move-in! Only $1250 for a brand NEW three bedroom and two bathroom home! This won't last, so CALL NOW! 832-422-RENT (7368) Apply at TurboTenant:
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Portland Sutherland
1 Unit Available
603 Seco
603 Seco Drive, Portland, TX
*New Rental Listing* - Are you looking for a spacious remodeled house in Portland? Your search ends with this 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom, 2 living room on a very large lot.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Portland Sutherland
1 Unit Available
117 Broadway Blvd
117 East Broadway Avenue, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1589 sqft
This is a great Portland home in the desirable East Cliff subdivision! It has tile in the kitchen, dining room, and bathrooms, new carpet in the bedrooms and 2 living areas. Fresh paint sure to compliment any decor.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
234 Palmer Dr
234 Palmer Drive, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2058 sqft
Beautiful home in the Legends at Northshore. You will love this 3 bedrooms plus an office, 2 bath, open floor plan home with updates through-out. Walking distance to East Cliff Elementary and Northshore Country Club. Come see it today!
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1016 Imperial St
1016 Imperial Street, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1388 sqft
Super nice rental in Portland! Close to all projects including Exxon, Cheniere, & Steel Dynamics. Located in the sought after Bay Ridge subdivision. This immaculate 3/2, built in 2012, feels like you're walking into a newly constructed home.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1110 Meadow Brook Dr
1110 Meadow Brook Dr, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1607 sqft
Nice location and walking distance to schools, park and shopping. Spacious living area with fireplace. Kitchen offers stove/oven, dishwasher and built in microwave. Separate laundry room.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
162 La Concha Blvd
162 La Concha Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
GREAT LOCATION BETWEEN PORT A AND N PADRE ISLAND IN FRONT OF THE MAYAN PRINCESS..BEACH RD 1/2 MILE AWAY...SEE THE OCEAN FROM MASTER BALCONLY...SEE THE BAY FROM 2 BEDROOMS AMD THE LAGOON FROM ONE BEDROOM...ACROSS FROM THE AREA POOL...
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1013 Imperial St
1013 Imperial Street, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1687 sqft
Beautiful Home Located in Portland Tx. Located near shopping center , around the corner off HWY 181.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Portland Sutherland
1 Unit Available
1809 Portland Dr
1809 Portland Drive, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1932 sqft
Wood floors in living areas, new carpet in bedrooms. Living area plus a game room complete with a pool table! 8x12 storage barn in backyard. Rear garage and covered patio.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Portland Sutherland
1 Unit Available
305 Long Pointe Dr
305 Long Pointe Dr, Portland, TX
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home; Beautiful flooring throughout the open living area; No carpet; Master bedroom is downstairs; Large Master bathroom with a custom shower and a double vanity; three spacious bedrooms are upstairs.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Portland Sutherland
1 Unit Available
1817 Dolphin Dr
1817 Dolphin Drive, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1550 sqft
Cute 3/2/2 home in an established neighborhood. Nice sized living room with a gas and wood-burning fireplace; master bedroom has a large walk-in closet. Very spacious inside laundry room. Lots of kitchen counter top space; Nice sized back yard.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Portland Sutherland
1 Unit Available
133 N Janin
133 Janin Circle North, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1340 sqft
Don't miss this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath Portland home! Updates throughout the home; recently renovated kitchen. 2 living areas and extra large back yard. 2 car garage and extra large driveway. Call today to schedule a tour!
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
111 5th St
111 5th Street, Gregory, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1824 sqft
Tucked away in Gregory Texas, this Home has been recently updated. This 3 bedroom home sits on a large lot that will be fenced in for privacy. Just poured a new long driveway and side walk that leads to a spacious concrete porch.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
213 Allison
213 Allison Drive, Gregory, TX
Very Spacious 4 bedroom 1 full bath home in Gregory, TX. Original hardwood flooring in bedrooms and living area. Two living areas, and a separate laundry room. Sits on 4 lots.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Portland Sutherland
1 Unit Available
106 E Janin
106 West Janin Circle, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1958 sqft
Remodeled Spacious home , Waterview of the Bay in Portland Texas. 3/2/2, Central A/C and heat. Yes... See the difference in this nice home. Please call for appointment, Application fee $40.00. One small dog under 25 lbs with approval and Pet Fee.