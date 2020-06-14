170 Apartments for rent in South Park Township, PA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for South Park Township renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
9 Units Available
Park Place of South Park
1700 Patrick Pl, South Park Township, PA
1 Bedroom
$815
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1200 sqft
Close to South Park Game Preserve. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans featuring open living-dining space, ample storage and fully equipped kitchens. Tenants' amenities include a swimming pool, laundry and covered picnic area.
Results within 5 miles of South Park Township
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Whitehall
26 Units Available
Maiden Bridge & Canongate Apartments
100 White Hampton Ln, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,200
1053 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1015 sqft
Minutes to downtown Pittsburgh. Fully equipped kitchen with generous counter space in every home. Community offers a library, fitness center and heated pool. On-site Port Authority Metro stop. Free shuttle to Caste Village shops.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
53 Units Available
The Evalee
7 Dorchester Dr, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
977 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Evalee in Bethel Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
54 Units Available
Chroma Apartments
1360 Martha Street, Highlands Ranch, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,468
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,988
1135 sqft
Illuminate your life at Chroma Apartments in Highlands Ranch, where modern spaces complement a full spectrum of amenities for active lifestyles.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
5331 Main St Rear
5331 Main Street, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$550
3 ROOMS AND A BATH ATOP A 2 CAR GARAGE. - Property Id: 297460 FOR RENT BETHEL PARK SMALL APT. ABOVE A 2 CAR GARAGE 3 ROOMS AND A BATH REFRIDGE AND STOVE WASHER AND DRYER ALL REMODELED 2 YEARS AGO $550 PLUS UTIL. $250.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Carrick
1 Unit Available
2315 Athena St
2315 Athena Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$925
2 BR / 2 Bath Townhouse in Carrick! Great Location! 15 Minutes from Downtown Pittsburgh! Property Highlights: - Hardwood floors - Central Air - Off-street parking with attached garage - First floor has garage and bathroom - Second floor has

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1134 Tennessee
1134 Tennessee Avenue, Dormont, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1350 sqft
CHARMING FRONT PORCH COLONIAL - Property Id: 264959 IF YOU LOVE CHARM, you'll love this darling 3 bedroom front porch colonial in the family-friendly walking community of Dormont.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Brentwood
1 Unit Available
2908 Brentwood Ave
2908 Brentwood Avenue, Brentwood, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
Brentwood - 3 Br Single Family Home Updated! Laminate and Hardwood Floors! - This large 3 Bedroom Single Family home features new laminate flooring on the first floor, fresh paint and lots of updates! The first floor features a living room, dining

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
3309 Bethel Church Road
3309 Bethel Church Road, Bethel Park, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1911 sqft
4 Bedroom Home located in Bethel Park. Open floor plan, hardwood floors, kitchen with granite countertops, gas stove and eat-in countertop. 1 oversized garage. Private rear patio, Close to everything. 'T' and South Hills Village.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
614 Audubon Avenue
614 Audubon Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
This rental property has it all! Remodeled from head to toe, enjoy the hardwood floors, newly remodeled kitchen & bathrooms, recessed lighting, finished game room, and so much more! Flat back yard includes a fenced in area for children & pets! The

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
141 Meadowbook circle
141 Meadowbrook Circle, McMurray, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
Amazing half acre + lot and located in a great spot on the street for that feeling of seclusion! 2 Car garage makes easy access to kitchen with groceries, mud room between kitchen and garage and also accesses the rear 2 tier deck patio - very

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1235 McNeilly Road
1235 Mcneilly Avenue, Dormont, PA
2 Bedrooms
$890
DARLING 2 Bedroom in DORMONT! - Property Id: 231420 DARLING 2nd Floor Duplex Apartment! Gleaming Hardwood Floors through this spacious Unit. Large Living Room, Huge Eat in Kitchen Fully Equipped with Gas Stove.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
200 Cedar
200 Cedar Blvd, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Impressive Craftsman style home in Mt Lebanon! Very spacious and full of charm, with beautiful hardwood floors, stain glass windows, built ins and more.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Pleasant Hills
1 Unit Available
100 Garden Gate Dr
100 Garden Drive, Pleasant Hills, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
The Atwood located in the Pleasant Hills section of Pittsburgh, PA offers residents a location that is less than 10 miles from downtown Pittsburgh.
Results within 10 miles of South Park Township
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
31 Units Available
Torrente
2565 Boyce Plaza Rd, Upper St. Clair, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1126 sqft
Experience the best in luxury living with breathtaking creek and woodland views offering plenty of privacy, not often found in apartment living. Our unique Upper St.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
42 Units Available
Reserve at Southpointe
1000 Meadow Ln, Canonsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1390 sqft
Prime location just off of I-79. Luxurious apartments include granite counters, ice maker, in-unit laundry, ceiling fan, and fireplace. Community offers tenants 24-hour gym, clubhouse, and conference room.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
East Liberty
12 Units Available
Coda on Centre
5765 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,670
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1077 sqft
At the crossroads of East Liberty and Shadyside rises Coda on Centre.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Shadyside
20 Units Available
Bakery Living Orange
6480 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,370
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1118 sqft
A smoke-free community with bike trails, a well-equipped fitness center, and a business center, among other amenities. Homes feature keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and gourmet kitchens. Opposite Bakery Square.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Troy Hill
31 Units Available
Heinz Lofts
300 Heinz St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
1542 sqft
Added to the list of Pittsburgh historic landmarks in 2004, our unique Strip District apartments boast stunning 1890s architecture on the outside, with sleek contemporary interiors and upgraded modern amenities.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Central Lawrenceville
15 Units Available
Foundry at 41st
4107 Willow St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,343
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,868
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
1161 sqft
Minutes from Market Square and Arsenal Park, this community offers gorgeous views of the Allegheny River. It also provides residents with off-street parking, controlled access and on-site laundry. Units include large closets and Juliet balconies.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
East Liberty
4 Units Available
The Penn at Walnut on Highland
111 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,413
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,453
1278 sqft
Luxury apartments with in-unit washers, private balconies, and gourmet kitchens. Residents have access to a fully equipped fitness center, bike storage, and a business center, among other amenities. Located in East Liberty.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Shadyside
9 Units Available
Bakery Living Blue
6454 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,370
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
996 sqft
Stone's throw from Bakery Square, these homes feature in-unit laundry, keyless entry, and gourmet kitchens, among other modern amenities. Common amenities include a business center and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
East Liberty
12 Units Available
Walnut on Highland
121 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,577
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly homes with keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a fitness center, 24/7 maintenance, and covered parking. Located in the revamped East Liberty neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Squirrel Hill South
8 Units Available
5644 Hempstead Road
5645 Hempstead Rd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,136
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
949 sqft
Community provides garage parking, bike storage and on-site laundry facilities. Units include high-speed internet access, balconies and a full range of appliances. Located in the Squirrel Hill district adjacent to Davis Playground and Hobart Street.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in South Park Township, PA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for South Park Township renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

