2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
134 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Glassport, PA
1 Unit Available
718 Monongahela Ave
718 Monongahela Avenue, Glassport, PA
2 Bedrooms
$575
760 sqft
2 story half duplex - Property Id: 281082 recently remodeled newer lamanite new rug on second floor yard in front sets back from street Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 1 mile of Glassport
McKeesport - White Oak
1 Unit Available
437 Pacific Street
437 Pacific Street, McKeesport, PA
2 Bedrooms
$625
889 sqft
Two Bedroom Duplex on Quiet Street - This beautiful two bedroom house in McKeesport features a large living room with decorative mantle that brings a sense of old time charm to this modern apartment.
Results within 5 miles of Glassport
Clairton
24 Units Available
Heritage Hills
1250 Village Green Dr, Jefferson Hills, PA
2 Bedrooms
$810
1045 sqft
Leave the city behind and come home to our Apartment Excellence Award winning community.
Munhall
11 Units Available
The Waterfront
611 East Waterfront Drive, Munhall, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1325 sqft
Waterfront location with beautiful views and access to the Waterfront shopping districts. Spacious floor plans, washer/dryer in unit and luxurious finishes like crown molding and high ceilings.
Clairton
1 Unit Available
810 Miller Avenue Unit 2
810 Miller Avenue, Clairton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$597
800 sqft
Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment - Two bedroom, one bathroom apartment with off street parking! Conveniently located near Clairton High School Stadium and on the bus-line.
McKeesport - White Oak
1 Unit Available
3417 Grover St
3417 Grover Street, McKeesport, PA
2 Bedrooms
$770
Large 2 bedroom apartment in McKeesport.
McKeesport - White Oak
1 Unit Available
1733 Evans Ave
1733 Evans Street, McKeesport, PA
2 Bedrooms
$650
Freshly Painted Two Bedroom Home - Cozy two bedroom home in McKeesport. Recently renovated with new paint and heating system! The covered back porch opens up into a beautiful shaded yard. Large living room with mantle.
McKeesport - White Oak
2 Units Available
Shaw Manor Apartments
604 Shaw Avenue, McKeesport, PA
2 Bedrooms
$710
Tenant is responsible for electric, water and sewage. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3227859)
1 Unit Available
3810 Clark St Allegheny County+Richard A Allen-city+school
3810 Clark Street, West Mifflin, PA
2 Bedrooms
$745
1238 sqft
*****MUST SEE**** Spring Special**** - Fantastic 2-story on a quite street. Features a mud room/office, 2 spacious bedrooms, separate dinning room, large backyard. Stove and refrigerator included.
Munhall
1 Unit Available
302 W Virginia Ave
302 West Virginia Avenue, Munhall, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
This unit is available for Flexible move in between March 15 to April 15, 2020 The property is currently under renovations, please excuse the pictures. All appliances including washer & dryer are provided.
Results within 10 miles of Glassport
Baldwin
48 Units Available
The Alden South Hills
5492 Youngridge Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$645
721 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site fitness center, garage parking and a swimming pool. Upgraded apartments are available. Units feature black appliances and spacious layouts. Leland Park and Curry Hollow Center are both nearby.
$
36 Units Available
Chroma Apartments
1360 Martha Street, Highlands Ranch, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
1138 sqft
Illuminate your life at Chroma Apartments in Highlands Ranch, where modern spaces complement a full spectrum of amenities for active lifestyles.
East Liberty
11 Units Available
Coda on Centre
5765 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1077 sqft
At the crossroads of East Liberty and Shadyside rises Coda on Centre.
9 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
1500 Eagle Ridge Dr, Monroeville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1003 sqft
Spacious apartments with cathedral ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and oversized wood decks or patios in a private wooded setting convenient to I-376. Property offers two lighted tennis courts and twin heated swimming pools with a waterfall.
Shadyside
20 Units Available
Bakery Living Orange
6480 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1118 sqft
A smoke-free community with bike trails, a well-equipped fitness center, and a business center, among other amenities. Homes feature keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and gourmet kitchens. Opposite Bakery Square.
Squirrel Hill South
11 Units Available
Gateway at Summerset
1876 Parkview Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1155 sqft
At The Gateway at Summerset you can escape the hustle and bustle of the city without ever leaving Pittsburgh.
Squirrel Hill South
8 Units Available
5644 Hempstead Road
5645 Hempstead Rd, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
949 sqft
Community provides garage parking, bike storage and on-site laundry facilities. Units include high-speed internet access, balconies and a full range of appliances. Located in the Squirrel Hill district adjacent to Davis Playground and Hobart Street.
Squirrel Hill South
9 Units Available
Walnut Towers at Frick Park
7070 Forward Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1068 sqft
Near Frick Park and public transportation. This community is also minutes from the university. On-site amenities include a fitness center, lounge area, and a pet-friendly space. Short-term leasing available. Non-smoking community.
Shadyside
1 Unit Available
Bellefonte Street Apartments
5500 Elmer St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
803 sqft
Near upscale retail shops and trendy restaurant. A short distance from Squirrel Hill and the downtown area. Each community has 24-hour maintenance. All non-smoking buildings. Pet-friendly.
Bloomfield
1 Unit Available
Noodle Factory
4646 Friendship Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
708 sqft
An upscale and contemporary community in an urban area. Close to the hospital and Liberty Avenue. Homes feature high ceilings, exposed wood and brick, and ample storage. Industrial look. Easy commuting.
38 Units Available
The Flats at Fox Hill
1120 Fox Hill Dr, Monroeville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$990
928 sqft
Welcome home to The Flats at Fox Hill Apartments, located in Monroeville, Pennsylvania! The Flats at Fox Hill Apartments offers relaxing and inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with many great amenities including a refreshing
North Oakland
18 Units Available
Royal York
3955 Bigelow Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1316 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Royal York in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
North Oakland
16 Units Available
King Edward Apartments
4601 Bayard St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1303 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at King Edward Apartments in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Shadyside
13 Units Available
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,704
1264 sqft
Located in East End Pittsburgh, close to Target, Whole Foods and Mellon Park. Residents enjoy units with expansive windows, stainless steel appliances and hotel-inspired baths. Community offers health center, yoga studio and fire pits.
