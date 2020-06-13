/
east mckeesport
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:30 PM
172 Apartments for rent in East McKeesport, PA📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1118 Largo Way
1118 Largo Way, East McKeesport, PA
2 Bedrooms
$775
Now Available! Large 2 bedroom townhome located in East McKeesport! Newer Fully Equipped Kitchen w/ Dishwasher; Gas Heat (forced air); Central A/C; Garage Parking + Driveway; Balcony; Laundry Hookups.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
959 5th Ave
959 5th Avenue, East McKeesport, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
First floor unit has 2 bedrooms & 1 full bath which includes washer & dryer in this unit. Finally unwind from the day with a rural feel relaxing on the back decking.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
957 5th Ave
957 5th Avenue, East McKeesport, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
Top unit has 2 bedrooms & 1 full bath which includes washer & dryer in this unit. Finally unwind from the day with a rural feel relaxing on the back decking.
Results within 1 mile of East McKeesport
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
95 Arlene Avenue
95 Arlene Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1163 sqft
Updated 4 Bedroom Available Now! Garage - Dishwasher - Pets Allowed! - Recently updated 4 bed/1 bath available in East Allegheny school district! Brand new flooring and paint. Eat in kitchen comes with refrigerator, gas stove, and dishwasher.
Results within 5 miles of East McKeesport
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
1500 Eagle Ridge Dr, Monroeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1003 sqft
Spacious apartments with cathedral ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and oversized wood decks or patios in a private wooded setting convenient to I-376. Property offers two lighted tennis courts and twin heated swimming pools with a waterfall.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
9 Units Available
Walnut Crossings
4175 Ivanhoe Dr, Monroeville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$860
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
1125 sqft
A charming community located near the highway and area shopping. Near the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Homes feature updated interiors with a balcony or patio. On-site business center, covered parking, and fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:17pm
38 Units Available
Stonecliffe
1010 Stonecliffe Dr, Monroeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$735
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2700 sqft
An inviting stone entranceway leads you to manicured lawns, lush landscaping and a sense of quiet community in the heart of bustling Monroeville. Our 20-time Apartment Excellence Award winning community has all you want in style and convenience.
Last updated June 13 at 12:45pm
38 Units Available
The Flats at Fox Hill
1120 Fox Hill Dr, Monroeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$735
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1233 sqft
Welcome home to The Flats at Fox Hill Apartments, located in Monroeville, Pennsylvania! The Flats at Fox Hill Apartments offers relaxing and inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with many great amenities including a refreshing
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
Laurel Village Apartments
1000 Penn Center Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$940
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1048 sqft
Units feature dishwashers, custom kitchens and state-of-the-art appliances. Located close to shops, restaurants and hospitals. Community includes covered carports, a party room and a swimming pool.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
324 Fairmont Street - 324 Fairmont - Church
324 Fairmont Ave, Trafford, PA
Studio
$695
Beautiful Church on Corner Lot - Trafford, PA - Looking for a church for your congregation - come see this one!! Beautiful church on corner lot with gorgeous wooden ceiling in sanctuary.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
McKeesport - White Oak
1 Unit Available
1733 Evans Ave
1733 Evans Street, McKeesport, PA
2 Bedrooms
$650
Freshly Painted Two Bedroom Home - Cozy two bedroom home in McKeesport. Recently renovated with new paint and heating system! The covered back porch opens up into a beautiful shaded yard. Large living room with mantle.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
507 Fairmont Ave
507 Fairmont Avenue, Trafford, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1638 sqft
Direct No Credit Check Loan - NOT FOR RENT - FOR SALE NOT FOR RENT - 507 Fairmont Ave is 3BR 2bath and 1650 sq ft. in Trafford, PA 15085. This is a big house in good shape. You should take a look. Price is $59K with $4000 down and $450 a month.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
McKeesport - White Oak
1 Unit Available
3417 Grover St
3417 Grover Street, McKeesport, PA
2 Bedrooms
$770
Large 2 bedroom apartment in McKeesport.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Braddock Hills - Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
702 Cascade Rd
702 Cascade Road, Forest Hills, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Available 07/01/20 Available for July 1, 2020 Move in. *** PLEASE NOTE - WE DO NOT ACCEPT PHONE CALLS FOR SCHEDULING APPOINTMENTS. ALL APPOINTMENTS MUST BE SCHEDULED VIA EMAIL *** 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
McKeesport - White Oak
2 Units Available
Shaw Manor Apartments
604 Shaw Avenue, McKeesport, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$599
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
Tenant is responsible for electric, water and sewage. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3227859)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Amadell Apartments
1954 Amato Drive, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$599
650 sqft
Enjoy the beauty of nature in these unbelievably magnificent apartments located in North Versailles.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2326 Worton Blvd 3
2326 Worton Boulevard, West Mifflin, PA
2 Bedrooms
$900
700 sqft
Beautifully Renovated Apt - 20 min to Pittsburgh - Property Id: 129210 Recently remodeled with Fully equipped kitchen.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
McKeesport - White Oak
1 Unit Available
1315 Patterson Ave
1315 Patterson Street, McKeesport, PA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1482 sqft
Large Renovated Three Bedroom Home - This three bedroom home recently received some modern upgrades including new paint and brand new refrigerator and stove. The home is extremely spacious, every room is large.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
McKeesport - White Oak
1 Unit Available
2303 Carson Street
2303 Carson Street, McKeesport, PA
3 Bedrooms
$950
Great 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom in McKeesport- Garage and Yard! - This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house comes fully equipped with a washer and dryer, fridge and gas range. There is a good sized basement as well as an integral garage.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
14029 Valley View Dr
14029 Valley View Drive, Westmoreland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1400 sqft
Newly Renovated, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in North Huntingdon Township.This home will be equipped with a brand new kitchen, updated bathrooms and hardwood floors throughout most of the house.
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
2639 Homestead Duquense Road
2639 Homestead Duquesne Road, West Mifflin, PA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1234 sqft
***PLEASE READ THE FULL AD, thank you!*** Available June 5th, 2020. This property is not eligible for Section 8. Virtual Tour: https://ths.li/uM2PAj Lawn and Shrubbery care included will be maintained the landlord.
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
East Pittsburgh
1 Unit Available
1580 Electric Avenue - 1
1580 Electric Avenue, North Braddock, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1580 Electric Avenue - 1 in North Braddock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3810 Clark St Allegheny County+Richard A Allen-city+school
3810 Clark Street, West Mifflin, PA
2 Bedrooms
$745
1238 sqft
*****MUST SEE**** Spring Special**** - Fantastic 2-story on a quite street. Features a mud room/office, 2 spacious bedrooms, separate dinning room, large backyard. Stove and refrigerator included.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
McKeesport - White Oak
1 Unit Available
437 Pacific Street
437 Pacific Street, McKeesport, PA
2 Bedrooms
$625
889 sqft
Two Bedroom Duplex on Quiet Street - This beautiful two bedroom house in McKeesport features a large living room with decorative mantle that brings a sense of old time charm to this modern apartment.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for East McKeesport rentals listed on Apartment List is $790.
Some of the colleges located in the East McKeesport area include Chatham University, Point Park University, Duquesne University, Community College of Allegheny County, and Carlow University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to East McKeesport from include Pittsburgh, Monroeville, Bethel Park, Morgantown, and South Park Township.