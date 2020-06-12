/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
19 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Chester, PA
$
7 Units Available
Penn Street
501 Penn Street, Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
Welcome to Penn Street Apartments! Are you looking for a new place to call Home? Look no further! Our apartment homes come with a large eat in kitchen, plenty of cabinet space, and updates throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Chester
17 Units Available
Willowbrook
3360 Chichester Ave, Boothwyn, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
800 sqft
Contemporary units with granite counters and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to a laundry center, coffee bar, pool and fitness center. Close to I-95. Near Henry Johnson Park for easy relaxation.
16 Units Available
Meetinghouse
3131 Meetinghouse Rd, Boothwyn, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
948 sqft
Contemporary, over-sized floor plans with luxury kitchens, tiled baths, large walk-in closets and washer-dryer create a special experience of comfort and style in every apartment and townhouse.
14 Units Available
50 at Granite Run
50 N Middletown Rd, Media, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1228 sqft
The Promenade at Granite Run Apartments has something for everybody, with a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping and dining.
28 Units Available
Whitney Apartments
7120 Society Dr, Claymont, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
941 sqft
Convenient to the Bala Golf Course and Schuylkill River, this community provides residents with free water and trash service, onsite laundry and elevator access. Pet-friendly units have wall-to-wall carpeting and an option for new kitchens.
1 Unit Available
301 N STATE ROAD
301 State Road, Delaware County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
750 sqft
Welcome to Rolling Green Apartments! 2 bedroom 1.5 bath recently renovated, available immediately! Washer/dryer located in lower level and each unit has additional private storage.
Results within 10 miles of Chester
4 Units Available
Pond View at Weatherby
100 Westbrook Dr, Beckett, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1290 sqft
There are no other apartment residences as spectacular as the Apartments at Weatherby! Choose from a variety of floorplans to suit your lifestyle and familys needs.
$
28 Units Available
Valleybrook at Chadds Ford Apartments
7000 Johnson Farm Ln, Birmingham, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1132 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
18 Units Available
Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1109 sqft
Beautiful green landscaping in a peaceful community with on-site parking, playground, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units with full kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
10 Units Available
Madison Ellis Preserve
400 Charles Ellis Drive, Broomall, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,827
1267 sqft
Residents will love the community amenities here, including the pool, putting green, outdoor yoga studio and a fitness center. Homes offer modern appliances and open layouts. Upscale living in a walkable community.
22 Units Available
The Lantern at Glen Mills
100 Cornerstone Dr, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1191 sqft
The Lantern at Glen Mills offers close proximity to I-95 and Route 1. Units include amenities like fireplaces, garbage disposals and walk-in closets. The community is pet friendly and offers a conference room.
3 Units Available
Westbrook at Weatherby
100 Westbrook Dr, Beckett, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1146 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Westbrook at Weatherby in Beckett. View photos, descriptions and more!
12 Units Available
The Point at Glen Mills
1000 Ellis Drive, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1181 sqft
Lovely new-construction apartments located just off Conchester Highway. Apartments are accented with granite counters, modern cabinets and hardwood flooring. Stainless steel appliances included. Several outdoor and indoor community recreation areas. Close to dining and shopping.
3 Units Available
AVE Newtown Square
7000 Cornerstone Drive, Broomall, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,222
1133 sqft
Live better at AVE Newtown Square! Our modern and spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments are minutes from eclectic dining, renowned shopping, beautiful parks, and live entertainment.
20 Units Available
Village at Fox Point
1436 Kynlyn Dr, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
720 sqft
Custom designed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Wilmington feature bright light, spacious living areas and carpeted floors. Community features a swimming pool and picnic area.
1 Unit Available
705 MEADOW COURT
705 Meadow Court, Delaware County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1320 sqft
Townhouse is tucked away behind Glen Eagle Square (Whole Food Market, Gap, Curries, and other stores and restaurants). The home owner's association nicely maintains the outside.
1 Unit Available
4302 FOX POINTE COURT
4302 Fox Pointe Court, Delaware County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1400 sqft
Immaculate townhouse in popular Springhill Farms in Unionville-Chadds Ford School District. Freshly painted throughout, newer carpet, HVAC, appliances, updated kitchen. Premium private lot backing to wooded open space.
1 Unit Available
1131 GOVERNOR CIRCLE
1131 Govenor House Circle, New Castle County, DE
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Great 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo available for rent! This 3rd floor condo has many great features including new carpet in living room, new stainless steel appliances in kitchen, balcony overlooking community park, laminate floors in both bedrooms,
Wynnewood
1 Unit Available
922 DELMONT DRIVE
922 Delmont Drive, Penn Wynne, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1275 sqft
Sunny and bright single home with open floor plan Living room and Dining room with beutiful hard wood floors.
