Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

61 Apartments for rent in Chalfont, PA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr...
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
2 Units Available
Heritage Pointe
414 Dover Drive, Chalfont, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
1156 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering 32 pet-friendly apartments in one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans, this development offers a series of amenities including cathedral ceilings, finished basements, additional storage spaces, and more.
Results within 5 miles of Chalfont
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
The Addison
700 Lower State Rd, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,214
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
972 sqft
The Addison is perfectly situated in Horsham Township and is adjacent to the well-known Shoppes at English Village.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
31 Units Available
Brookside Manor Apartments & Townhomes
2 Willow Ln, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1625 sqft
Updated community with private entrances and a balcony or patio. Community amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub, and courtyard. Modern 24-hour gym. Kitchens have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
The Park At Westminster
600 Valley Rd, Horsham, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The pet-friendly Warrington apartments are nestled on quiet, landscaped grounds ideal for tranquil living. Spacious rooms, a gym, a pool and renovated kitchens are a few of the amenities. Easy access to major commuting routes.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:11am
$
6 Units Available
Regency Woods
70 Old Dublin Pike, Doylestown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1509 sqft
Rich with the serenity of the suburbs and the convenience of the city, you’ll love our spacious Doylestown, PA apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 11 at 07:00pm
4 Units Available
Stonington Farm
150 Commons Way, Doylestown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1234 sqft
Minutes from the shopping in Doylestown and easily accessible from everywhere else thanks to the Doylestown Bypass, this green community offers a pool, tennis court, coffee bar and much more. Units are furnished and recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
10 Units Available
The Metropolitan Doylestown
303 W State St, Doylestown, PA
Studio
$1,460
959 sqft
At the metropolitan doylestown apartments, you will enjoy 10 beautifully landscaped acres in Historic Doylestown in Bucks County, PA. Our spacious, pet-friendly Doylestown apartments feature central air, designer kitchens, walk-in closets and more.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
406 WILLIAMSON COURT
406 Williamson Court, Lansdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2064 sqft
Back on the market!!! This gorgeous townhouse at Williamson Square offers luxury living with in-town convenience. Located next to the park, 4th Street pool and tennis court.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
106 E STATE STREET
106 E State St, Doylestown, PA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
873 sqft
The Heart of Doylestown Borough: Five Luxury Apartments Have Been Expertly Designed and Crafted From This Historic Building, Circa 1877. The Henry Lloyd, Esq House is Sidewalk Connected to Town Center - Just a Block to The County Theater.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
900 SUSAN CIRCLE
900 Susan Circle, Montgomeryville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2080 sqft
Ending unit Beethoven model backing to trees and convenient to overflow parking. Includes 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and one powder room, 9' ceilings on main level, Hardwood in Main floor.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4-13 ASPEN WAY
4-13 Aspen Way, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Welcome to 4-13 Aspen Way. This unit is very special in the community. It is one of the largest models (5 like) in Chestnut Grove. Not only is it large but completely update! This unit features 3 bedrooms, a loft, and a full bath .

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2332 LOWER STATE ROAD
2332 Lower State Road, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2057 sqft
This captivating and private setting was the former Sunny Side School . Lush vegetation and tall trees shelter this former schoolhouse that was carefully and tastefully converted to a home in 1988. The home was completely updated in 2020.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
403 SUSAN CIRCLE
403 Susan Circle, Montgomeryville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2420 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in a great location and features many upgrades. Enter into the large foyer with 2 coat closets. The foyer leads to a spacious familyroom with exit to the rear.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1714 MORRIS COURT
1714 Morris Court, Montgomeryville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
932 sqft
Comfortable living at its finest! This 2nd-floor condo in desirable Wood Hollow community in North Wales offers all the conveniences to make your life carefree and enjoyable.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3302 CARRIAGE COURT
3302 South Carriage Drive, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2336 sqft
Very Nice 3-Story Maintenance Free Townhouse In The Popular Gwynedd Pointe Community With Exceptional Curb Appeal And Nice Layout; Main Floor Consists Of Large Living Room, Dining Room nice For Entertaining, Modern Sunny Eat-In Kitchen With

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
35 N MAPLE AVE #A
35 N Maple Ave, Hatfield, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Welcome to Your Home Sweet Updated Victorian Apartment! This unique has a great layout with lots of natural light with Large windows in every room.

1 of 7

Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
1 Unit Available
2365 DUBREE AVENUE
2365 Dubree Avenue, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
700 sqft
Must see 2 bed, 1 bath in Warrington. Come see this newly listed duplex with under 1/3rd of an acre of land, half of a 2 car garage, fenced in yard and off street parking. This property comes equip with a private deck, laundry and a breakfast bar.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
802 PRINCETON DRIVE
802 Princeton Drive, Bucks County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
5760 sqft
Located in the Estates of Warrington Ridge, a home that is grand and spacious yet easy to manage including the reasonable annual taxes! An outstanding location, just minutes from everywhere with A+ rated Central Bucks School District, even the

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
74 E STATE STREET
74 East State Street, Doylestown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the Nightingale House. This is an adorable rental in Doylestown Borough! Right near the center of town. Walk to the Doylestown Theatre, restaurants, shopping and the historical sites of Doylestown. This first floor, 2 bedroom 1.
Results within 10 miles of Chalfont
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
3 Units Available
The Livingstone
240 E County Line Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just moments from the shopping and dining along Jacksonville and North York Roads, this community provides residents with amenities ranging from free water service to a sparkling pool. Apartments have new kitchens and appliances.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Madison Lansdale Station
325 Madison St, Lansdale, PA
Studio
$1,475
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1071 sqft
We are providing Virtual Tours, Self-Guided Tours, and In-Person Tours By Appointment Only.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Forge Gate Apartments
1141 Snyder Rd, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1500 sqft
Stylish apartments with extra storage and garbage disposal. Fully furnished. Ample onsite amenities, including a sparkling pool, dog park, and courtyard. Close to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Near Pennbrook Middle School.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
13 Units Available
The Point at Pennbrook Station
100 Reading Cir, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,373
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located a stone's throw away from Pennbrook Station, offering convenient access to Philadelphia's city center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite counters and roomy walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
AVE Lansdale
1001 Towamencin Avenue, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,608
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,801
1392 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Lansdale for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Chalfont, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Chalfont renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

