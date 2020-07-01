Apartment List
/
PA
/
blawnox
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:51 PM

139 Apartments for rent in Blawnox, PA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Blawnox renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >

1 of 56

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
216 8th St
216 8th Street, Blawnox, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 BR / 1 Bath Duplex in Blawnox. Gorgeous duplex with over 9 feet tall ceilings in award-winning Fox Chapel Area School District. Property Highlights: - Complete rehab from stud out.

1 of 53

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
218 8th St
218 8th Street, Blawnox, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 BR / 1 Bath Duplex in Blawnox. Gorgeous duplex with over 9 feet tall ceilings in award-winning Fox Chapel Area School District. Property Highlights: - Complete rehab from stud out.
Results within 1 mile of Blawnox

1 of 24

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
102 Chapel Harbor Dr
102 Chapel Harbor Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
A fantastic 3 bedroom townhome at Chapel Harbor in the award-winning Fox Chapel School District.
Results within 5 miles of Blawnox
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
16 Units Available
Shadyside
Bakery Living Orange
6480 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,585
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1118 sqft
A smoke-free community with bike trails, a well-equipped fitness center, and a business center, among other amenities. Homes feature keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and gourmet kitchens. Opposite Bakery Square.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
3 Units Available
East Liberty
The Penn at Walnut on Highland
111 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,318
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with in-unit washers, private balconies, and gourmet kitchens. Residents have access to a fully equipped fitness center, bike storage, and a business center, among other amenities. Located in East Liberty.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
8 Units Available
Shadyside
Bakery Living Blue
6454 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,585
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
996 sqft
Stone's throw from Bakery Square, these homes feature in-unit laundry, keyless entry, and gourmet kitchens, among other modern amenities. Common amenities include a business center and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
8 Units Available
East Liberty
Walnut on Highland
121 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,552
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly homes with keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a fitness center, 24/7 maintenance, and covered parking. Located in the revamped East Liberty neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 1 at 12:04pm
13 Units Available
Shadyside
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,504
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,704
1264 sqft
Located in East End Pittsburgh, close to Target, Whole Foods and Mellon Park. Residents enjoy units with expansive windows, stainless steel appliances and hotel-inspired baths. Community offers health center, yoga studio and fire pits.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 1 at 12:02pm
2 Units Available
Shadyside
Highland Plaza
301 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bakery Square, Eastside Shopping Center and Mellon Park are all just moments from this community. The property features a fitness center and indoor parking. Apartment amenities include large closets and a range of appliances.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
2 Units Available
Shadyside
Holden Street Apartments
5733 Holden St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1419 sqft
Charming community near Walnut Street and the downtown area. Close to the universities. On-site laundry facilities, maintenance services, and green space. Non-smoking community. Pet-friendly. Updated interiors.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
1 Unit Available
Shadyside
Fifth Avenue Apartments
6401 5th Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,047
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within walking distance of area's hotspots, public transportation, and near Mellon Park. On-site pet relief area and outdoor space. Non-smoking buildings. Each home includes a balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
1 Unit Available
Shadyside
Centre Lofts
5850 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
752 sqft
Located near Whole Foods and Market District. On-site amenities include a large outdoor space, ample storage, and covered parking. Each home includes a balcony or patio. Non-smoking buildings.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated January 14 at 06:12pm
$
Contact for Availability
Shadyside
Kenmawr Apartments
401 Shady Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Kenmawr Apartments in Pittsburgh, PA offer cheery units with lots of light, hardwood floors and dishwashers. Choice Shadyside location. Multiple floor plans to suit your needs.

1 of 10

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
2000 LaCrosse St
2000 Lacrosse Street, Swissvale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1320 sqft
3 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Available in Swissvale! - Available: NOW! Description: Come check out this 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home today! Very clean, spacious and easy to maintain. Conveniently located.

1 of 22

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Regent Square
600 Hampton Ave
600 Hampton Avenue, Wilkinsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
1 BR / 1 Bath Apartment in Wilkinsburg! On the busline to Downtown and 3 miles from Oakland CMU/Pitt, a great location. Close to Frick Park, with access to biking and hiking trails.

1 of 13

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Aspinwall
209 Western Ave Unit 4
209 Western Ave, Aspinwall, PA
Studio
$675
1 Bedroom
Ask
Top floor refinished studio apartment in Aspinwall. Close to the Aspinwall business district and Waterworks shopping center with plenty of shops, restaurants, and a gas station. Easy access to Rt. 28 and the Highland Park Bridge.

1 of 1

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Shadyside
707 College Ave Ph Suite
707 College Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2000 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment located in Shady Side and in walking distance to all of the hot spots in Shady Side.

1 of 18

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Point Breeze
216 Hastings Street
216 Hastings Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
1 Available 08/01/20 Available 8/1 The unit has a Sunroom, Living Room, and Dining Room. Updated Kitchen with a dishwasher. Hardwood floor throughout the unit. Unit gets great natural sunlight. Rent is $1350, and tenant pays gas and electric.

1 of 10

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Greater Park Place
102 East End Ave
102 East End Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Available Now - Check out our 3D virtual tour!: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=BV96Lvgopvf This open 2 bedroom/1 Bath apartment is just waiting to be your next home.

1 of 13

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Squirrel Hill North
6535 Northumberland Street
6535 Northumberland Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Spacious 2 bedroom unit in Squirrel Hill Safe neighborhood and a block away from the bus stop! Quiet streets and only a short bus ride away from Oakland (2 miles), Shady Side (1.

1 of 13

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Point Breeze
218 Hastings Street
218 Hastings Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
AVAILABLE 7/1! The unit has a Sunroom, Living Room, and Dining Room. Updated Kitchen with a dishwasher. Hardwood floor throughout the unit. Unit gets great natural sunlight. Rent is $1350, and tenant pays gas and electric.

1 of 13

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Squirrel Hill North
6533 Northumberland Street
6533 Northumberland Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
AVAILABLE 6/1! Beautiful 2 bed/1 bath apartments in Squirrel Hill - 2nd floor unit available 4-plex in a safe neighborhood, centrally located to shopping and transit. - Hardwood floors - Eat-in dining room - Outside porch.

1 of 20

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Squirrel Hill North
6549 Northumberland Street
6549 Northumberland Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Available 6/1 Beautiful 2 bed/1 bath apartment in Squirrel Hill. First floor. Rent is $1350 for two tenants. Third is $100 extra. Tenant only needs to pay electric, water and gas included.

1 of 11

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Kelly West
549 South Trenton Avenue
549 South Trenton Avenue, Wilkinsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Trenton Square Townhomes - 549 549 South Trenton Avenue Available 07/04/20 Beautifully Renovated 3BR Townhouse w/Garage & Central Air (Regent Square) - • Renovated 3BR townhouse in Regent Square.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Blawnox, PA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Blawnox renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Blawnox 1 BedroomsBlawnox 3 BedroomsBlawnox Apartments with Balcony
Blawnox Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBlawnox Apartments with Parking
Blawnox Dog Friendly ApartmentsBlawnox Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAJefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PA
Canonsburg, PACoraopolis, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PANew Castle, PAWilkinsburg, PAAmbridge, PABellevue, PAWest Mifflin, PAWeirton, WVCarnegie, PA
McKeesport, PABrentwood, PASeven Fields, PAGlassport, PARochester, PAMount Oliver, PASwissvale, PAUniontown, PAEast McKeesport, PAGreensburg, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University