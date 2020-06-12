/
2 bedroom apartments
172 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Aspinwall, PA
Aspinwall
1 Unit Available
208 Emerson Ave
208 Emerson Avenue, Aspinwall, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
The first floor, two-bedroom apartment of an up and down duplex in Aspinall. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout with big bright rooms. There is a new refrigerator in the kitchen with a gas stove and cork flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Aspinwall
East Liberty
10 Units Available
Coda on Centre
5765 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1077 sqft
At the crossroads of East Liberty and Shadyside rises Coda on Centre.
Shadyside
20 Units Available
Bakery Living Orange
6480 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1118 sqft
A smoke-free community with bike trails, a well-equipped fitness center, and a business center, among other amenities. Homes feature keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and gourmet kitchens. Opposite Bakery Square.
Squirrel Hill South
8 Units Available
5644 Hempstead Road
5645 Hempstead Rd, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
949 sqft
Community provides garage parking, bike storage and on-site laundry facilities. Units include high-speed internet access, balconies and a full range of appliances. Located in the Squirrel Hill district adjacent to Davis Playground and Hobart Street.
Squirrel Hill South
9 Units Available
Walnut Towers at Frick Park
7070 Forward Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1068 sqft
Near Frick Park and public transportation. This community is also minutes from the university. On-site amenities include a fitness center, lounge area, and a pet-friendly space. Short-term leasing available. Non-smoking community.
Shadyside
1 Unit Available
Bellefonte Street Apartments
5500 Elmer St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
803 sqft
Near upscale retail shops and trendy restaurant. A short distance from Squirrel Hill and the downtown area. Each community has 24-hour maintenance. All non-smoking buildings. Pet-friendly.
Bloomfield
1 Unit Available
Noodle Factory
4646 Friendship Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
708 sqft
An upscale and contemporary community in an urban area. Close to the hospital and Liberty Avenue. Homes feature high ceilings, exposed wood and brick, and ample storage. Industrial look. Easy commuting.
Lower Lawrenceville
12 Units Available
Arsenal 201
3922 Foster St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,253
1070 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy-efficient appliances and in-wall USB ports. The mixed-use living space promotes a walkable lifestyle, as does proximity to shopping and public transit.
North Oakland
18 Units Available
Royal York
3955 Bigelow Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1316 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Royal York in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
North Oakland
16 Units Available
King Edward Apartments
4601 Bayard St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1303 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at King Edward Apartments in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Shadyside
13 Units Available
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,704
1264 sqft
Located in East End Pittsburgh, close to Target, Whole Foods and Mellon Park. Residents enjoy units with expansive windows, stainless steel appliances and hotel-inspired baths. Community offers health center, yoga studio and fire pits.
8 Units Available
The Docks
501 Riverfront Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1287 sqft
Fantastic views of the Allegheny River. Within walking distance to area restaurants and near Route 28. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, garage, and playground. Courtyard area.
East Liberty
4 Units Available
The Penn at Walnut on Highland
111 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,458
1278 sqft
Luxury apartments with in-unit washers, private balconies, and gourmet kitchens. Residents have access to a fully equipped fitness center, bike storage, and a business center, among other amenities. Located in East Liberty.
Shadyside
12 Units Available
Shadyside Commons
401 Amberson Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1009 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in a historic downtown building near Carnegie Mellon, the University of Pittsburgh and great city parks. Air-conditioned units with lofts, ceiling fans and oversized closets.
Squirrel Hill South
2 Units Available
Hobart Court
5559 Hobart St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
855 sqft
Community is minutes from Davis Playground and Murray Avenue's shopping. Non-smoking, pet-friendly building with on-site laundry facilities. Apartments have plenty of natural light and large closets. Residents have access to a Resident Portal.
Shadyside
1 Unit Available
S. Negley Avenue
810 S Negley Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
662 sqft
In the heart of the area's universities, near the downtown area, and a short walk from nightlife. Each home offers open living space, ample natural light, and lots of storage. Non-smoking buildings. Pet-friendly.
Squirrel Hill South
3 Units Available
Walnut on the Park
5326 Pocusset St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
775 sqft
Situated near Schenley Park, Squirrel Hill South and I-376, this community provides residents with on-site parking, convenient shuttle stop and a bike trail. Apartments include patios/balconies, a full range of appliances and a pet-friendly atmosphere.
Munhall
11 Units Available
The Waterfront
611 East Waterfront Drive, Munhall, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1325 sqft
Waterfront location with beautiful views and access to the Waterfront shopping districts. Spacious floor plans, washer/dryer in unit and luxurious finishes like crown molding and high ceilings.
North Oakland
18 Units Available
Old King Edward
4603 Bayard Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1411 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Old King Edward in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Shadyside
9 Units Available
Bakery Living Blue
6454 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
996 sqft
Stone's throw from Bakery Square, these homes feature in-unit laundry, keyless entry, and gourmet kitchens, among other modern amenities. Common amenities include a business center and bike storage.
Central Lawrenceville
15 Units Available
Foundry at 41st
4107 Willow St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
1161 sqft
Minutes from Market Square and Arsenal Park, this community offers gorgeous views of the Allegheny River. It also provides residents with off-street parking, controlled access and on-site laundry. Units include large closets and Juliet balconies.
North Oakland
8 Units Available
Schenley Apartments
4101 Bigelow Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
Modern apartment homes with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and hardwood flooring. Abundant natural light and unbeatable city views. Community amenities include movie theater and basketball court.
Central Oakland
1 Unit Available
University Loft Apartments
3817 Dawson Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
545 sqft
Walk to the University of Pittsburgh campus. Near student housing. Each home offers updated interiors and central area. Parking provided. On-site laundry facilities. 24-hour maintenance provided. Non-smoking building.
Shadyside
Contact for Availability
Kenmawr Apartments
401 Shady Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Kenmawr Apartments in Pittsburgh, PA offer cheery units with lots of light, hardwood floors and dishwashers. Choice Shadyside location. Multiple floor plans to suit your needs.
