Apartment List
/
OK
/
purcell
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

25 Apartments for rent in Purcell, OK with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
1 Unit Available
Stonewall
2718 Hwy 74, Purcell, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
839 sqft
Welcome home to STONEWALL APTS!

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
811 Monarch Way
811 Monarch Way, Purcell, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1209 sqft
This home is a beautiful 1209 sq ft home featuring three bedrooms / two baths, spacious open floor plan, laundry room with hook-ups, two car garage, landscaping, privacy fence, and a covered patio.
Results within 5 miles of Purcell

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
4216 Osprey Drive
4216 Osprey Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Great Home just a couple miles from Campus with a neighborhood park! Easy Access to all areas of Norman -- 3 Bed/2 Bath -- Availability Immediately. Small Pets are negotiable with Pet Deposit. Call for details or a showing!
Results within 10 miles of Purcell
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
26 Units Available
Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq.
300 36th Ave SW, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$609
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$709
825 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq. in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
Alameda Pointe
2021 E Alameda St, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$689
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alameda Pointe in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
Landing on 9
3231 Conestoga Dr, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$550
515 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Landing on 9 in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
The Renaissance at Norman
1600 Ann Branden Blvd, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$908
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1317 sqft
Welcome home to The Renaissance at Norman Apartments, located in Norman, Oklahoma! We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood-style floors,
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
3 Units Available
CrownRidge of Norman
3751 Eagle Cliff Drive, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$975
1085 sqft
Units feature washer and dryer, high ceilings, and a/c. Community includes pool, property manager, and security system. Great location, close to Athletic Loft and Canadian Trails Park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated May 29 at 02:47pm
$
5 Units Available
Post Oak
705 Ridgecrest Ct, Norman, OK
Studio
$669
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$719
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$789
825 sqft
Comfortable apartments just minutes from the University of Oklahoma, with CART transportation service for residents. Updates include French doors, wood-grain floors, stainless steel appliances and screened patios.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 18 at 11:08pm
$
9 Units Available
Hampton Woods
3001 Oak Tree Ave, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$589
2 Bedrooms
$659
Located off Highway 9 in Norman, very close to the University of Oklahoma South Campus. Well-manicured property with waterscaping, BBQ grills, a pool with a wood sundeck and a tanning bed.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Larsh - Miller
1 Unit Available
301 Keith Street
301 Keith Street, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1364 sqft
Charming home in established neighborhood just north of OU campus. Clean 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 living, formal dining, enclosed porch, fenced yard on corner lot! Refrigerator, microwave, cook stove included! Washer and dryer connections.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
945 Barkley Circle
945 Barkley Circle, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1069 sqft
Bike to OU. This is a great 3 bedroom/2 bath home less than half mile from OU. Furnished with fridge, washer/dryer, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and ceiling fans.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1515 Vine Street
1515 Vine Street, Norman, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2157 sqft
We can show this property either by Face Time or can meet you on site. A beautiful home on a large corner lot. Very spacious at 2157 sq. ft. with lots of storage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1807 Beverly Hills Drive
1807 Beverly Hills Street, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1274 sqft
"Please do not disturb tenants" This home can be shown either with Face Time or on site. If you want a convenient location to I-35, University of Oklahoma or Hwy 9 this home will work.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1209 BRIAR PATCH Way
1209 Briar Patch Way, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
3 BEDRM, 2 BATH, 2 CAR RENTAL IS VERY CLEAN AND HAS JUST BEEN PAINTED, HIGH CEILINGS, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, STORM SHELTER, THESE APPLS ARE IN HOME, REFRIDGERATOR, STOVE, DISHWASHER, WASHER AND DRYER.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
212 Chalmette Drive
212 Chalmette Drive, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
This property is located on the East side of Norman conveniently located minutes from OU campus, downtown shopping, entertainment, and Norman's best dining.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
816 Willow Lane
816 Willow Lane, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1560 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom home near OU! - Newly updated 3 bedroom home in Norman! This home features wood and tile floors through out and has a beautiful backyard with a large deck.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1017 E. Louisiana Street
1017 East Louisiana Street, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1225 sqft
Call about our move in special on this one! Brand new paint and clean as a whistle! 3 bedroom home for rent in Norman just a short walk or ride to the campus, near 12th and Lindsey! Wood floors, fenced yard and a great enclosed front porch! -

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1603 Briarcreek Ave.
1603 Briarcreek, Norman, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1690 sqft
1603 Briarcreek Ave. Available 08/15/20 Beautiful 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home just 1.5 miles from OU!! - Beautiful 4 bed, 2 bath home with a two car garage located just 1.5 miles from The University of Oklahoma.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
210 Justin Dr.
210 Justin Drive, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$800
1200 sqft
210 Justin Dr. Available 07/10/20 Available JULY 2020 Adorable 2 bed Townhouse for Lease - Availabe to tour after July 1st this well kept 2 bedroom 2.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1712 Virginia
1712 Virginia St, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$675
970 sqft
Charming 2 bed 1 bath Duplex - This charming 2 bed 1 bath home with a lot of storage offers covered front porch, washer and dryer hookups, spacious living room and a short bike ride to campus and very close to other shopping and dining.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3000 S Chautauqua Ave#152
3000 Chautauqua Avenue, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
990 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom....Waiting for you to make it Home! - (RLNE2294250)

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
508 Sinclair Drive
508 Sinclair Drive, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$750
1156 sqft
Autumn Run Townhomes has just what you need on the East side of beautiful Norman.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1009 Classen
1009 Classen Blvd, Norman, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2050 sqft
1009 Classen Available 06/05/20 1009 Classen - 4 Bd/2 Ba - **AVAILABLE IN JUNE** Close to Campus - Less than 1 mile from the University of Oklahoma campus,This large (approximately 2,050 sq ft) 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom includes a study, hardwood
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Purcell, OK

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Purcell renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKNorman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OKArdmore, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OK
Del City, OKBethany, OKChickasha, OKSeminole, OKPauls Valley, OKChoctaw, OKThe Village, OK
Mustang, OKNewcastle, OKEl Reno, OKShawnee, OKWarr Acres, OKNichols Hills, OKGuthrie, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityMoore Norman Technology Center
University of Central OklahomaSouthern Nazarene University
Oklahoma Christian University