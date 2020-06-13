Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:19 AM

94 Apartments for rent in Westwood, NJ with balcony

Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10am
Westwood
21 Units Available
The Highlands At Westwood
7101 Cenrose Cir, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,366
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,901
1164 sqft
Highlands at Westwood. Newly renovated one, two bedroom and two bedroom with den luxury apartment homes, The Highlands at Westwood is a picturesque apartment community.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Westwood
3 Units Available
The Madison
99 Madison Ave, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,812
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,647
975 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Results within 5 miles of Westwood
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Bergenfield
13 Units Available
Avalon Teaneck
1775 Windsor Road, Bergenfield, NJ
Studio
$1,915
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,365
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
1221 sqft
Avalon Teaneck is now leasing studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes convenient to New Jersey Transit.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
River Edge
2 Units Available
New Bridge Crossing
230 Kinderkamack Road, River Edge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,272
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Exciting News! New Bridge Crossing is now scheduling appointments for pre-leasing tours and applications.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
148 Franklin Avenue
148 Franklin Avenue, Pearl River, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1291 sqft
Fantastic first floor 3 bedroom apartment in the heart of Pearl River with lovely sitting porch. Spacious, light filled home with hardwood floors with mahogany inlays, original wood moldings and trim work throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
63 Primrose Ln B 63
63 Primrose Lane, Paramus, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2106 sqft
3 BEDROOM Side By Side Two Family in Paramus - Property Id: 281570 Beautiful Side By Side Two Family in Fabulous location. Updated Kitchen with Family Room. Sliding Glass Doors to Patio. Finished basement with Summer Kitchen.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
177 Fredrick St
177 Fredrick Street, Paramus, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1914 sqft
3 BEDROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME - Property Id: 281590 Best Location! This home features an entry foyer, large living room with hardwood floors and fireplace, formal dining room, also with hardwood, eat in kitchen all on the first floor.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Closter
1 Unit Available
23 Primrose Ln
23 Primrose Lane, Closter, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Large renovated home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths located in a great location in Closter. Enclosed back porch/sunroom overlooking the large backyard. Attached 1 car garage with ample parking for additional 4 cars in the driveway.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
662 GROVE ST
662 Grove Street, Ridgewood, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
4 bedroom 2 bath house for rent. Updated Kitchen and bathrooms. Close to school.Parks, shopping 4 bedroom 2 bath House for rent, House offers beautiful renovated kitchen and baths.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
New Milford
1 Unit Available
365 Madison Ct
365 Madison Court, New Milford, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1900 sqft
Welcome home to this great Cul-de-sac location close to everything, 4 Bedrooms with office that can be converted to a 5th Br. enjoy the outdoors from your enclosed porch, laundry on the basement and garage attached to the house for your convenience.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Saddle River
1 Unit Available
2 TOBOGGAN RIDGE RD
2 Toboggan Ridge, Saddle River, NJ
Studio
$9,000
2 YEAR MIN LEASE NO EXCEPTIONS !! FURNISHINGS HAVE BEEN REMOVED. Pool & ground maintenance included. A Timeless, meticulous estate, 2 prime acs. Prestigious Million $, High Ridge location.
Results within 10 miles of Westwood
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Downtown Yonkers
15 Units Available
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,658
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,879
1100 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and views of NYC. Garage parking available. Work out at the fitness center. Close to Yonkers Brewing Company. Easy access to I-87.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Coytesville
15 Units Available
The Point at Fort Lee
900 Crest Lane, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,018
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,087
1311 sqft
Spacious floor plans with easy access to Garden State Plaza Mall and historic Fort Lee. Community amenities include heated pool, basketball court, and yoga and zumba classes.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
$
Riverside
33 Units Available
Alister Nanuet
100 Avalon Gardens Dr. Burton Dr, Nanuet, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,725
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,413
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,811
1438 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments offer ample closet space, private balconies and plenty of space to spread out. Outdoor pool and grilling area included in the community. Near I-35 and a short drive to the Colorado River.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 05:56am
Downtown Yonkers
24 Units Available
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St, Yonkers, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,779
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
1158 sqft
Set on a 3.7-acre property, this modern community offers updates throughout. Onsite amenities include a golf simulator, pool, and outdoor courtyard. Interiors feature quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
East Hill
35 Units Available
The Brownstones at Englewood South
73 Brownstone Way, Englewood, NJ
Studio
$2,497
809 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,454
1362 sqft
Well-equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments featuring balconies, granite, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Access the highway on nearby I-95 or practice your swing at Overpeck Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
50 Units Available
The Modern
800 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,635
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,705
1218 sqft
Located along the Hudson River and seconds from the Fort Lee Park, this community provides residents with a fitness center, internet cafe and spa lounge. Apartments have in-unit laundry, open kitchens and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:41am
$
2 Units Available
Carriage House
45 Euclid Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,745
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You can't beat the convenient location of Carriage House, with it's easy access to Routes 80, 46, 17, 95 4. Catch an express bus to NYC, or walk an easy block to the train.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Yonkers
102 Units Available
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,885
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,112
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,158
1097 sqft
Discover a higher level of luxury living at Sawyer Place, exceptionally-designed apartments rising in the heart of Yonkers.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Prospect Place
300 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,852
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,323
1268 sqft
High-rise apartments with wall-to-wall windows and majestic views. Garden-style community ideal for pet lovers. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and in-unit washer and dryer. Community pool table.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Twenty50
2050 Central Rd, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,300
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,415
1204 sqft
Homes with oversized windows, spacious floor plans, hardwood flooring, and 9-inch ceilings. Residents have access to a heated pool, a fitness center, and a well-equipped business center, among other amenities. Close to NY Waterway.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Downtown Englewood
17 Units Available
One William
1 William Street, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,345
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,649
1183 sqft
One William is Englewood’s premier apartment community. It's landscaped terraces, lounges, and fire-pits. It's a pool, BBQ's and an on-site coffee bar. It's a fitness center, yoga room, billiards, and a bar.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Downtown Yonkers
12 Units Available
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,698
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,345
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Wood - Ridge
24 Units Available
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
Studio
$1,635
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,815
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1162 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Westwood, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Westwood renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

