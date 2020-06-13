Apartment List
114 Apartments for rent in Old Bridge, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
6 Units Available
Country Living At Mapleview
109A Mapleview Dr, Old Bridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
740 sqft
Welcome to Middlesex County's premier location for all of Central New Jersey. Close to everything you need, including Shopping, Entertainment, Restaurants, Golf, Recreation and more.
Contact for Availability
Stratford Apartments
2 Arcade Ln, Old Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,310
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
900 sqft
Just a short drive to the city through Highway 9. Spacious apartments feature separate dining rooms, hardwood floors, and renovated kitchens. On-site playground. Pet-friendly. Near public transportation.
Results within 1 mile of Old Bridge

1 Unit Available
834 Darlington Drive
834 Darlington Drive, Brownville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Lovely townhouse in Maiden Woods development. Kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, living/dining room combination with slider to patio. Community pool, tennis, playground and clubhouse. Must have good credit, proof of income and tenant insurance.

1 Unit Available
294 Harvard Place
294 Harvard Place, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1676 sqft
This is it! Completely remodeled 3 BR, 2.5 Baths. Coventry model in the desirable Millponds community in Morganville. This beautifully redone home feature ceramic tile throughout the entire first floor.

1 Unit Available
284 Silver Lane
284 Silver Lane, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Commuters dream COME-TRUE. Minutes from public transportation. 3 level unit with over sized 2-car garage. Luxurious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Hardwood floors throughout. Wood-burning fireplace in living room.

1 Unit Available
525 Manchester Place
525 Manchester Place, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Gorgeous, Updated, Clean, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Brickfront Townhome in desirable Millponds. Open floor plan. Large paver patio - perfect for BBQs. Laundry conveniently located on the second floor. Great community.

1 Unit Available
73 Nicole Court
73 Nicole Court, Brownville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
This Beautifully Renovated 1st floor End Unit has 2/3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms! Open concept from kitchen to dining and living room! Kitchen includes recess lighting, granite countertops and breakfast bar! Large Master offers private bath and

1 Unit Available
130 Radcliff Place
130 Radcliff Place, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Fantastic 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in a great location, close to the pool, playground, tennis courts, basket ball courts and school bus pickup. Updated Eat-in Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances. Updated Bathrooms. NEWER WINDOWS. NO PETS.

1 Unit Available
433 Hancock Place
433 Hancock Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautifully maintained and nicely updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath upper unit. Kitchen features marble countertops and staunless steel appliancews. Wood burning fireplace in the lkiving room.
Results within 5 miles of Old Bridge
101 Units Available
Kensington Place
527 Old Bridge Tpke, South River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,830
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,980
1521 sqft
Just seconds from all the shopping options along Old Bridge Turnpike, this community is also within an hour of NYC and Philadelphia. Amenities include fire pit, grilling area and pool. Nine-foot ceilings and in-unit laundry.
4 Units Available
The Forge at Glassworks
145 Cliffwood Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,775
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,036
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new apartments with designer lighting fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Community includes grilling stations, a sauna and on-site maintenance. Easy access to Garden State Parkway. Enjoy nature at nearby Cheesequake State Park.
6 Units Available
Chelsea Village
40 Cross Rd, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Chelsea Village is offering spacious one and two bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, air-conditioning, patio or terrace and much, much more.
Contact for Availability
Chestnut Court
201 Middlesex Rd, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
Welcome to Chestnut Court where comfort meets convenience. Our garden style apartments in Matawan, NJ are located in close proximity to public transit, major corporations and the Jersey Shore.

1 Unit Available
368 Summerhill Road
368 Summerhill Road, Middlesex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2200 sqft
Available 06/16/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath in East Brunswick district.

1 Unit Available
11 Milltown Road Apt A
11 Milltown Road, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$975
18500 sqft
Mother Daughter Home - Property Id: 225169 This is a Mother Daughter Home its 1 Bedroom apartment on a second floor it includes 1 living kitchen bathroom and indoor porch partial furnished no laundry utilities are not included we are asking $975 a

Morganville
1 Unit Available
303 Sundew Drive
303 Sundew Drive, Morganville, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
*** GORGEOUS COLONIAL IN WOODBURY OAKS *** Amazing Home Totally Move-In ready, the Beautiful Home Features: Stunning White Kitchen with Quartz CounterTops & BackSplash * Upgraded Stainless Appliances * Beautiful Maintenance Free Floors * Superb

1 Unit Available
77 Overlook Way
77 Overlook Way, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1158 sqft
Move Right in to this beautiful Renovated very rare End Unit Ranch. This home has all new windows with an additional window in the Living Rm for an abundance of sunlight.

Robertsville
1 Unit Available
1069 Roseberry Court
1069 Rosenberry Court, Robertsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Light, Bright, and Clean, 3 bed, 2.5 bath END UNIT with NEWER LAMINATE FLOORS on first floor and BRAND NEW LAMINATE FlOORS on Second Floor. Whole house painted only a few days ago. Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceilings, Walk-in Closet, and Full Bath.

Morganville
1 Unit Available
140 Lukas Boulevard
140 Lukas Blvd, Morganville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1196 sqft
Luxurious community located in the heart of Marlboro beautiful hardwood floors with a fabulous open floor plan,9ft ceilings throughout. Stainless kitchen with GE appliances,granite counter tops and chocolate maple cabinets.

1 Unit Available
1102 Stoneridge Circle
1102 Stoneridge Circle, Helmetta, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Awesome Move In Ready Rental Featuring: * Fireplace * Spacious Bedrooms * Balcony * Sorry No Pets **Owner is willing to do a multi year lease

1 Unit Available
165 Cross Slope Court
165 Cross Slope Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Lovely LOWER updated two-bedroom, two-bath condo. Features eat-in kitchen with newer cabinets, countertops, and appliances. Main bath with new vanity, commode, and tub. Master Bathroom with Stall shower. Enclosed patio with wooded view.

1 Unit Available
400 Cross Road
400 Cross Road, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
770 sqft
Nice updated first floor unit for rent: 1 bedroom, living-room, dining-room, kitchen and full bath. All place has crown moldings and beautiful hard wood floors, two walk in closets and linen closet next to the bath.

1 Unit Available
40 Staghorn Drive
40 Staghorn Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Desirable Deerwood Farms. Beautiful renovated townhouse. Eat-in kitchen, brand new stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Brand new wood like tile floors on first floor. Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths.

Robertsville
1 Unit Available
425 Bayberry Court
425 Bayberry Court, Robertsville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Here is a wonderful adult community rental in Marlboro township on the lower level having a 1 bedroom with den, which could be an additional bedroom in the active community of Marlboro Greens.
City Guide for Old Bridge, NJ

"Down by the old mill stream, where I first met you" could have been written about Old Bridge, New Jersey, since it runs right behind Old Bridge High School.

A lot of people meet friends for life in Old Bridge. In fact, that might explain why the population has boomed recently to a whopping 60,456. Best of all, this township is right near "the City," so if you want an apartment complex with easy travel options to Manhattan, this might be your dream home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Old Bridge, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Old Bridge renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

