2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 5:02 PM
248 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Arlington, NJ
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
11 Units Available
The Woodlands
53 Maier Street, North Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
960 sqft
Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 6/18/20 at 10:00AM and 1:00PM and we will waive the application fee. Call or email to get your open house ZOOM link.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
North Arlington
1 Unit Available
31 UNION PL FIRST FLOOR
31 Union Pl, North Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Meticulous maintained - two bedroom plus den, featuring a large living /dining area, an eat in kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of North Arlington
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:41pm
14 Units Available
The Station at Lyndhurst
240 Chubb Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1001 sqft
Just nine short miles from Manhattan and right outside Secaucus and Jersey City lives a striking collection of new Lyndhurst apartments for rent.
Verified
Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Vermella Lyndhurst
340 Orient Way, Rutherford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1381 sqft
Easily accessible from I-95 and I-280, these apartments offer it all. With hardwood floors, balconies and nine-footing ceilings, you'll feel at home. Offering an outdoor fire pit and clubroom, there's also a sense of community.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Arlington
1 Unit Available
625 Elm Street Apartments
625 Elm St, Kearny, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
619 sqft
Situated in a residential neighborhood near the heart of Kearny's main shopping area, a beautifully paved courtyard entrance greets you as you enter the Apartments at 625 Elm Street.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Nutley Gardens
181 Hancox Ave, Belleville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
Situated in a park-like, suburban setting, Nutley Properties feature immaculate like-new apartments with direct private entry, eat-in windowed kitchens with new appliances, ceramic-tiled bath, sparkling dining room chandelier, gleaming polished
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
North Broadway
1 Unit Available
810 Broadway
810 Broadway, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
700 sqft
Fully Renovated 2 Bedrooms Large Bedroom with Walk in Closet 1 Updated BathroomModern Kitchen +Stove & Fridge Hardwood Floors Heat , Hot Water & Gas IncludedTenant pays Electricity onlyLaundry on Premises br 5th Floor Apt br Available Immediately
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
71 CARMER AVE
71 Carmer Avenue, Belleville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Adorable 2nd flr apartment. 2 possibly 3 bedrooms. Nice size closets. Hardwood floors. Updated Eat in kitchen with new cabinets and granite counter, Updated bath. freshly painted. Includes heat/water Offs street parking behind building for 2 cars.
Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
119 WASHINGTON AVE
119 Washington Avenue, Belleville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Your search end here! This fully renovated Town house sits in the heart of Belleville, NJ, walking distance to local restaurants and transportation! Main level offers open concept / Kitchen , Dinning , & LR.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
218 FLOYD ST
218 Floyd St, Belleville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2 Bedroom home with living room, dining room, kitchen, and bath. Parking for 3 cars and use of backyard.
Results within 5 miles of North Arlington
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
Brookdale
11 Units Available
Country Club Towers
140 Hepburn Rd, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1464 sqft
Country Club Towers allows you to experience a 'way of life' with the perfect combination of charm, comfort, and convenience. Our community is located just minutes away from NYC, dining, shopping and quick access to all major travel routes.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Bergen - Lafayette
307 Units Available
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,123
1095 sqft
Situated west of I-78 close to Liberty State Park. Apartment amenities include roof decks, an organic garden, 24-hour concierge, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature panoramic views and washer and dryer.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
73 Units Available
The Harper at Harmon Meadow Apartments
100 Harmon Meadow Blvd, Secaucus, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,896
1085 sqft
With an on-site business center, clubhouse, gym and pool, this community isn't short on amenities. Apartments include walk-in closets, patios/balconies and in-unit laundry. It's just minutes from The Plaza at Harmon Meadow and Hackensack River.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Harrison
15 Units Available
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1117 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Harrison
32 Units Available
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,781
893 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
32 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
2 Units Available
Joralemon Apartments
471 Joralemon St, Silver Lake, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
900 sqft
Joralemon Apartments in Belleville, NJ offer pet-friendly living in spacious, renovated units. Large closets, updated kitchens and new flooring make Joralemon an excellent choice. Easy commute to local employers.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Wood - Ridge
24 Units Available
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1162 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Watsessing Park
25 Units Available
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1180 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
1 Unit Available
128 Broad Street
128 Broad St, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
898 sqft
The Apartments at 128 Broad Street are housed in a pre-war four story mid-rise building across the street from The Bloomfield Green.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
4 Units Available
Belleview Gardens
140 Celia Terrace, Belleville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
615 sqft
Belleview Gardens offers one and two bedroom apartments with heat and hot water included in the rent. Our apartments feature newly renovated, modern kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors, and on-site laundry facilities.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Newark Central Business District
29 Units Available
One Theatre Square
2 Center St, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1050 sqft
A symbol of Newarks downtown revival, One Theater Square is a brand-new, 22-story tower with sweeping city views and a dynamic location.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Journal Square
22 Units Available
3 Journal Square
2935 John F Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1139 sqft
Beautiful common areas with dog run, yoga studio, lounge area and outdoor fire pit. Spectacular view of Manhattan skyline. Housekeeping, dry cleaning and 24-hour concierge services available.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
8 Units Available
Osprey Cove
45 Meadowlands Pky, Secaucus, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,746
1107 sqft
Eco-friendly and spacious apartments with views of the Hackensack River. Apartments contain modern features such as walk-in closets, granite surfaces, and air-conditioning. Nearby Highway 495 runs straight into New York City.
