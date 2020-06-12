/
3 bedroom apartments
99 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in New Providence, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
New Providence
1 Unit Available
22 CAMERON RD
22 Cameron Road, New Providence, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Home is vacant and safe to show. Beautifully updated ranch located in a great neighborhood. This 3BR ranch features master bedroom with a half bath, another full bath, living room, formal dining room and galley style kitchen with eat-in area.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
New Providence
1 Unit Available
45 WESTVIEW AVE, Unit A
45 Westview Avenue, New Providence, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1400 sqft
Charming 3 BR, 1.5 bath FURNISHED townhouse for rent. Full basement with washer/dryer. Large, private, paver patio with table, chairs & BBQ. Walk to town, restaurants, food stores and NP High School. Only half mile walk to Murray Hill train station.
Results within 1 mile of New Providence
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
22 ROTARY LN
22 Rotary Lane, Summit, NJ
Clean, freshly painted 2004 new construction 6 bedroom colonial in great neighborhood. Franklin School district, spacious and move in ready condition.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
152 SNYDER AVE
152 Snyder Avenue, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
VACANT. This is a newer 2006 3 BR townhouse with a LOT of space. Huge master bedroom with WIC and additional closet space. Beautiful spacious eat-in kitchen opens into the family and dining room. Convenient 2-nd floor laundry room.
Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
34 SPRINGHOLM DR
34 Springholm Drive, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1734 sqft
Spacious, Bright, and Beautifully renovated 3BDR, 2 1/2 baths,FR w/gas fireplace, hardwood Floors, New kitchen w/$$ Appliances, built in wine cooler, granite tops, Garage w/opener.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
New Providence
1 Unit Available
47 BERGEN RD
47 Bergen Road, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,325
1885 sqft
Fully restored Mid-Century Modern gem in the elite section of Murray Hill, Berkeley Heights. Newly redone 3 BR, 2 BA split. Large main floor with new kitchen. Granite counters & stainless appliances. Formal dining room. Generously sized bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of New Providence
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Florham Park
16 Units Available
Avalon at Florham Park
1 Florence Dr, Florham Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,690
1592 sqft
Designer kitchens and ceramic tile in foyer and bathroom. Gas fireplaces in select homes. Spacious walk-in closets, ceiling fans and private patios and balconies. Pet friendly.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Contact for Availability
Short Hills Club Village
45 Forest Drive, Short Hills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,245
1615 sqft
Close to I-78 and the Garden State Parkway. Easy commute into New York City. Pet-friendly. On-site fitness center, laundry facility, and picnic area. Near Denham Park. Apartments offer a washer and dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2005 PARK PL
2005 Park Pl, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Perfect rental in one of the most desirable location in Springfield. This townhouse offers you 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, finished basement with media room (built in projection home theater) laundry room and full bathroom.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westfield
1 Unit Available
112 Park Street
112 Park Street, Westfield, NJ
Newly renovated, spacious unit near town. - Property Id: 292764 Newly renovated, spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom unit on a tree-lined street. Plenty of natural light.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
64 KENT PLACE BLVD
64 Kent Place Boulevard, Summit, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2300 sqft
NEWER CONSTRUCTION in-town mere minutes to downtown Summit, Midtown Direct trains, and all schools.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Westfield
1 Unit Available
777 CENTRAL AVE
777 Central Avenue, Westfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Move right into this spacious charming 3 bedroom rental with soaring 10 foot ceilings and beautiful wood moldings and floors. The space here is tremendous - 4 Floors! First floor features living room dining room, kitchen and a den.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
132 Springfield Ave
132 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ
Location! Under one mile to Downtown Summit & NYC Direct Train. Welcome home to this beautifully renovated half duplex unit.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
64 PARK AVE
64 Park Avenue, Summit, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
Located in the highly sought-after town of Summit, this newer townhome is ideal for entertaining guests and loved ones. Natural light pours onto the gleaming hardwood floors of this end unit.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
465 MOUNTAIN AVE
465 Mountain Avenue, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
VACANT! JUST PAINTED!! Beautiful One Family Home!! Features 3 bedrms, 2 full baths, eik w/granite, new stove & dishwasher, big master bedrm w/full bath, large yard, central air on 1st floor.A MUST SEE
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Westfield
1 Unit Available
315 LIVINGSTON ST
315 Livingston Street, Westfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Recently updated 2nd floor unit w wood floors t/o! Great central location minutes to downtown Westfield. Central AC, 1 car garage & SS appliances. Easy access to mass trans, shopping & restaurants! Pictures coming soon..
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
19 JAY RD
19 Jay Road, Morris County, NJ
Updated, Spacious & Bright 4BR premium home located close to SBS Elem School.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
23 William Street
23 William Street, Summit, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
Conveniently located to NYC train, schools, downtown Summit, and Overlook Hospital.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
319 UNION AVE
319 Union Avenue, Union County, NJ
Renovated in 2020. Spacious 1st floor apartment. Ready for new tenant. 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Basement. Walking distance to NYC bus, schools, downtown.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
15 Euclid Avenue
15 Euclid Avenue, Summit, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
Stunning & fully furnished, this 3 BR/1Bth unit is professionally-decorated, immaculate and just 2 blocks to downtown Summit. Flexible lease term available. Equipped with everything you might need. Bright and sunny, hardwood floors, central air.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
8 Parkview Road
8 Parkview Rd, Morris County, NJ
Stunning new construction home w/ 5BRs/4.1 Bath on culdesac street. Bright & sunny w/1st flr open layout. All 5 BRs on 2nd flr. Absolutely pristine! Elegant 2 story foyer opens to Living Rm & formal Dining Rm.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
87 SUMMIT AVE
87 Summit Ave, Summit, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1100 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown Summit, this recently renovated 3 Bed 1 full bath, is steps away from NJ Transit midtown direct train line to Newark, Hoboken or NYC. Ample living space with access from the front and rear of building.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
43 ASHLAND RD
43 Ashland Road, Summit, NJ
Great Location! Short Walk to downtown Summit, NYC train, Brayton elementary school and the middle school. Entry Foyer & LR w/chestnut trim, stain glass windows. MBR w/updated Bath. Kit.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Westfield
1 Unit Available
649 HILLCREST AVE
649 Hillcrest Avenue, Westfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
Lovely colonial home with updated kitchen and large family room with access to outdoors. Hardwood floors throughout house. Park like backyard. Minutes from downtown Westfield and NYC transportation House is now rented unfurnished.
