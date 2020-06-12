/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:28 PM
664 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lodi, NJ
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Lodi
1 Unit Available
41 CORABELLE AVE
41 Corabelle Avenue, Lodi, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
!Great Location! second floor apartment. Beautiful 3 bedroom apartment in a quite neighborhood. All bedrooms are good size. Many closets and additional storage in attic. Close to Schools and shopping. 5 minutes walk to many bus stops
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Lodi
1 Unit Available
225 ROOSEVELT AVE
225 Roosevelt Avenue, Lodi, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
This 2 Family home is in a quiet corner lot with close proximity to schools, house of worship, shopping, public transportation, and Westmont Station. This well maintained second floor unit has 3 great size bedrooms with 1 Full BTH, LR and Kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Lodi
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Wood - Ridge
24 Units Available
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,770
1694 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
324 Midland Ave
324 Midland Avenue, Bergen County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Very Convenient Location from Train Station with 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Kitchen, Dining, Laundry. Landlord pays for heat, hot water, taxes, lawn maintenance. Tenant Pays - 1st $100 of any repairs.
Last updated April 10 at 01:58am
Garfield
1 Unit Available
7 Wood St #1
7 Wood Street, Garfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1300 sqft
Your search ends here.Beautiful first floor 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms apartment renovated within 5 years,in one of the best areas of Garfield.You will love the layout, space and closet space here.
Results within 5 miles of Lodi
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Bergenfield
13 Units Available
Avalon Teaneck
1775 Windsor Road, Bergenfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,505
1485 sqft
Avalon Teaneck is now leasing studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes convenient to New Jersey Transit.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
18 Units Available
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,060
1555 sqft
This green community's perfect location allows easy access to Manhattan, Riverside Square Mall and Hackensack River Park. Residents can relax in the hot tub, pool or coffee bar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
63 Primrose Ln B 63
63 Primrose Lane, Paramus, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2106 sqft
3 BEDROOM Side By Side Two Family in Paramus - Property Id: 281570 Beautiful Side By Side Two Family in Fabulous location. Updated Kitchen with Family Room. Sliding Glass Doors to Patio. Finished basement with Summer Kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
177 Fredrick St
177 Fredrick Street, Paramus, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1914 sqft
3 BEDROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME - Property Id: 281590 Best Location! This home features an entry foyer, large living room with hardwood floors and fireplace, formal dining room, also with hardwood, eat in kitchen all on the first floor.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
North End
1 Unit Available
22 ACORN RD
22 Acorn Rd, Secaucus, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1600 sqft
3 bed, 1 bath renovated 2017. 4 large closets with 1600 square feet ! Heat and hot water included. Tenants pay for their own electric and cooking gas. There is a washer dryer hook up in the basement.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Richfield
1 Unit Available
46 VAN VLIET CT
46 Van Vliet Court, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Immaculate and spacious 2nd floor apartment in the heart of Clifton. Featuring 3BR, 1BA, Large LR, DR and Kitchen. Conveniently located close to NYC transportation and major highways. NO PETS.Credit application and verification is required.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Allwood
1 Unit Available
218 BEVERLY HILL RD
218 Beverly Hill Road, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Welcome Home. Rental is located in an incredible location. The home boasts 7 rms. 3 bdrm. and 2 full baths. The 1st fl. includes a liv.rm., din.rm., kit, 2 bdrm, 1 full bth and H/W floors throughout. 2nd fl. includes a mstr.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Richfield
1 Unit Available
231 STARMOND AVE
231 Starmond Avenue, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous Split Level home, newly renovated in 2019 GREAT LOCATION! Located in the Heart of Clifton-Richfield section-within walking distance to Allwood park, 30 mins to NYC-GREAT FOR COMMUTERS! 4 Large bedrooms, 3 full baths.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
639 Paulison Ave
639 Paulison Avenue, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Located in a very convenient area. 3 Bedrooms, Living Room, Kitchen, Formal Dining Room, Finished Basement, 1.5 Bath, Heated Porch, Patio, 1 Car Garage plus 2 Car parking, Washer-Dryer hookup, Walk up Attic.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Middle Village
1 Unit Available
76 WALMAN AVE
76 Walman Avenue, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1st Floor-Move in Ready. Near Major Roadways. Rental Application,Credit Report, Verification of Income & Tenant Insurance required. Owner is licensed Agent. Please Wear Gloves and Mask During Showing.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
254 CARLTON TER
254 Carlton Terrace, Bergen County, NJ
Spacious colonial in desirable Teaneck. Hardwood floors throughout the home. Easily accessible to public transportation to NYC, houses of worship, restaurants and shopping. Plenty of storage space.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Athenia
1 Unit Available
26 HURON AVE
26 Huron Avenue, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Apartment has updated appliances, New wooden floors thru out, Freshly painted,No Pets allowed, Tenants responsible for there on recycling. parking is on side of building. Parking for the first floor tenant Only.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
South Paterson
1 Unit Available
95 W 1ST ST
95 West 1st Street, Clifton, NJ
Renovated 2nd floor apartment with specious finished attic, 4 bedrooms, sun room, big eat in kitchen,ample closet space. Use of back yard. close to all highways and shopping areas. Apartment will be freshly painted before lease start
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Lakeview
1 Unit Available
129 E 9TH ST
129 East 9th Street, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Recently renovated 2nd floor with full attic. Tenant pays 1 month brokers fee. Tenants must sign Hold Harmless and Release Regarding Covid19 before any showings. Also must wear face masks & gloves.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Little Ferry
1 Unit Available
5 Alfred Place
5 Alfred Place, Little Ferry, NJ
Large remodel three bedroom apartment in Cul-de-sac. This apartment has over 1000 sq ft, new kitchen, 2 new bathrooms, finished wood floors, large closet, open floor plan and master bath. Large walk out deck off the kitchen for extra space.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Elmwood Park
1 Unit Available
357 RIVER DR
357 River Drive, Elmwood Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Newly renovated apartment that has everything you need in the prime location of Garfield! 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 parking spot, washer dryer on site, new boiler, hot water tank, electrical, and plumbing! You won't have to worry about a thing, bring
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Wrigley Park
1 Unit Available
26 Pennington St
26 Pennington Street, Paterson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Apt 1 Available 06/01/20 Very spacious 5 bedroom/2 full bathroom apartment available in Paterson, NJ! Hurry, Don't wait!! Apartment is located near school on the 2nd and 3rd floor of a 2 family house. Apply TODAY at WWW.BLUEONYXMANAGEMENT.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
South Paterson
1 Unit Available
339 PAXTON ST
339 Paxton Street, Paterson, NJ
Great home offering 3 Floors of living space! Eat in Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, full bath on 1st floor. Partial renovation of 3 full bathrooms that includes brand new toilets & vanities. 2 extra rooms in finished basement.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
530 Gregory Ave
530 Gregory Ave, Passaic, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Updated 3 bedroom 1st flr apt, with entrances in the front and back. Apt features large living, dining rooms, an eat-in kitchen, as well as access to large unfinished basement for additional storage.
