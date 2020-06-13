Apartment List
/
NJ
/
kearny
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

470 Apartments for rent in Kearny, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
$
15 Units Available
Vermella West
113 Passaic Avenue, Kearny, NJ
Studio
$1,695
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,970
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GO BIG, GO WEST. When you combine lavish amenity spaces, comfort of convenience, sleek features, and industrial elements, you get Vermella West - A swank- new development along the Passaic waterfront in the Kearny, NJ.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
$
24 Units Available
Vermella Crossing
302 Bergen Ave, Kearny, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,760
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1227 sqft
Well-appointed interiors with 360-degree views of the city and lake. Fitness center with cardio and weight training. Grilling area. Balconies, designer kitchens, and energy efficient appliances. In-unit washer and dryers.
Results within 1 mile of Kearny
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
$
Harrison
32 Units Available
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,902
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,230
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,781
893 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Harrison
8 Units Available
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,885
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1124 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
West Belmar
24 Units Available
Cobalt Lofts
1200 5th Avenue, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$2,050
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cobalt Lofts in Harrison. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Harrison
15 Units Available
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,690
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1117 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Harrison
8 Units Available
Water's Edge
301 Dey Street, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,710
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1154 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Greenville
22 Units Available
Rivet
23 University Place Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,250
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1178 sqft
Shuttle to PATH station

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
6 Bennett St 216
6 Bennett Street, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1673 sqft
3 bed, 2 bath, West Side, Jersey City... NO FEE - Property Id: 56216 This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. Massive living spaces to match with high end finishes.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
364 Ege Ave 306
364 Ege Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1320 sqft
New Construction 2 Bed For Rent: NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 54813 This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. Massive living spaces to match with high end finishes.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
14 Bennett St 507
14 Bennett Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1064 sqft
Breathtaking 2 Bed, 2 Bath Luxury Apartment Rental - Property Id: 55517 This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. Massive living spaces to match with high end finishes.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
22 Bennett St 306
22 Bennett Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1050 sqft
Stunning 2 Bed, 2 Bath Rental With No Broker FEE - Property Id: 55497 This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. Massive living spaces to match with high end finishes.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
360 Ege Ave 412
360 Ege Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1212 sqft
Massive 2 Bed Rental: No Fee, Private Shuttle - Property Id: 142633 This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. Massive living spaces to match with high end finishes.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
18 Bennett St 310
18 Bennett Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1506 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2+ Den, 2 Bath... NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 56209 This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. Massive living spaces to match with high end finishes.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
12 Bennett St 313
12 Bennett Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1064 sqft
Wow This Building Has It All. Luxury Living in JC! - Property Id: 55677 This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. Massive living spaces to match with high end finishes.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
10 Bennett St 511
10 Bennett Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Big 2 Bed For Rent No Fee, Private Shuttle to PATH - Property Id: 142640 This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. Massive living spaces to match with high end finishes.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
4 Bennett St 416
4 Bennett Street, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1673 sqft
Brand New Construction 3 Bed In Jersey City NO FEE - Property Id: 56220 This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. Massive living spaces to match with high end finishes.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
20 Bennett St 410
20 Bennett Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1506 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2+ Den, No Fee, Luxury Apartment Rental - Property Id: 56212 This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. Massive living spaces to match with high end finishes.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
4 TOTTENHAM CT
4 Tottenham Court, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1491 sqft
Beautiful Townhome w/ 2 Bd, 2.5 Ba, and 2 Car Garage & Hardwood Floors! This fantastic unit also features open living room/dining room with private balcony, modern kitchen with pantry and a great location.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
West Side
1 Unit Available
132 BROADWAY
132 Broadway, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Lovely 1 Family Home,includes terrace,backyard,Parking for 2 Cars.Sunny&Bright Home.Great Mother Daughter.Walk to Path

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Journal Square
1 Unit Available
85 BROADWAY
85 Broadway, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
767 sqft
Beautiful 2BD/1BA corner unit with great natural light and private balcony at the COURTYARD ON BROADWAY. This home showcases a modern, open layout, kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, and granite counters, a spacious living room (13.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
16 BENNETT ST
16 Bennett Street, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Size Matters! The luxury rental apartments located at 16 Bennett St. in Jersey City, represent the perfect mix of size and technology.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
McGinley Square
1 Unit Available
152 HIGHLAND AVE
152 Highland Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
716 sqft
2 bedroom condo in a well maintained, owner occupied building.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
West Side
1 Unit Available
203 DUNCAN AVE
203 Duncan Ave, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1050 sqft
A short 5 minute walk to the bus lines along Kennedy Blvd to the Journal Square PATH station, make this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom gem conveniently located.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Kearny, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Kearny renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Kearny 1 BedroomsKearny 2 BedroomsKearny Accessible ApartmentsKearny Apartments with BalconyKearny Apartments with Garage
Kearny Apartments with GymKearny Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKearny Apartments with Move-in SpecialsKearny Apartments with ParkingKearny Apartments with Pool
Kearny Apartments with Washer-DryerKearny Dog Friendly ApartmentsKearny Pet Friendly PlacesKearny Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJ
Perth Amboy, NJLodi, NJUpper Montclair, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJRutherford, NJAvenel, NJRidgefield, NJSecaucus, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College