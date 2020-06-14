Apartment List
115 Apartments for rent in Iselin, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Iselin renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >

Iselin
1 Unit Available
36 Fiume Street
36 Fiume Street, Iselin, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$6,000
Single Family House For Rent In Iselin - Property Id: 80638 Amazing/Modern state of the art six bedroom & six full bath house with full basement is available for rent. Asking Rent per Month is $7k with 14k deposit. Pls call for more details.
Colonia
1 Unit Available
Queens Gardens Apartments
3 Ronald Dr, Avenel, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
880 sqft
Welcome to Queens Gardens, a centrally located apartment community with convenient access to the Garden State Parkway, the New Jersey Turnpike and Routes 1 & 9, 27 and 35 (St. Georges Avenue).
$
Garwood
1 Unit Available
The Lofts at Garwood
500 North Ave, Garwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,310
1090 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
$
The Waterfront
20 Units Available
Harbor Terrace Apartments
18 Harbor Terrace #2K, Perth Amboy, NJ
Studio
$1,129
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,449
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
900 sqft
Situated on Raritan Bay, these 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans are stylish and modern, with amenities like elevator service and on-site laundry. Units are spacious and newly renovated, and the kitchen and bathrooms are modern.
5 Units Available
Lindcrest Apartments
1116 N Stiles St, Linden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,499
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Linden Shopping Center and Rahway River Park are easily accessed from this property. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a courtyard and play area. Apartments feature private entrances, renovated eat-in kitchens and patios/balconies.
Metuchen
10 Units Available
Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station
99 New St, Metuchen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,825
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1101 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Metuchen near NJ Transit station has easy access to NJ Turnpike, GS Parkway, and Rte 287. Amenities include onsite pool and gym. Apartment features a private patio, hardwood floors, and granite countertops.
2 Units Available
Clara Barton Apartments
73 Wolff Ave, Fords, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
At Clara Barton Apartments, we look forward to showing you why we're the right choice for you. Our property features private entrances, 24 hour emergency maintenance services and on site laundry facilities.
Woodbridge
1 Unit Available
Crossroads Gardens Apartments
1 Pikeview Ln, Woodbridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Woodbridge, NJ, Crossroads Gardens is conveniently situated near three major highways, shopping, restaurants, nightlife, downtown and the hospital.
$
2 Units Available
Riverview Terrace
72 Rivervale Ct, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,425
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Riverview Terrace Apartments are located in a quiet corner of Clark Township which was just rated as the 24th Best Place to Live in New Jersey by New Jersey Monthly and continues to rise.
Roselle
92 Units Available
The Park
417 Raritan Rd, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,761
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1092 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly. Conveniently located with easy access to Westfield Avenue.

1 Unit Available
40 Freeman St 2B
40 Freeman St, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,480
575 sqft
1 Bedroom - North Edison Luxury Modern Rental - Property Id: 271107 North Edison Luxury Rental - Immaculate Modern 575 Sq. Ft. - 1 Bedroom Apartment in North Edison Near JFK Hospital on a beautiful dead end street.

Pumptown - New Durham - Stelton
1 Unit Available
36 hillsdale rd
36 Hillsdale Road, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/01/20 private home newley renovated north edison - Property Id: 140838 GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD 2 FAMILY HOME - RENTING 1ST FLOOR - THERE IS A CRAWL SPACE SEPARATING BOTH FLOORS ( SOUND PROOF) .......

1 Unit Available
100 LUTTGEN PL A-4
100 Luttgen Place, Linden, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
SOHO STYLE LIVING MINUTES FROM MANHATTAN! Spacious, immaculate 2 Beds /1Bath condo totally renovated with the luxury and Ambiance you can ask for.

Westfield
1 Unit Available
523 TRINITY PL
523 Trinity Pl, Westfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Trinity gardens condo 1s flr private entrance and patio area hardwood floors / kitchen ref,mo dw washer/dryer 1 block to Train and westfield downtown shops restaurants parks No pets heated parking garage, ,,high ceilings open floor plan

1 Unit Available
73 BURNSIDE AVE
73 Burnside Avenue, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1300 sqft
First floor, bright and airy, beautifully maintained apt.

Westfield
1 Unit Available
315 LIVINGSTON ST
315 Livingston Street, Westfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Recently updated 2nd floor unit w wood floors t/o! Great central location minutes to downtown Westfield. Central AC, 1 car garage & SS appliances. Easy access to mass trans, shopping & restaurants! Pictures coming soon..

1 Unit Available
2201 TIMBER OAKS RD
2201 Timber Oaks Road, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
896 sqft
Well maintained North Edison end unit townhouse features two bedroom one bath, eat in kitchen with newer appliances. Wood floor throughout and newer paint. In unit washer and dryer.

Woodbridge
1 Unit Available
518 Garden Avenue
518 Garden Avenue, Woodbridge, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Rent this New York City Commuter's Dream! Move right in this fully renovated four-bedrooms, one-bathroom Cape Cod. Hardwood floors. Totally renovated large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and new cabinets. Sun room off the kitchen.

1 Unit Available
431 N STILES ST
431 North Stiles Street, Linden, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Available June 1st, 2020. Welcome to this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home rental (mother & daughter). Move in ready home is hardwood floor throughout 1st foor. Lovely enclosed porch for entertainment.

Rahway
1 Unit Available
1636 Irving St 3Z
1636 Irving St, Rahway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,399
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LUXURY STUDIO APT FOR RENT AT RAHWAY ARTS - Property Id: 277108 --LARGE STUDIO-- --NO BROKER FEE-- --UTILITIES INCLUDED-- --LAUNDRY IN BUILDING-- --PREMIUM TV INCLUDED-- --SS APPLIANCES-- --ISLAND-- --QUARTZ TOPS-- --HARDWOOD FLOORS-- --MODERN

Westfield
1 Unit Available
649 HILLCREST AVE
649 Hillcrest Avenue, Westfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
Lovely colonial home with updated kitchen and large family room with access to outdoors. Hardwood floors throughout house. Park like backyard. Minutes from downtown Westfield and NYC transportation House is now rented unfurnished.

Garwood
1 Unit Available
105 CENTER ST
105 Center Street, Garwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
GARWOOD: (CRANFORD, WESTFIELD AREA) MINS TO NYC!! NEWER CONSTRUCTION!! 2 BEDROOMS and 2 FULL BATHS with 9 foot ceilings, Hardwood Floors throughout, SS Appliances including DW/Fridge, granite countertops, CAC, Washer/Dryer in unit.

Westfield
1 Unit Available
543 SUMMIT AVE
543 Summit Avenue, Westfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,250
Commuters delight. Block to town/train. Hardwood floors, beautiful moldings grace this spacious second/third floor unit. Formal DR, large open floor plan w/tons of storage, W/D in unit. Front porch, rear deck. Large kitchen w/island.

Carteret
1 Unit Available
28 WHEELER AVE
28 Wheeler Avenue, Carteret, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit available for 4/1/2020 occupancy. Hardwood floors throughout, access to backyard, and parking included! Laundry in unit and access to the basement for storage. Tenant is responsible for the first $150 of repairs
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Iselin, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Iselin renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

