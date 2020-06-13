Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:10 AM

106 Apartments for rent in Iselin, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Iselin
1 Unit Available
889 Green Street
889 Green Street, Iselin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1100 sqft
Professionally Managed 2 bed 2 bath Townhome Just 40 minutes to Manhattan A very spacious, two bed room two and half bath town home. Very spacious and bright with many windows and two balconies. Fully furnished.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Iselin
1 Unit Available
82 FIAT AVE
82 Fiat Avenue, Iselin, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Newly renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment first floor apartment with a private deck in a well maintained triplex, available MAY 15th. HEAT INCLUDED! 10 minute walk to Metropark train station as well as close proximity to major roads/highways.
Results within 1 mile of Iselin
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Colonia
1 Unit Available
Queens Gardens Apartments
3 Ronald Dr, Avenel, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
880 sqft
Welcome to Queens Gardens, a centrally located apartment community with convenient access to the Garden State Parkway, the New Jersey Turnpike and Routes 1 & 9, 27 and 35 (St. Georges Avenue).

1 of 13

Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
Fords
1 Unit Available
112 Beverly Hills Ter c
112 Beverly Hills Ter, Woodbridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2 Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 102782 Live LARGE and LOVE It, Luxury condo at Beverly HillsTerr., Woodbridge.
Results within 5 miles of Iselin
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
5 Units Available
Lindcrest Apartments
1116 N Stiles St, Linden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,499
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Linden Shopping Center and Rahway River Park are easily accessed from this property. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a courtyard and play area. Apartments feature private entrances, renovated eat-in kitchens and patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Metuchen
10 Units Available
Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station
99 New St, Metuchen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,920
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1101 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Metuchen near NJ Transit station has easy access to NJ Turnpike, GS Parkway, and Rte 287. Amenities include onsite pool and gym. Apartment features a private patio, hardwood floors, and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Clara Barton Apartments
73 Wolff Ave, Fords, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
At Clara Barton Apartments, we look forward to showing you why we're the right choice for you. Our property features private entrances, 24 hour emergency maintenance services and on site laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Woodbridge
1 Unit Available
Crossroads Gardens Apartments
1 Pikeview Ln, Woodbridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Woodbridge, NJ, Crossroads Gardens is conveniently situated near three major highways, shopping, restaurants, nightlife, downtown and the hospital.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
2 Units Available
Riverview Terrace
72 Rivervale Ct, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,425
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Riverview Terrace Apartments are located in a quiet corner of Clark Township which was just rated as the 24th Best Place to Live in New Jersey by New Jersey Monthly and continues to rise.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 09:34am
Roselle
92 Units Available
The Park
417 Raritan Rd, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,761
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1092 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly. Conveniently located with easy access to Westfield Avenue.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Westfield
1 Unit Available
1027 COLUMBUS AVE
1027 Columbus Avenue, Westfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Located in a quiet neighborhood, this beautiful, sunny, bright 3BRs & 2BAs Colonial has an open floor plan & many updates.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westfield
1 Unit Available
112 Park Street
112 Park Street, Westfield, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1850 sqft
Newly renovated, spacious unit near town. - Property Id: 292764 Newly renovated, spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom unit on a tree-lined street. Plenty of natural light.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Westfield
1 Unit Available
777 CENTRAL AVE
777 Central Avenue, Westfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Move right into this spacious charming 3 bedroom rental with soaring 10 foot ceilings and beautiful wood moldings and floors. The space here is tremendous - 4 Floors! First floor features living room dining room, kitchen and a den.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
21 ROBBINWOOD TER
21 Robbinwood Terrace, Linden, NJ
Studio
$2,700
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great mother and daughter, gorgeous single family with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and two kitchens in Sunnyside Linden. Two separate living spaces. First floor has spacious living room, dining room, kitchen, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Westfield
1 Unit Available
523 TRINITY PL
523 Trinity Pl, Westfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Trinity gardens condo 1s flr private entrance and patio area hardwood floors / kitchen ref,mo dw washer/dryer 1 block to Train and westfield downtown shops restaurants parks No pets heated parking garage, ,,high ceilings open floor plan

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
73 BURNSIDE AVE
73 Burnside Avenue, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1300 sqft
First floor, bright and airy, beautifully maintained apt.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2201 TIMBER OAKS RD
2201 Timber Oaks Road, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
896 sqft
Well maintained North Edison end unit townhouse features two bedroom one bath, eat in kitchen with newer appliances. Wood floor throughout and newer paint. In unit washer and dryer.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Rahway
1 Unit Available
81 MONROE ST
81 Monroe St, Rahway, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1283 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 81 MONROE ST in Rahway. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
46 Whelan Street
46 Whelan Street, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Rare multigenerational home in Edison, with separate interior entrance. First floor has a spacious living room, large in eat kitchen, Master bedroom with sitting / office area, Full bath / Den which leads the patio and private park like back yard.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
431 N STILES ST
431 North Stiles Street, Linden, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Available June 1st, 2020. Welcome to this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home rental (mother & daughter). Move in ready home is hardwood floor throughout 1st foor. Lovely enclosed porch for entertainment.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Pumptown - New Durham - Stelton
1 Unit Available
612 Waterford - 1
612 Waterford Dr, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
900 sqft
PROFESSIONALY MANAGED FIRST FLOOR 2 bedroom 2 full bath Fully Furnished unit. Central Air with washer and dryer inside. FULLY FURNISHED 2 bed room 2 full bath condo for rent. Very desirable Waterford community. PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Westfield
1 Unit Available
649 HILLCREST AVE
649 Hillcrest Avenue, Westfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
Lovely colonial home with updated kitchen and large family room with access to outdoors. Hardwood floors throughout house. Park like backyard. Minutes from downtown Westfield and NYC transportation House is now rented unfurnished.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Westfield
1 Unit Available
543 SUMMIT AVE
543 Summit Avenue, Westfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,250
Commuters delight. Block to town/train. Hardwood floors, beautiful moldings grace this spacious second/third floor unit. Formal DR, large open floor plan w/tons of storage, W/D in unit. Front porch, rear deck. Large kitchen w/island.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Fanwood
1 Unit Available
233 LAGRANDE AVE
233 La Grande Ave, Fanwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 233 LAGRANDE AVE in Fanwood. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Iselin, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Iselin renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

