2 bed 2 bath apartments
95 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Glen Ridge, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
16 Units Available
The Green at Bloomfield
56 Broad Street, Glen Ridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1131 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Glen Ridge
1 Unit Available
461 Belleville Avenue
461 Belleville Avenue, Glen Ridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Commuter's dream - this spacious rental on the first floor in sought after Glen Ridge, is just one block from the train to NYC. From the front foyer, you'll walk into a large living room filled with natural light.
Results within 1 mile of Glen Ridge
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Watsessing Park
25 Units Available
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1180 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
10 Units Available
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station
11 Pine St, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,910
957 sqft
Luxury apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Ample on-site amenities, including concierge services, a gym, coffee bar and basketball court. Near the Bay Street station. Close to Montclair Art Museum.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
115 WATCHUNG AVE
115 Watchung Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1200 sqft
COMMUTER'S DELIGHT- newer construction! Beautiful, open concept 2BR./ 1.5 BA in the heart of Watchung Plaza. HW floors throughout, terrace for outdoor enjoyment, SS appliances, Central Air, laundry in unit.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
344 FRANKLIN ST
344 Franklin Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
This is a must see!! A beautiful and meticulously renovated apartment from the beams up. Totally updated EVERYTHING!! Close to all public transportation.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
286 FRANKLIN ST
286 Franklin Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Fully furnished first floor, 2 bed, 2 bath with 2 bonus offices in the basement. 1/2 mile to the Bloomfield train station. Updated EIK that flows to the large living room. Back deck & parking for 2 Virtual tour available. Fully furnished.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Watsessing Park
1 Unit Available
42-44 PROSPECT ST
42-44 Prospect Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
702 sqft
Recently Gut Renovated in 2007 Pre-War Building is full of character. Your home is Charming & Sunny 2BD/2BA located near NYC Trans, Parks, Hospital, Shops.
Results within 5 miles of Glen Ridge
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
35 Units Available
Valley and Bloom
34 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1019 sqft
Apartments located in multiple buildings; many with hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer, stainless steel kitchen appliances and Caesarstone countertops. Indoor bike storage, internet cafe, spin and yoga classes. New York City views from rooftop lounge.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Newark Central Business District
29 Units Available
One Theatre Square
2 Center St, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1050 sqft
A symbol of Newarks downtown revival, One Theater Square is a brand-new, 22-story tower with sweeping city views and a dynamic location.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
19 Units Available
Third & Valley
153 Valley St, East Orange, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,684
1050 sqft
Never-lived-in, smoke-free apartments that blend urban decor with a home feel, close enough for residents to walk to many shops in historic downtown Orange. Hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry. Bike storage, dog grooming area.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
15 Units Available
Gaslight Commons
28 W 3rd St, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
1158 sqft
Set in beautifully landscaped surroundings, with pool, parking, fire pit and clubhouse. Each unit boasts bathtub, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and more. Located in the heart of historic South Orange, NJ.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Newark Central Business District
50 Units Available
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1124 sqft
Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of Newark, Eleven80 has everything for those with the most discerning tastes. Each light-filled residence features large floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and beautiful views.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Harrison
14 Units Available
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1117 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Harrison
7 Units Available
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1124 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
15 Units Available
The Highlands at Hilltop
200 White Rock Rd, Caldwell, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,069
1331 sqft
Highlands at Hilltop
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Harrison
8 Units Available
Water's Edge
301 Dey Street, Harrison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1154 sqft
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Rosemawr
8 Units Available
AVE Clifton
743 Passaic Ave, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,038
1163 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Clifton for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
Vermella Crossing
302 Bergen Ave, Kearny, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1227 sqft
Well-appointed interiors with 360-degree views of the city and lake. Fitness center with cardio and weight training. Grilling area. Balconies, designer kitchens, and energy efficient appliances. In-unit washer and dryers.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Springfield - Belmont
34 Units Available
24 Jones
24 Jones Street, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
1069 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The modernly styled residences @ 24 Jones are located in the heart of University Heights, Newark.
Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
Brookdale
11 Units Available
Country Club Towers
140 Hepburn Rd, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1464 sqft
Country Club Towers allows you to experience a 'way of life' with the perfect combination of charm, comfort, and convenience. Our community is located just minutes away from NYC, dining, shopping and quick access to all major travel routes.
Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Annin Lofts
151 Bloomfield Avenue, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1175 sqft
Annin Lofts is located at 141-151 Bloomfield Avenue Verona, NJ and is managed by Russo Property Management, a reputable management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Broad Street
1 Unit Available
30 Austin Street 402
30 Austin Street, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Austin Villa Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo - Property Id: 137308 2 Bed 2 Full Bath Washer/Dryer in unit Stainless Steel appliances Balcony Pet Friendly (Small dogs) Elevator Walking distance to Newark Penn Station and The Prudential Center Hardwood
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Richfield
1 Unit Available
13 Pershing Rd 71
13 Pershing Road, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
NO BROKER FEE- LUXURY WATERFRONT - Property Id: 223431 *NO BROKER FEE* *1 MONTH FREE* *LUXURY WATERFRONT PROPERTY* *STEPS AWAY FROM TO ALL NYC TRANSPORTATION* *WALKING DISTANCE TO RESTAURANTS & SHOPPING* BBQ Grills Billiards
