2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:53 PM
22 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gretna, NE
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Ashton Place
702 Chestnut Drive, Gretna, NE
2 Bedrooms
$850
975 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom with Garage in Popular Gretna! Self Tour Available! - Located in the very popular Gretna area, this is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit with a detached garage! Great kitchen with all appliances included! Large open floor plan! Washer and
Last updated June 6 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
Victoria Place
111 East Westplains Road, Gretna, NE
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
111 E Westplains Rd Available 06/10/20 Great 2 Bedroom in Popular Gretna Area! - Located in the very popular Gretna area, this is a large 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with a large open floor plan! This unit includes a full size washer and dryer,
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
119 E Westplains Rd
119 East Westplains Road, Gretna, NE
2 Bedrooms
$875
900 sqft
Gretna two bed with Washer dryer in unit - Property Id: 231560 Located in Gretna area, this is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit! Great kitchen with all appliances included! Large open floor plan! Washer and dryer also included! Conveniently located
Results within 10 miles of Gretna
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Antler View
3132 N 186th Plz, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1178 sqft
Welcome home to Antler View, the newest luxury apartment community in Elkhorn, Nebraska. Life at Antler View puts you in the heart of the finest dining, shopping, and entertainment that Omaha has to offer.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Apple Creek
14010 Dorcas Plz, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$973
920 sqft
A pet-friendly community located close to downtown and I-80. Features include a dog park, swimming pool and barbecue area. Homes have private entrances, fireplaces and private patios.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
26 Units Available
Legacy Commons
17011 Wright Plz, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1059 sqft
Welcome home to Legacy Commons - THE premier luxury apartment community in Omaha, Nebraska. Picture coming home every day to your very own premier apartment, lush with the style and sophistication you deserve.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
Breckenridge Apartments
15950 Wright Plz, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1054 sqft
Luxury furnished apartment homes feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Resort-style community offers 24-hour gym, business center, clubhouse, hot tub. Located in the beautiful highlands of suburban Omaha, near Hwy 278, shopping, lakes and parks.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Broadmoor Hills by Broadmoor
18510 Capitol Court, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1158 sqft
Join life on the hill, where you will experience West Omaha's premier apartment living. Our generously open studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments feature first class amenities and trendy interior features that will make you live in style.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
18 Units Available
1010 on the Lake
1010 N 192nd Ct, Douglas County, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
894 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1010 on the Lake in Douglas County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
4 Units Available
Ravello 192
19261 Marcy Street, Douglas County, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1146 sqft
Ravello 192 is a new townhome community developed with everyday luxury in mind. The Ravello 192 community offers a mature and private environment, where youll experience the quality of a well-appointed townhome without the stress of ownership.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Pacific West
14121 Pierce Plz, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$950
939 sqft
Pacific West Apartment Homes offer spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments with extra large closets, vaulted ceilings, newer kitchen appliances, formal dining rooms, beautiful clubhouse with space for meetings or socials, laundry facilities
Last updated June 11 at 05:17pm
3 Units Available
Whispering Ridge
17551 Pinkney Plz, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1026 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes featuring walk-in closets, in-home washers and dryers, and vaulted ceilings. Community amenities include a gym, a pool, and a community kitchen. Just off West Maple Road and close to Whispering Ridge Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
1 Unit Available
Montclair
13407 Montclair Dr, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$820
975 sqft
This modern community offer spacious living areas. On-site amenities include a pool, courtyard and garage area. Apartments feature walk-in closets, a patio or a balcony, and updated appliances. Minutes from shopping and dining.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Elk Hills
2120 North Main Street, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$940
976 sqft
It's not just a beautiful community, a variety of floor plans, or fresh contemporary finishes. We proudly offer all of those things, but we wouldn't be Elk Hills Apartments without making sure it's easy and affordable for you to have it all.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Wycliffe by Broadmoor
15202 Wycliffe Dr, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
920 sqft
Make your home at Wycliffe Apartments and you will reclaim time for family and friends with West Omaha's best value! Located in the Millard School District, Wycliffe offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes that have room for your entire family.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Harrison Hills by Broadmoor
6925 S 115th Street Plz, La Vista, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1143 sqft
Voted Best of Omaha 2020, Harrison Hills by Broadmoor is where you will experience service and apartment homes that transcend the ordinary. With 16 unique floor plans, there's an apartment that will accommodate any lifestyle.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Venue at Werner Park
11951 Ballpark Way, Papillion, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1058 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
2 Units Available
Tradition by Broadmoor
1250 S 157th St, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1384 sqft
The Tradition by Broadmoor is the premier apartment community in West Omaha! Make your home at The Tradition by Broadmoor and you will find a floor plan that is tailored to your lifestyle.
Last updated June 12 at 06:41pm
36 Units Available
Legacy Flats
2825 S 170th Plz, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
972 sqft
Experience luxury urban living at its finest at Legacy Flats, the premier apartments in Omaha, Nebraska. Our modern interiors are the perfect blend of cutting edge style and state-of-the-art design.
Last updated May 12 at 05:12pm
Contact for Availability
Westport on the Lake
4118 S. 147th Plz, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
1045 sqft
Peaceful community with newly renovated clubhouse, scenic lake and biking/jogging trail on property. Apartment homes with 1-3 bedrooms and large walk-in closets, fireplaces and personal patio/balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
19119 Marcy St
19119 Marcy Street, Douglas County, NE
2 Bedrooms
$995
854 sqft
One bed private entry way all,updated.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12788 Deauville Drive, #1-102
12788 Deauville Drive, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
911 sqft
DEAUVILL CONDO IN MILLARD **AVAILABLE NOW** - Located in Millard off of Q and Deauville Streets in the Deauville Condominiums, this condo unit is equipped with living room with fireplace, complete kitchen, two bedrooms, bathroom and garage.