39 Apartments for rent in Lewisville, NC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lewisville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

1 Unit Available
943 Ridge Gate Drive
943 Ridge Gate Drive, Lewisville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
Stunning home in desirable Arbor Run. Large Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood flooring, and plenty of cabinet space. Large Living Room with gas logs and built-ins.
Results within 5 miles of Lewisville
13 Units Available
Brookberry Park Apartments
100 Brookberry Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,386
1385 sqft
Located between Meadowlark Drive and Country Club Road. Spacious homes have a fireplace, a fully equipped kitchen and furniture. Resident amenities include valet service, a playground, a pool, a golf room and a clubhouse.
29 Units Available
Bermuda Run
Comet Bermuda Run
159 West Kinderton Way, Bermuda Run, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1138 sqft
New Apartment Homes in Bermuda Run, NC!Life in Bermuda Run is about effortless living with plenty of activities to enjoy with family and friends. Local charm radiates all around you with quick access to golf, restaurants, bars, and shops.
8 Units Available
Atwood Acres
Summerlin Ridge
2425 Summerlin Rdg, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1058 sqft
Fantastic community with oversized floor plans, eat-in kitchens and updated appliances. On-site pool, media room, grill area and 24-hour gym. Fantastic dog park. Residents can enjoy a modern layout and a business center.

1 Unit Available
South Fork
207 Piccadilly Drive
207 Piccadilly Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1193 sqft
Convenient location-Off Country Club Road-3 bedroom, 15 minutes from Wake Forest University and hospitals..1.5 bath home with basment - Country Club Road Area-One level home with basement, 3 bedrooms, large kitchen with brand new flooring.

1 Unit Available
3809 Turnberry Park Drive
3809 Turnberry Park Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2600 sqft
Boasting 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Colonial plus Bonus Room, Formal Dining Room, nice Kitchen opens to great room with Fireplace and 2 Car Garage. Pets are conditional. No aggressive breeds. Boasting 4 Bedroom 2.

1 Unit Available
New Sherwood Forest
924 Brintonial Way
924 Brintonial Way, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2400 sqft
Gorgeous Executive Home available for immediate occupancy! Hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, wet bar, privacy fence, elevator, too many upgrades to list!!

1 Unit Available
2421 Eagle Creek Court #101
2421 Eagle Creek Court, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$895
HILLCREST TOWNE CENTER! - Great community, excellent location! Main level 2 bedroom, 2 bath. Great room floorplan, kitchen island, all SS appliances. Almost brand new! Wood floors in foyer, great room and hallway.
Results within 10 miles of Lewisville
60 Units Available
Westend
West End Station
206 N Green Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1154 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West End Station in Winston-Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
Falcon Pointe
1901 Falcon Point Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$815
946 sqft
Falcon Pointe is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood with a view of the city skyline and mature landscaping. However, we are located within minutes to Hanes Mall, I-40, Business 40, Baptist Hospital, and Forsyth Hospital.
9 Units Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
50 West Fourth
50 W 4th St, Winston-Salem, NC
Studio
$920
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
965 sqft
The Forsyth County Courthouse is located at 50 West Fourth in the central business district of Winston-Salem and is surrounded by both historic and modern office buildings.
33 Units Available
Burke Ridge Crossing
2112 Burke Meadows Rd, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$919
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1283 sqft
In the Hanes Mall professional district. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, extra storage and a patio or balcony. Fully furnished. On-site valet service, internet cafe, coffee bar and media room. Garage available.
29 Units Available
Ardmore
The Residences at Diamond Ridge
730 Anson St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$559
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$664
1178 sqft
Casual, Care-free Living\nCome home to The Residences at Diamond Ridge and live the lifestyle of which you have always dreamed.
14 Units Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
Winston Factory Lofts II
675 North Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,145
498 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
10 Units Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
Winston Factory Lofts
675 N Main St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
10 Units Available
Brandemere
7013 Brandemere Ln, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$745
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1052 sqft
Brandemere Apartment Homes offers a serene community lifestyle in the historic Bethabara Old Town neighborhood of northwest Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and within two miles of Wake Forest University.
14 Units Available
Westdale
Link Apartments Brookstown
150 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$986
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
1097 sqft
Excellent location, just steps from BB&T Baseball Park. Units offer laundry, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, internet cafe, coffee bar, and pool.
46 Units Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
Link Apartments Innovation Quarter
530 North Patterson Ave, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,144
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
1069 sqft
Our office is open for leasing activity! We will be taking in-person and virtual tours by appointment only. Social distancing guidelines will be required while touring.
12 Units Available
Highland Oaks
700 Walnut Forest Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$699
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$844
993 sqft
Luxury apartments with gourmet kitchens, a breakfast bar, ceiling fans, and a wood-burning fireplace. Swim in the resort style pool then relax on the sundeck. 24-hour fitness center and clothes care center. Pet-friendly.
1 Unit Available
Parkway Place Apartments
114 Penner St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$530
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parkway Place Apartments in Winston-Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!
4 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Hall
990 Sea Shell Ct, Rural Hall, NC
1 Bedroom
$866
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$966
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,132
1300 sqft
Enjoy rural charm while staying close to the city! Only 15 minutes from Winston-Salem, this pet-friendly community contains a coffee bar, internet cafe, playground and pool. Washer/dryer hookups and hardwood floors in recently renovated units.
2 Units Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
The Gallery Lofts
181 E 6th St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,525
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1342 sqft
This Downtown community features a coffee bar, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym. One- and two-bedroom apartments have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. There's plenty of shopping and dining along Main and Trade Streets.
Contact for Availability
Bethabara Point
1800 Bethabara Pointe Cir, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$655
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$795
1179 sqft
Here at Bethabara Pointe in Winston-Salem, we strive to provide you with the amenities you need in order to live a life of simple comfort.
Contact for Availability
Downtown Winston-Salem
The Residences at the R.J. Reynolds Building
51 East 4th Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,170
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
State-of-the-art fitness center with half-court basketball, two-lane bowling alley, gym and more. On-site Kimpton restaurant. Units boast city views with large double-pane windows. Concierge and valet provided.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lewisville, NC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lewisville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

