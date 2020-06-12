Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

10 Apartments for rent in St. Robert, MO with balcony

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
102 Redbud Circle
102 Red Bud Circle, St. Robert, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
102 Redbud Circle Available 07/31/20 Less Than A 5 Minute Drive To Fort Leonard Woods Main Gate - 1st Months Rent Is $1630.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
101 Valley Way Dr.
101 Valley Way, St. Robert, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
101 Valley Way Dr. Available 07/01/20 ** Sits On a Quiet Street ** - 1st Months Rent Is $1750.00 Basement 2 Car Garage Deck Washer and Dryer In Unit No Smoking (RLNE2197522)

1 of 30

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
109 Andrews Drive
109 Andrews Dr, St. Robert, MO
2 Bedrooms
$775
109 Andrews Drive - 109 Available 05/01/20 Sits on a Quiet Street Near Fort Leonard Wood - 1st Months Rent Is $1350 1 Car Garage Patio Washer/Dryer Hookups Small Pet Friendly No Smoking (RLNE3761035)

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
307 Country Villa
307 Country Villa Ln, St. Robert, MO
2 Bedrooms
$675
2628 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom townhouse features: laminate downstairs, carpet upstairs, laundry room (in kitchen), & paint throughout with front parking.
Results within 1 mile of St. Robert

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
24405 Trolley Lane
24405 Trolley Lane, Pulaski County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1700 sqft
***Due to Covid-19 Walker Rentals will not be conducting in person showings at this time. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
15265 Transit Rd.
15265 Transit Road, Pulaski County, MO
4 Bedrooms
$850
Finished Walk Out Basement and Fenced Backyard - 1st Months Rent Is $1550.00 Deck Fenced Backyard Finished Basement with Additional Family Room Bonus Room Additional Storage Downstairs Washer and Dryer Hookups No Smoking (RLNE5590146)

1 of 10

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
110 Greythorn Court
110 Greythorn Ct, Pulaski County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
Minutes from FLW! - This beautiful home sits in Brush Creek subdivision and is just minutes from FLW. Walking in, you will immediately notice the gorgeous beaming hardwood flooring that runs throughout.

1 of 36

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
16218 Hershey Rd
16218 Hershey Rd, Pulaski County, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
16218 Hershey Rd Available 04/24/20 Finished Basement - 1st Months Rent Is $2145.
Results within 5 miles of St. Robert

1 of 71

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
21046 Larson Rd
21046 Larson Road, Pulaski County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1620 sqft
21046 Larson Rd Available 07/02/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home In Northern Heights - Well maintained home located in Northern Heights subdivision. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
206 Fritts Circle
206 Fritts Circle, Waynesville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1800 sqft
206 Fritts Circle Available 07/14/20 Cozy, Well Cared For Home!!! - Are you looking for a cozy, yet spacious home that has been well cared for? Then look no further! This well maintained home comes with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and it is located in
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in St. Robert, MO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for St. Robert renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

