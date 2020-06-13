Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:21 AM

184 Apartments for rent in St. John, MO with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Bel-Ridge
1 Unit Available
3723 Connor Ave
3723 Connor Avenue, St. John, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1477 sqft
COMING SOON! This lovely single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with 1,477 sqft living space. Vinyl earth toned siding. All new Luxury Vinyl Plank (LVP) flooring. Wide door leading to the back deck towards the spacious fenced backyard.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
St. John
1 Unit Available
2940 Kincade Ave
2940 Kincaid Ave, St. John, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1176 sqft
Absolutely adorable 3 bedroom/1.5 bath house in Ritenour school district! - Absolutely adorable 3 bedroom/1.
Results within 1 mile of St. John
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Overland
2 Units Available
San Rafael Townhomes
8456 San Rafael Pl, Overland, MO
1 Bedroom
$700
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to San Rafael Townhomes in Overland, MO! We are conveniently located at the intersection of St. Charles Rock Road with Interstate I-170. Our community is just minutes from Clayton, Lambert St. Louis International Airport, Downtown St.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Woodson Terrace
1 Unit Available
3851 Keats Dr
3851 Keats Drive, Woodson Terrace, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1608 sqft
COMING SOON! Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms single family Ranch style home in St Louis! This home will have new siding, fresh paint for both interior & exterior and special flooring, updated light fixture, remodeled kitchen (cabinets, countertop,

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Woodson Terrace
1 Unit Available
9423 Muriel Ave.
9423 Muriel Avenue, Woodson Terrace, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1209 sqft
Beautiful home in Woodson Terrace, 3 bed 1 bath - Enjoy rustic farmhouse aesthetic along with convenient location, right in the heart of St. Louis County.
Results within 5 miles of St. John
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10am
Clayton
16 Units Available
Ceylon
25 North Central Avenue, Clayton, MO
Studio
$1,425
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1134 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ceylon in Clayton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:49am
$
Clayton
22 Units Available
Two Twelve Clayton
212 South Meramec Ave, Clayton, MO
Studio
$1,300
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
1025 sqft
Luxury apartments within walking distance of the Clayton Metrolink Station. Units have chef-inspired kitchens with white quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Complimentary Wi-Fi is provided in all common areas.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:43am
6 Units Available
Koeneman Place Apartments
2651 Eltarose Drive, St. Louis County, MO
1 Bedroom
$595
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
887 sqft
Koeneman Place Apartments is located right next to beautiful Koeneman Park and within walking distance of Buzz Westfall shopping center, a grocery store, and a bus stop, yet is nestled into a quiet corner of North County with little traffic and lots
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Richmond Heights
26 Units Available
Altair at the Heights
1325 Boland Place, Richmond Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,985
1513 sqft
Altair at the Heights is a brand new apartment community centrally located minutes from everywhere you want to be. Fit for every aspect of your life, Altair at the Heights puts you in the perfect location to play, dine, and unwind.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Olivette
15 Units Available
Bonhomme Village Apartments
1124 Bonhomme Lake Dr, Olivette, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,069
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
977 sqft
Olivette, Mo is "in the center of it all". This small community is home to Bonhomme Village Apartments, a luxurious property with a contemporary and green atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
University City
8 Units Available
The Oaks on Bonhomme
8669 Old Towne Dr, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$863
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within University City.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Pear Tree
4616 Country Ln, St. Ann, MO
Studio
$626
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$721
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
927 sqft
North St. Louis County provides a high quality of life for its residents. With thriving neighborhoods and the best in convenience, service, and entertainment, North St. Louis County has it all.
Verified

1 of 136

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
University City
6 Units Available
Trilogy Apartments
8650 Kingsbridge Ln, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$779
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$844
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,181
1015 sqft
A serene community just minutes from local entertainment. Apartments feature energy-efficient appliances, modern kitchens and open, spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, pool and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:49am
Olivette
Contact for Availability
Eden Rock Apartments
9472 Olive St. Apt B, Olivette, MO
1 Bedroom
$760
541 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1020 sqft
Located in the heart of St. Louis County in the AAA rated Ladue School District, Eden Rock is a hidden treasure in Olivette. Just minutes from Stacy Park. Close to Monsanto, Danforth Science Center, Mercy Hospital and Barnes West County Hospital.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Wydown Skinker
Contact for Availability
Southwood Apartments
6346 Southwood Avenue, Clayton, MO
Studio
$645
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$840
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
850 sqft
Located in the historic, upscale Clayton-Demun neighborhood, the area is bounded by St. Louis City limits on the west, Lindell Blvd. on the north, Forest Park on the east and Clayton Road on the south.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Hazelwood Forest
240 Chapel Ridge Dr, Hazelwood, MO
1 Bedroom
$669
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
915 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
University City
22 Units Available
Vanguard Crossing
8342 Delcrest Dr, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, off of I-170 and close to shops and restaurants. Units feature laundry, granite counters and stainless steel. Community includes pool, parking, gym and car wash.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Visitation Park Historic District
5 Units Available
Forest Park Apartments
5457 Delmar Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$554
557 sqft
Forest Park invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Forest Park provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in St. Louis.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
4 Units Available
Westport Station
11155 Westport Station Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$845
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
805 sqft
Vago Park-adjacent with easy access to Westport Plaza. Spacious floor plans feature breakfast bars, designer wood vinyl, and large patio or balcony for a luxury lifestyle. On-site laundry and convenient shuttle bus service.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
10 Units Available
Cypress Village Apartments
11324 Hi Tower Dr, Bridgeton, MO
1 Bedroom
$675
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home! Indulgence, Upgrades, Amenities, Activities and Relaxation all await you at Cypress Village. Situated near Lambert Airport and many of St.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 09:30am
$
Clayton
20 Units Available
The Barton
8500 Maryland Ave, Clayton, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,640
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to I-170 and Ladue Crossing, right on the Greenway Trail. Personal wine storage, heated saltwater swimming pool, BBQ and grilling facilities, and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Ferguson
3 Units Available
The Knolls Townhomes
3606 Pershall Rd, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1462 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Various two- and three-bedroom apartments complete with walk-closets, central heat and air conditioning, vertical blinds, dishwashers, private patios and balconies, and more. Community amenities include carports, a swimming pool and access to major highways.
Verified

1 of 145

Last updated May 23 at 04:18pm
Wydown Skinker
50 Units Available
Dorchester
665 S Skinker Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,175
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1223 sqft
Excellent apartments across the street from Forest Park, steps from the Saint Louis Zoo and Saint Louis Art Museum. Newly remodeled kitchens and baths along with private balconies, all in the city's best location.
Verified

1 of 107

Last updated May 23 at 04:18pm
DeBaliviere Place
10 Units Available
Kingsbury Apartments
501 Clara Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,085
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1067 sqft
Lush homes in a vintage apartment building, smack dab in the Central West End neighborhood. Air conditioning and stone balconies in units. Community garden and roommate matching service. Close to the Visitation Park Historic District.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in St. John, MO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for St. John renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

