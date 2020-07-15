/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:20 PM
27 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Smithville, MO
1 of 7
Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
15124 Kelly Drive
15124 Kelly Drive, Smithville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
Available 05/15/20 Kelly Drive - Property Id: 278304 2 bdrm, 2 ba, 2 car garage townhouse, with possible 3rd bedroom or hobby room on lower level. Vaulted ceiling in Great Room and Master bdrm. Master bdrm has bath & walk in closet.
Results within 5 miles of Smithville
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
30 Units Available
New Mark
Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$900
1023 sqft
Just off Highway 152 with access to 169, I-29 and I-435, these units offer large closets, washer/dryer units, fireplace and balconies, as well as covered parking, a fitness center, garage and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 23 at 02:53 PM
$
11 Units Available
Meadowbrook Heights
Steeplechase Apartments
311 NW 96th St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1117 sqft
Modern community within a short drive of US-169. Resort-style living with two pools and a splash pad, outdoor and indoor play areas, and a 24-hour spa and fitness center. Spacious interiors with modern features.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated November 14 at 01:31 AM
Contact for Availability
Sherrydale
North Oak Crossing Apartments
9400 N Oak Trfy, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$844
993 sqft
North Oak Crossing in a pet-friendly, income-restricted community. To qualify for our program, your total household income must be below the following guidelines, based on the number of people living in the townhome.
1 of 15
Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
Meadowbrook Heights
108 Northeast 102nd Terrace
108 Northeast 102nd Terrace, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1145 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 10 miles of Smithville
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 07:24 PM
40 Units Available
Prairie Point-Wildberry
Riverstone Apartments
8940 N Shannon Ave, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1131 sqft
Resort-style apartment community with direct trail access to Amity Woods Nature Park. Apartments boast private entrances and oversized patios or balconies. Various on-site amenities, including an aerobics studio, saltwater lagoon and regular social events.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
99 Units Available
Watermark Tiffany Springs
9641 North Ambassador Drive, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1335 sqft
Welcome to Watermark at Tiffany Springs! Our gorgeous Kansas City luxury apartments are available in one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
$
37 Units Available
Riss Lake Meadows
Altitude 970
6301 N. Klamm Rd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1184 sqft
Residents can relax in the clubhouse or courtyard of this pet-friendly community. Riss Lake is a short drive up Route 45. Garage parking available and select units have spacious balconies.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Stormy Acres
Pinehurst
500 NW 63rd St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with a washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Fully furnished kitchens. 24-hour maintenance available. Access to a volleyball court and gym. Near Hamilton Heights Park, and beside Arrowhead Trafficway (US 169).
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
14 Units Available
Carrington Park
8501 N Platte Purchase Dr, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1255 sqft
Expect the luxury of your own patio/balcony, carpeted floors and ample storage space at this 24-maintained community complex. Amenities include media room, playground and internet cafe. Close to Route 152 and Barry-Platte Park.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
20 Units Available
Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1167 sqft
Convenient to Highway 152 and the Shoppes at Shoal Creek. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with amenities such as patios with storage closets. On-site yoga studio, infrared sauna, gourmet kitchen and zero-entry swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 76
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
21 Units Available
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
1032 sqft
Unique floor plans with carpet and hardwood flooring. All appliances and in-unit laundry facilities with washer/dryer hook-ups. Pool, sauna, 24-hour gym, basketball and volleyball courts, BBQ area and business center.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:35 PM
11 Units Available
The Coves
Applewood at the Coves
7841 N Anita Ave, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$903
1016 sqft
Conveniently located apartments featuring a walkout patio, open floor plans, and a breakfast bar in select units. Short-term leases available. Enjoy the pool, fitness center, and playground. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 06:36 PM
14 Units Available
Coves North
Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$940
1066 sqft
Friendly community with modern amenities. Walk-in closets and carpets in units. Tanning beds, indoor sauna and sundeck. Located in the Northland Heights neighborhood of Kansas City.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
14 Units Available
Breen Hills
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,021
925 sqft
Spacious units with patio or balcony and fireplace. Air conditioning, bathtub, all appliances, including full-sized washer and dryer. Basketball court, clubhouse, swimming pool, BBQ area and 24-hour gym. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
14 Units Available
Coves North
The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest
3151 NW 90th St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1146 sqft
Route 152 provides easy access to Zona Rosa shopping and the Shoppes at Barry Plaza. Community amenities include clubhouse, tennis court, media room and 24-hour gym. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
27 Units Available
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$848
948 sqft
Within the Park Hill School District, near area restaurants and parks. Well-equipped with a fitness center, laundry centers, and clubhouse WiFi. On a 75-acre area. On-site volleyball court, two pools, and green spaces.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
9 Units Available
Linden
The Heights Linden Square
601 NE 70th St, Gladstone, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1194 sqft
Close to Central Park. Pet-friendly community has a dog park and swimming pool. Units are equipped with the latest appliances and have granite countertops, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 9 at 03:59 PM
16 Units Available
Gashland
Barrewoods
2900 NE Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1070 sqft
Comfortable units with wall-to-wall closets, private balconies/patios, and energy-efficient appliances. On-site laundry facilities and a children's playground. Just minutes to Loop 375 and the Patriot Freeway.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
2 Units Available
Stormy Acres
Regency North Apartments
6024 N Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$805
1066 sqft
Easy commuting, close to downtown, I-29 and KC International Airport. Residents can enjoy in-unit dishwasher, fireplace, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, playground, courtyard and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 08:47 PM
3 Units Available
Gashland
The Woods at Windrose Creek
480 NE Windrose Dr, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$889
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Woods at Windrose Creek in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 06:26 PM
14 Units Available
Kinsley Forest Apartments
5400 N Summit St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1028 sqft
Kinsley Forest is a brand-new apartment complex featuring the latest in premium design features and easy access to Highway 169, 129 and the Kansas City airport.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:15 PM
5 Units Available
Coves North
Lakeside Village
8418 N Overland Ct, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$985
One- and two-bedroom apartments located 11 minutes from Kansas City International Airport. Homes feature fireplaces, central air conditioning and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, smoke-free community with a clubhouse and picnic area, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1134 sqft
Stylish homes with custom cabinetry and hardwood flooring. Pet-friendly. Concierge service available. Enjoy a game room, sauna and pool on site. Near Kansas City International Airport and Springs Aquatic Center.
Similar Pages
Smithville 2 BedroomsSmithville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSmithville 3 BedroomsSmithville Apartments with Balconies
Smithville Apartments with GaragesSmithville Apartments with GymsSmithville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSmithville Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MOPlatte City, MOKearney, MO