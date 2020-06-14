Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:38 PM

182 Apartments for rent in Rock Hill, MO with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rock Hill renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Rock Hill
1 Unit Available
9838 Madison Avenue
9838 Madison Avenue, Rock Hill, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1960 sqft
WONDERFULLY RENOVATED HOME - JUST COMPLETED! Beautifully refinished wood floors. Striking kitchen w/abundance of cabinetry, handsome granite counters, & custom glass tile back-splash.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Rock Hill
1 Unit Available
1103 North Rock Hill
1103 North Rock Hill Road, Rock Hill, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1080 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Rock Hill! Gorgeous wood floors throughout. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Kitchen walks into very large dinning room. Updated bathroom. Tenant responsible for all utilities except trash.
Results within 1 mile of Rock Hill
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Richmond Heights
17 Units Available
EVO
9015 Eager Rd, Richmond Heights, MO
Studio
$1,106
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,261
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
1095 sqft
A luxury, relaxing community with on-site amenities such as a saltwater pool, spa and outdoor grilling areas. Updated interiors featuring wood-inspired floors, fireplaces, modern appliances and large balconies.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Brentwood
1 Unit Available
Brentwood Place
72 Vanmark Way, Brentwood, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$859
846 sqft
Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within the beautiful city of Brentwood, the “City of Warmth.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Brentwood
1 Unit Available
8820 Bridgeport Avenue
8820 Bridgeport Avenue, Brentwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
864 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent in the highly desirable City of Brentwood! Enjoy highly rated Brentwood schools in this 2-bedroom and 1-bath home. Hardwood floors throughout the living and bedroom spaces. New stainless stove in the kitchen.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Ladue
1 Unit Available
2 Wakefield Drive
2 Wakefield Road, Ladue, MO
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
2295 sqft
Handsome 4B/3b Ladue executive home tucked away on a 1 acre private lot. Easy access to Highway 40, Clayton, Washington University, major hospitals, fine restaurants and shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Rock Hill
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Olivette
15 Units Available
Bonhomme Village Apartments
1124 Bonhomme Lake Dr, Olivette, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,077
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
977 sqft
Olivette, Mo is "in the center of it all". This small community is home to Bonhomme Village Apartments, a luxurious property with a contemporary and green atmosphere.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Shrewsbury
6 Units Available
Park Val Apartment Homes
7009 Weil Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$698
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
914 sqft
Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything, including Shrewsbury. Located near River Des Peres and the Shrewsbury Metrolink station is Park Val Apartments.
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
University City
6 Units Available
Trilogy Apartments
8650 Kingsbridge Ln, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$799
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$844
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,181
1015 sqft
A serene community just minutes from local entertainment. Apartments feature energy-efficient appliances, modern kitchens and open, spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, pool and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 12:35pm
Clayton
22 Units Available
Two Twelve Clayton
212 South Meramec Ave, Clayton, MO
Studio
$1,300
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,116
1025 sqft
Luxury apartments within walking distance of the Clayton Metrolink Station. Units have chef-inspired kitchens with white quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Complimentary Wi-Fi is provided in all common areas.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Cheltenham
21 Units Available
Cortona at Forest Park
5800 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,263
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,201
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1113 sqft
As a precaution, our leasing office will be closed for incoming tours and property visits at this time. We are still here to help you by phone or email and are offering real time VIRTUAL TOURS with real Cortona staff.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Richmond Heights
25 Units Available
Altair at the Heights
1325 Boland Place, Richmond Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,985
1513 sqft
Altair at the Heights is a brand new apartment community centrally located minutes from everywhere you want to be. Fit for every aspect of your life, Altair at the Heights puts you in the perfect location to play, dine, and unwind.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Hi-Pointe
9 Units Available
Park Clayton
6605 Clayton Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,104
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
960 sqft
Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything. Located just south of beautiful Forest Park is the Dogtown neighborhood, home to Park Clayton Apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Wydown Skinker
Contact for Availability
Southwood Apartments
6346 Southwood Avenue, Clayton, MO
Studio
$645
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$840
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
850 sqft
Located in the historic, upscale Clayton-Demun neighborhood, the area is bounded by St. Louis City limits on the west, Lindell Blvd. on the north, Forest Park on the east and Clayton Road on the south.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
University City
21 Units Available
Vanguard Crossing
8342 Delcrest Dr, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, off of I-170 and close to shops and restaurants. Units feature laundry, granite counters and stainless steel. Community includes pool, parking, gym and car wash.
Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
Clayton
20 Units Available
The Barton
8500 Maryland Ave, Clayton, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,640
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to I-170 and Ladue Crossing, right on the Greenway Trail. Personal wine storage, heated saltwater swimming pool, BBQ and grilling facilities, and a fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Hi-Pointe
Contact for Availability
Forest View East & West
6734 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$695
509 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
633 sqft
37 inviting apartment homes located in the well-known, historic Dogtown area of St. Louis. Within easy walking distance of entertainment and restaurants.
Last updated May 23 at 04:18pm
Wydown Skinker
50 Units Available
Dorchester
665 S Skinker Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,175
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1223 sqft
Excellent apartments across the street from Forest Park, steps from the Saint Louis Zoo and Saint Louis Art Museum. Newly remodeled kitchens and baths along with private balconies, all in the city's best location.
Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Clayton-Tamm
Contact for Availability
Oak Park Apartments
6226 Oakland Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$690
482 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
660 sqft
42 inviting apartments homes located in the well-known, historic Dogtown area of St. Louis. Within walking distance of entertainment and restaurants. Just minutes from Forest Park, which is home to the St. Louis Zoo, St.
Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Hi-Pointe
Contact for Availability
Forest View East
6724 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$695
509 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
633 sqft
37 inviting apartment homes located in the well-known, historic Dogtown area of St. Louis. Within easy walking distance of entertainment and restaurants.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
University City
1 Unit Available
7204 Forsyth Blvd
7204 Forsyth Boulevard, University City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
4800 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Spacious, beautiful home, walk to Wash U - Property Id: 295697 This gracious home is a quick walk from Wash U and downtown Clayton.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
University City
1 Unit Available
7240 Forsyth
7240 Forsyth Boulevard, University City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Huge Forsyth apartment, great for Wash U - Property Id: 80199 This fantastic unit will be available June 1.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2333 Cleek Ct.
2333 Cleek Court, Crystal Lake Park, MO
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2436 sqft
2333 Cleek Ct. Available 07/01/20 Sublime 4 bedroom in Crystal Lake Park/Ladue school district - Agent: Jay Rios (314)-486-0231 TEXT, call, or email stlouisrentals1978@gmail.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
University City
1 Unit Available
7222 Forsyth
7222 Forsyth Boulevard, University City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Walk to Wash U from this Forsyth beauty - Property Id: 80204 Available June 1.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Rock Hill, MO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rock Hill renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

