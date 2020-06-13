Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

23 Apartments for rent in Pleasant Hill, MO with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1707 Lee Ln
1707 Lee Lane, Pleasant Hill, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
2078 sqft
GORGEOUS REMODEL! BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS HOME WITH BRAND NEW CARPET AND HARD WOOD FLOORS. KITCHEN NEW TOP 2 BOTTOM WITH CUTSOM CABINETS. LOVELY SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH NICE FIREPLACE. BASEMENT FINISHED WITH EXTRA BEDROOM AND BATHROOM.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
616 Terry Drive
616 Terry Dr, Pleasant Hill, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1100 sqft
Another Great Listing from Trevor and Renters Warehouse! This beautiful home has 3 bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms and will be available on 7/15/2020. It is located at 616 Terry Drive in Pleasant Hill, MO.

1 of 16

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
217 Palmer Court
217 Palmer Ct, Pleasant Hill, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1100 sqft
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying.
Results within 5 miles of Pleasant Hill

1 of 9

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
1403 South Huntington Drive
1403 South Huntington Drive, Greenwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1550 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Very nice home in excellent shape w/extra deep lot backing up to mature trees including privacy fence.
Results within 10 miles of Pleasant Hill
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
17 Units Available
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1172 sqft
Eagle Crossing offers luxury and affordable living at its finest in brand new Townhomes. Located just off 7 highway, Eagle Crossing offers the convenience of Kansas City living with the benefits of Blue Springs.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
50 Units Available
Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$968
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,728
1410 sqft
Luxurious units with complete Whirlpool appliance packages. Plush carpeting and raised carpentry on all cupboards. Basketball and volleyball courts, business center, courtyard, car wash area and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
Donwtown Lee's Summit
5 Units Available
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1314 sqft
Only moments from the shopping, dining and entertainment along Northwest Blue Parkway, this property offers residents carport parking, an outdoor entertainment area and massage therapy. Residents also have in-unit laundry, balconies and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:13am
$
Downtown Lee's Summit
6 Units Available
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$755
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
960 sqft
At the Park Lane in Summit, MO, residents can relish the nearby Crossing and Summit Fair and take advantage of proximity to the I-470 and Route 50. Homes can with full kitchen appliances and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
2 Units Available
Maple Estates at 291
701 NE Ridgeview Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$610
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
848 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Maple Estates is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Arborwalk
26 Units Available
The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$897
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,428
1191 sqft
Residents enjoy all the shopping and dining options along Route 150 and are minutes from Raintree Lake. Units feature fireplaces and a patio or balcony. Residents also have access to an on-site gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:13am
1 Unit Available
Maple 36
703 NE Ridgeview Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1775 sqft
Perhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Maple 36 is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:57am
Donwtown Lee's Summit
4 Units Available
The Charles
416 SE 3rd St, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$790
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
876 sqft
Close to Highway 291 and Highway 50. Amenities include a lush courtyard with a barbecue area and swimming pool. Air-conditioned units have sleek, modern appliances and spacious storage.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
2 Units Available
Maple Estates North
920 Northeast Ridgeview Drive, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
Perhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Maple Estates is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1404 SW Peggy Cir
1404 Southwest Peggy Circle, Lee's Summit, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1200 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bath house just finished rehab and it beautiful! Brand new kitchen with granite countertops opens into a large dining area.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
Keystone Estates
1 Unit Available
101 Southeast Keystone Circle
101 South Keystone Drive, Blue Springs, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2635 sqft
Beautiful Huge Tri Level that offers 4 bdrms and 3 bathrooms. This home is so open with 3 levels of living space that offers lots of natural light and a basement. Enjoy entertaining friends and family in your eat in kitchen/dining room combo.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
216 SE Wingate Street, Unit D
216 Southeast Wingate Street, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$995
750 sqft
Completely renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom unit in Lee's Summit. This is a great location, tucked back in a neighborhood, close to everything you need. Close to great Lee's Summit schools. New stainless steel appliances, counters, flooring, fixtures.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
3904 South West Brian Lane
3904 SW Brian Ln, Lee's Summit, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
4113 sqft
Another great property by The Diana Lawson Leasing Team and Renters Warehouse! This spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full, 2 half bath, 3 car garage and over 4110 sqft.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Chapman Farms
1 Unit Available
9302 South East 2nd St
9302 SE 2nd St, Blue Springs, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1950 sqft
Another great property by Diana Lawson and Renters Warehouse! Lee's Summit North High School.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
802 E South St
802 East South Street, Harrisonville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$824
1000 sqft
MUST LEAVE PHONE NUMBER IF YOU WISH TO VIEW/MAKE APPT! Charming single family home for rent in Harrisonville. Walking distance to school. Carpeted living room, tile kitchen, dining area. Hardwoods in rest of house.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Stoney Creek Estates
1 Unit Available
1408 South West Merryman Drive
1408 SW Merryman Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2375 sqft
New listing from the Diana Lawson Leasing Team and Renters Warehouse. This beautiful home has a spacious open-floor plan with hardwood flooring and lots of natural light.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Donwtown Lee's Summit
1 Unit Available
514 NE Corder Street, Unit A
514 Northeast Corder Street, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
950 sqft
Completely renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom unit in Lee's Summit. This is a great location, close to everything you need. Close to great Lee's Summit schools. Brand new stainless steel appliances, counters, flooring, fixtures.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
000 Deerbrook Farms
000 Deerbrook, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1250 sqft
Welcome to Deerbrook Farms ~ a gated, luxury-living development for the 55+ community.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Vista Del Verde
1 Unit Available
747 Southeast Country Lane - 1
747 Southeast Country Lane, Lee's Summit, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
This unit is located near everything in Lee's Summit. 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath with full bath in master bedroom, Hard surface flooring, and much more. Call today to claim this prize and your new home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Pleasant Hill, MO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Pleasant Hill renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

