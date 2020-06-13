52 Apartments for rent in Rogers, MN with balcony

The locals know how to have fun by hosting the local celebration called Rockin' Rogers Days every year during the last weekend in June.

Rogers, Minnesota, is a city located in Hennepin County. The city's population was around 8,500 people, but Rogers annexed the township of Hassan in 2012, and the population raised to a little over 11,000. From 2000 to 2010, Rogers grew over 139%. The city is close to the St. Paul-Minneapolis metropolitan area and is a northwest suburb of the metro. Rogers is located next to several of the big freeways in the metro, which means traveling in and out of the area is a pretty slick operation. See more