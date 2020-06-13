52 Apartments for rent in Rogers, MN with balcony
The locals know how to have fun by hosting the local celebration called Rockin' Rogers Days every year during the last weekend in June.
Rogers, Minnesota, is a city located in Hennepin County. The city's population was around 8,500 people, but Rogers annexed the township of Hassan in 2012, and the population raised to a little over 11,000. From 2000 to 2010, Rogers grew over 139%. The city is close to the St. Paul-Minneapolis metropolitan area and is a northwest suburb of the metro. Rogers is located next to several of the big freeways in the metro, which means traveling in and out of the area is a pretty slick operation. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Rogers renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.