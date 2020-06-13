Apartment List
52 Apartments for rent in Rogers, MN with balcony

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
20547 Harvest Cir
20547 Harvest Circle, Rogers, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1300 sqft
Available 7/1 Make this well maintained TOWNHOME yours. Open floor concept, Main Level living on one floor, including den or sunroom, laundry room. Large kitchen over looks dining and living room w/fire place for chilly fall and winter days. The lg.
Results within 1 mile of Rogers

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15915 54th street ne
15915 54th Street Northeast, St. Michael, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2076 sqft
15915 54th street ne Available 07/01/20 Rare rent to own property on over 1.1 acres in saint michael!! HUGE equity if you finish basement to your wants!! - Wonderful 4 level home on over an acre in the heart of Saint Michael.
Results within 5 miles of Rogers
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
The Residence at The COR
7700 Sunwood Dr NW, Ramsey, MN
Studio
$1,090
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1205 sqft
Furnished one- and two- bedroom apartments featuring state-of-the-art kitchens with granite worktops. Minneapolis is a short drive on I-94, but the community is so packed with features, including gym, pool, and clubhouse, you may never leave.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Mallard Ridge
13301 Maple Knoll Way, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,397
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1200 sqft
Relaxing community with a sparkling pool and sitting area. Located conveniently just off Fernbrook Lane. Comfortable apartments feature walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Albertville Meadows
10732 County Road 37 NE, Albertville, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1068 sqft
At Albertville Meadows we offer affordable prices for quality living. Our community includes 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with access to an outdoor pool and playground.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Birchwood Apartment Homes
16600 92nd Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,646
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1183 sqft
Beautiful cabin-like apartments surrounded by hiking trails and forest. Units come with cozy fireplaces, full-size washer/dryer and elegant finishes. Lovely courtyard, fitness center and modern business center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Greenway Terrace
7562 146th Avenue Northwest, Ramsey, MN
1 Bedroom
$807
724 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1225 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
1479 sqft
New Home in a Newer community! 1-,2, 3- and 4-bedroom apartments available in Ramsey, MN. Blocks from shopping, daycare centers, health clinics, city offices and the Northstar Commuter Rail - Ramsey Station.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16973 90th Court North
16973 90th Court North, Maple Grove, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1882 sqft
16973 90th Court North Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Townhome in Maple Grove - Nicely maintained 2 level Townhome. Master suite, with 2 car attached garage. Large main level open living area with main level office/Bedroom.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7676 Fountain Lane
7676 Fountain Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
3401 sqft
RARE 5-BEDROOM/3.5 BATHROOM/2 CAR GARAGE EXECUTIVE HOME W/SAUNA IN MAPLE GROVE!!!-AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST- $2,850/MONTH - Another amazing listing from Sammi and the Dreamteam! This is a rare find. Welcome home to this beautiful 5-bedroom/3.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
9637 Peony Lane N
9637 Peony Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1489 sqft
Available July 1st.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
9373 Ranchview Lane N
9373 Ranchview Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
852 sqft
Convenient location w/ easy freeway access, close to parks/trails, shopping, Maple Grove Hospital. One Level Living! 2 beds, 1 bath, patio area, 2 car detached garage, new Kitchen appliances, freshly painted dishwasher and fireplace.

Last updated April 6 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
14747 Cloquet St
14747 Cloquet Street, Dayton, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2200 sqft
SCHEDULE A SHOWING by going on website or call 612-324-8761. This stunning 3-bed 2.5-bath home features 2,200 sqft.
Results within 10 miles of Rogers
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Vicksburg Village
15730 Rockford Rd, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,303
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sprawling community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Recently renovated units come with air conditioning, walk-in closets, fireplace and garbage disposal. Close to I-494 and Highway 55, and a short drive from downtown Minneapolis.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Stoneleigh at the Reserve
5200 Annapolis Ln N, Plymouth, MN
Studio
$1,180
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1209 sqft
Apartment homes with exceptional features including nine-foot ceilings with crown molding and ample closet space. Enjoy smoke-free living, four fitness centers and 24 hour tanning. Close to Medicine Lake Regional Trail and local transit.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Evans Meadows
341 Evans Ave NW, Elk River, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located between Route 169 and Route 10. Elegant open-plan apartments with stainless steel appliances, balcony or patio, garbage disposal, cable TV and carpet. Community has a pool, a courtyard, a gym and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
26 Units Available
The Quinn at Plymouth
6110 Quinwood Lane N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,380
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,203
1417 sqft
Luxury apartments in a 16-acre, landscaped neighborhood where nature and convenience coexist. Superbly appointed apartment homes with nine-foot ceilings, kitchen islands, triple-crown molding, walk-in closets and much more. Located just 10 miles northwest of Minneapolis.
Last updated June 12 at 09:04pm
24 Units Available
Park Place
14550 34th Ave N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,345
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1233 sqft
Luxury in Plymouth is found at the recently renovated Park Place Apartments. Tennis courts, hot tubs and a 24-hour gym satisfy your recreational needs, while nearby I-494 makes commuting easy.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Plymouth Square at 37th Apartments
15300 37th Ave N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,170
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Deluxe 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments for rent just minutes from downtown Minneapolis. Full appliance package with European cabinetry. Pet friendly. Pool and gym. Near Cub Foods, Caribou coffee and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,466
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,327
1570 sqft
A stylish community with high-end fixtures. Numerous floor plan options, all with ample storage and great views. Nine-foot ceilings, custom cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Outdoor courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Bass Lake Hills Townhomes
5814 Teakwood Ln N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary pet-friendly townhouses built on lush green grounds, not far from I-45, I-94 and Highway 169. Carpets, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, 24-hour maintenance, swimming pool and tennis court.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments
11719 Champlin Dr, Champlin, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,121
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great things are happening at Elm Creek Apartments! We offer spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes at affordable prices.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Woodland Park Apartments
2614 Cutters Grove Ave, Anoka, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1075 sqft
INCOME LIMITS APPLY - Welcome to Woodland Park Apartments where our residents are our number one priority! Woodland Park is located in a quiet neighborhood in Anoka with easy access to Hwy 10.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Granite Shores
633 Main St NW, Elk River, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,339
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1022 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an onsite media room, clubhouse, pool table and 24-hour gym. Units are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Close to shopping along Highway 10 and adjacent to the Mississippi River.
Last updated June 4 at 03:02pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Orono Estates
18594 Gary St, Elk River, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
861 sqft
18594 Gary Street # 11 Available 08/01/20 Lake Orono Estates - Lake Orono Estates overlooks beautiful Lake Orono in Elk River and offers spacious two bedroom apartment homes.
City Guide for Rogers, MN

The locals know how to have fun by hosting the local celebration called Rockin' Rogers Days every year during the last weekend in June.

Rogers, Minnesota, is a city located in Hennepin County. The city's population was around 8,500 people, but Rogers annexed the township of Hassan in 2012, and the population raised to a little over 11,000. From 2000 to 2010, Rogers grew over 139%. The city is close to the St. Paul-Minneapolis metropolitan area and is a northwest suburb of the metro. Rogers is located next to several of the big freeways in the metro, which means traveling in and out of the area is a pretty slick operation. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Rogers, MN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Rogers renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

