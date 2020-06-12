/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:22 AM
120 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Robbinsdale, MN
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Robbinsdale
42 Units Available
Birdtown Flats
3730 West Broadway, Robbinsdale, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1138 sqft
Introducing Birdtown Flats, a new community in Robbinsdale, MN offering the ideal lifestyle in the form of studios, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent! With its convenient location in downtown and a long list of exclusive amenities, our unique
Results within 5 miles of Robbinsdale
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 10:58am
Warehouse District
4 Units Available
Smyth Lofts
212 North 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1182 sqft
BE ONE OF THE LUCKY FEW… To enjoy this roof-deck view from the top of a fully-renovated boutique building. SMYTH LOFTS combines classic style and modern living in 21 spacious units.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:58am
Bottineau
1 Unit Available
Lowry Row
2407 2nd St NE, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1123 sqft
211 24th Ave NE Available 09/03/20 2 Bedroom Townhomes in Northeast - This luxury two bedroom town home is located in trendy Northeast Minneapolis and available September 3rd! With numerous breweries and restaurant, not to mention an excess of
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 10:58am
Sheridan
8 Units Available
Crescent Trace
1101 Main Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1179 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crescent Trace in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Downtown West
20 Units Available
Soo Line Building City Apartments
101 S 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1061 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of Minneapolis, just steps from the river. All units offer residents walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, granite counters and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, parking, dog park and gym.
Verified
1 of 87
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Warehouse District
41 Units Available
Solhavn / Soltva / NoLo Flats
602 North 1st St., Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
945 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units located in downtown Minneapolis, close to the Mississippi River and biking trails. Units feature large windows that let through plenty of natural light. Community amenities include a sky lounge.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Loring Park
14 Units Available
Harlo
18 15th Street West, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
974 sqft
Harlo combines the charm of Loring Park's historic brownstones with modern luxuries that make city life convenient and comfortable. Step into a stylish downtown lifestyle that transcends trends and caters to your sense of urban sophistication.
Verified
1 of 100
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Lyn Lake
20 Units Available
Track 29 City Apartments
2841 Bryant Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,898
1029 sqft
A green living community just one block from Lyndale Avenue, this development offers a series of amenities, including LED lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets and balconies.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Wolfe Park
11 Units Available
Walden Wood
4301 Park Glen Rd, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1037 sqft
Located adjacent to the Bass Lake Preserve, which is a haven for bird-watchers. Stylish homes come with spacious closets and ornate woodwork in rooms.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:43am
Loring Park
2 Units Available
1500 Nicollet
1500 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
1086 sqft
1500 Nicollet's upgraded kitchens feature stainless steel appliances, quartz counter-tops, and a full size washer/dryer in every apartment home.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:38am
$
St. Anthony West
7 Units Available
The Julia
80 Broadway Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
766 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Julia in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:10am
Loring Park
15 Units Available
Loring Park Apartments
1300 Yale Pl, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1283 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Prime location in historic Loring Park neighborhood close to major freeways, downtown, the theater district and Walker Art Center.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Nicollet Island
18 Units Available
Nordhaus
315 1st Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1343 sqft
Custom apartments with quartz countertops, USB power outlets and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the conference room and cyber cafe on-site. Minutes from Boom Island Park and the Mill City Museum. Easy access to I-35W.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
Warehouse District
16 Units Available
Else Warehouse
730 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,336
1204 sqft
Choose from a variety of floor plans in this elegant North Loop building. Huge windows, tall ceilings, lots of light. Modern amenities like quartz countertops, wood floors and patios in some units.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
Warehouse District
9 Units Available
Copham
607 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
960 sqft
Historic apartment with modern style located in the North Loop. Fitness center, public entertainment areas, roof deck and indoor dog run. Variety of floor plans for one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Uptown
13 Units Available
Revel
1300 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1148 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans feature modern kitchens with open layouts and luxury finishes. Enjoy uptown living with shopping, dining, nightlife entertainment within walking distance. Enjoy heated pool, rooftop sky lounge.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
Warehouse District
Contact for Availability
The Archive
110 North 1st Street, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
937 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Archive in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
Elmwood
4 Units Available
Harmony Vista - Hoigaard Village
5650 W 36th St, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1254 sqft
A level of sophistication that blends perfectly with its intimate and contemporary environment. Harmony Vista's 73 loft-style apartments come in many different sizes with a variety of one-of-a-kind floor plans and finishes.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
62 Units Available
Talo Apartments
5100 Wayzata Blvd, Golden Valley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1083 sqft
One-of-a-kind lazy river pool, Swedish sauna, and indoor rock climbing wall highlight the amenities for active residents. Only five minutes to downtown Minneapolis and all it has to offer.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
24 Units Available
Westwind Apts
275 Shelard Pkwy, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1011 sqft
Located close to I-394 for easy transportation, the disabled-friendly community has an impressive walking score of 75. Residents get access to heated parking lots, laundry and game room.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
West Calhoun
8 Units Available
The Shoreham
3030 France Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1216 sqft
Within walking distance of shops, restaurants and lakes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. On-site amenities include a fitness center, community room and outdoor swimming pool. Off-street car parking available.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Uptown
6 Units Available
3021 Holmes Ave South Apartments
3021 Holmes Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1075 sqft
Luxury Uptown apartments. Air conditioning, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Heated bathroom floors. Community has heated garage and on-site retail. Just blocks from Lake Calhoun.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown West
33 Units Available
The Nic on Fifth
465 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,592
1533 sqft
High-rise living in a modern, luxurious apartment. Near light rail stop and skyway. Onsite pool, sundeck, and pet-friendly community. Penthouses available. Nine-foot ceilings. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Cedar Isles - Dean
20 Units Available
Foundry Lake Street
3118 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1106 sqft
Situated along the Midtown Greenway. Thoughtfully appointed apartments in a community boasting Lake Calhoun views. Amenities include a fitness club, heated swimming pool and rooftop lounge. Residents can relax in the on-site restaurant and bar.
