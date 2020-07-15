/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:10 PM
23 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mound, MN
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
2374 Robin Ln
2374 Robin Lane, Mound, MN
Available early August, this beautiful home features 4,170 sq ft of open living space nestled in a scenic wooded wetlands area. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, living & dining room, and laundry on the main level.
1 of 60
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1952 Shorewood Lane
1952 Shorewood Lane, Mound, MN
Built in 2017, this stunning modern home has everything you could possibly be looking for during your getaway. The main level showcases an open floor plan which is ideal for entertaining.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
4834 Hanover Road
4834 Hanover Road, Mound, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1768 sqft
2 huge decks overlooking private wooded setting, Stainless appliances, newer main bath, Lower level has "suite setting" option or "Home office" option. Located on Dead end road near Lake Minnetonka, public beaches, parks & boat launches nearby.
Results within 1 mile of Mound
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1035 Maria Ct
1035 Maria Court, Minnetrista, MN
Available 08/01/20 4br/3ba two story with private master suite! - Property Id: 313709 This newer two story home sits in a high end priced neighborhood and is available for an August 1st move-in! Upper level features a private master suite and
Results within 5 miles of Mound
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
1820 Gladview Lane
1820 Gladview Lane, Maple Plain, MN
4 bedroom rental home with half acre lot on cul-de-sac. 3 bedrooms on main level. Large family room with deck. Large walk-in pantry. Orono Schools across from Baker Park, near trails & Lake Independence, sauna, fireplace.
1 of 36
Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
3132 Northview Road
3132 Northview Road, Minnetonka Beach, MN
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1647 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom Home for Rent on Lake Minnetonka!! Beautiful Updates!! - Premier Minnetonka Beach location! Charming lakeside cottage on 118 feet of Crystal Bay lakeshore.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1809 Baker Park Road
1809 Baker Park Road, Maple Plain, MN
Don't go so fast, stop and take a minute to come inside and be surprised! Available August 1, 2020. This beautifully renovated home is just across the street from Baker Park Reserve.
Results within 10 miles of Mound
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
24 Units Available
Stratford Wood
18900 Stratford Rd, Minnetonka, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
1280 sqft
The epitome of luxury community living. Gorgeous wooded grounds. Apartments and townhouses offer deluxe amenities, including granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness fans will enjoy the pool, gym, and basketball and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
8 Units Available
Lake Susan Apartments
8260 Market Blvd, Chanhassen, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1344 sqft
Modern kitchens, a patio or balcony and a full complement of furniture and furnishings. Close to both Highway 494 and Highway 212. Resident services include a pool, a clubhouse and a 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
10 Units Available
Chaska Place
325 Engler Blvd, Chaska, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,893
1424 sqft
Our Virtual Leasing doors are OPEN! At Chaska Place you will find spacious upgraded apartments with exceptional amenities.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:30 PM
6 Units Available
Sun Lake
1045 Yellow Brick Rd, Chaska, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1392 sqft
Follow the Yellow Brick Road. to Sun Lake: a quiet and relaxing place to call home after a busy day and a way of living for those who want to relax and be pampered. Located in the desirable suburb of Chaska, overlooking the lake.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
4 Units Available
Clover Field Marketplace
2915 Clover Ridge Dr, Chaska, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1163 sqft
Located within walking distance of Clover Ridge Elementary School and Community Park. Apartments feature French balconies, neutral decor and walk-in closets. Community includes a courtyard, a gym and a clubhouse.
1 of 51
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
18985 Azure Road
18985 Azure Road, Deephaven, MN
Rental agreements direct with owner. Home is also listed for sale. 24 hour notice for showings, current renters appreciate the consideration. Exterior scheduled to be painted.
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2550 Bridle Creek Trail
2550 Bridle Creek Trail, Chanhassen, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3000 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Adorable Updated Farmhouse in Chanhassen - Property Id: 314733 Completely up-to-date home near Chanhassen HS, and elementary school/rec center, trails. 8 min. to Downtown Excelsior. Large master with en suite and walk in closets.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
10080 Little Avenue
10080 Little Avenue, Carver County, MN
Stunning 5 Bedroom Luxury Retreat in Waconia!! - This stunning, executive homestead can be partially furnished and features dramatic ceiling vaults, local fieldstone walls, log and solid beam details, original farmstead wagon wheels converted into
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
17515 8th Avenue North
17515 8th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2594 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Plymouth!! - Spectacular Victorian style 2 story! This home was painstakingly built to mirror a 1890's Victorian home.
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
17886 S Shore Lane W
17886 South Shore Lane West, Eden Prairie, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1729 sqft
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This inviting home has hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, skylights a gas fireplace and a multi-tier deck overlooking a great backyard.
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2828 Faulkner Drive
2828 Faulkner Drive, Chaska, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1984 sqft
Beautiful Chaska Rambler with A Two Car Garage! The Open Floor Plan is Perfect for Entertaining! Main Floor Master Bedroom with a Large Private Master Bathroom! The Lower level has a Spacious Family Room! Do Not Miss this Well Maintained Home!
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2080 Orchard Lane
2080 Orchard Lane, Long Lake, MN
Welcome Home. Clean and updated throughout. This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 on the main level. Finished basement. Lovely treed and fenced lot. Spacious deck for outdoor entertaining. Convenient location with Orono schools.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
5100 Clear Spring Road
5100 Clear Spring Road, Minnetonka, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
Available August 1st! 3 Bed 2 Bath Duplex home located behind "Fun Factory" in Minnetonka. Minnetonka school district with pickup from the buses right out front! Kitchen with breakfast bar and dining area that reaches out into the living.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
574 Rucks Farm Rd
574 Rucks Farm Road, Delano, MN
Available 04/22/20 Updates Throughout! Sunfilled 4-bdrm, 3 bath home. - Property Id: 243148 Welcome home! Newly renovated 4-bdrm, 3-bath single-family home available this April.
1 of 12
Last updated May 15 at 06:27 PM
1 Unit Available
1520 Fox Street
1520 Fox Street, Orono, MN
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
3300 sqft
This gem has a unique elegance all its own. Wooded private lot. Totally rehabbed, new tile baths, new kitchen cabinets, counters and appliances. One level living. Moments from downtown Wayzata.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
7225 Minnesota 5
7225 Island View Road, Carver County, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1500 sqft
Gorgeous rambler in a very convenient location. Completely remodeled, new paint, new appliances, flooring. lawn care and snow removal provided. Nice big yard with mature trees.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNChanhassen, MNVictoria, MNSt. Bonifacius, MNExcelsior, MNChaska, MNWaconia, MN