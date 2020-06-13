/
13 Apartments for rent in Richmond, MI📍
35008 Division
35008 Division Rd, Richmond, MI
Studio
$1,500
2353 sqft
Commercial building for lease. Includes 8 offices, 2 conference rooms and a kitchen. Recently remodeled. Previously used as a doctors office. Lease amount includes gas, water and electric.
68354 Rosewood Ln
68354 Rosewood Lane, Richmond, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
924 sqft
Clean, beautiful and quiet subdivision in Richmond, close to all restaurants and shopping in town. Two story condo with 2 spacious bedrooms and 1 1/2 bath and basement. Separate dining area off kitchen, living room.
35000 Division Rd
35000 Division Road, Richmond, MI
Studio
$1,000
1575 sqft
LEASE AVAILABLE!! LAND CONTRACT IS AN OPTION TOO. GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO OWN YOUR OWN OR LEASE UNIT FOR BUSINESS MEDICAL/OFFICE. TURN KEY OPERATION. RECEPTION AREA AND FRONT OFFICE WITH INDIVIDUAL ROOMS FOR EXAM ROOMS OR OFFICES.
36630 Heritage Dr
36630 Heritage Dr, Richmond, MI
Studio
$3,000
2000 sqft
This is a fantastic opportunity to be located and expand your business in a professional location. The building can still be built out to accommodate your business needs. $18 a square foot NNN Lease.
Results within 1 mile of Richmond
10344 Gratiot Unit #1
10344 Gratiot Avenue, St. Clair County, MI
Studio
$3,000
4500 sqft
*Showings prior to an offer will only be by reviewing the video tour and the photos.* This 4500 square foot space offers three different rooms that have been used as a gym, dance studio, & yoga studio in the past.
33801 32 Mile
33801 32 Mile Rd, Macomb County, MI
Studio
$2,000
5000 sqft
Great building - great location in Richmond - roof seal coated 2019, LED-T5 lighting. Sorry - not suitable for Green Zone use
67338 Gratiot
67338 Gratiot Avenue, St. Clair County, MI
Studio
$1,000
1080 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 67338 Gratiot in St. Clair County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Richmond
60629 New Haven Rd
60629 New Haven Road, Macomb County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful Home in Lenox For Rent - Beautiful update bungalow located in Lenox Twp. 3 bedroom 2 full bath with huge bonus in loft. Attached garage. AC. Ready to move in! Must apply through listing broker and have proof of income.
38010 Main St.
38010 Main Street, New Baltimore, MI
1 Bedroom
$750
1250 sqft
COMING SOON! AVAILABLE FIRST WEEK OF JULY! - Upstairs one bedroom, one bath, loft style apartment available in New Baltimore.
51864 Adler Park Dr E
51864 Adler Park Drive East, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1533 sqft
Sharp 2nd floor condo in Chesterfield!! Large open concept living room opens to Oak kitchen with custom cabinets. Sliding Door-wall to balcony over looking the grounds. Master Bedroom with Master Bathroom. Laundry room with appliances.
50474 Bay Run North
50474 Bay Run North, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
Beautiful townhouse with a large master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets for plenty of storage. Additionally there are one and a half baths and first floor laundry. Newer carpet and Appliances in 2019.
29434 MAURICE Court
29434 Maurice Road, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1120 sqft
Welcome home! This great two bedroom PET FRIENDLY condo that boasts an open concept, large master bedroom with HUGE walk in closet! Located near shops, restaurants and I-94 make it the PERFECT place to be! Home also includes a 1 car garage and
58510 Main Street
58510 Main Street, New Haven, MI
Studio
$1,250
3000 sqft
Beautiful restaurant opportunity in the village. Restaurant layout already in place. Immediate possession. Turn key facility.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Richmond, the median rent is $541 for a studio, $654 for a 1-bedroom, $851 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,131 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Richmond, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Richmond area include College for Creative Studies, Lawrence Technological University, University of Michigan-Dearborn, Oakland University, and Schoolcraft College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Richmond from include Detroit, Farmington Hills, Southfield, Warren, and Sterling Heights.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Detroit, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIHarper Woods, MILivonia, MIGrosse Pointe Park, MI