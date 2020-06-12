/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
176 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Clawson, MI
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Clawson
1 Unit Available
102 N Washington Ave Apt 6
102 North Washington Avenue, Clawson, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
725 sqft
Nice upper two bedroom unit with carpeting including gas and water. Living room. Updated Kitchen with appliances. Bedroom with walk in closet. Forced air furnace. Coin Laundry room in complex. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5795095)
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Clawson
1 Unit Available
27 S Manitou Avenue
27 South Manitou Avenue, Clawson, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
865 sqft
Completely remodeled 2 bedroom, one bath home for lease. New modern kitchen with quartz counter tops. Includes high-end appliances: refrigerator, gas cook-top, hood, electric oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal.
Results within 1 mile of Clawson
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Madison Heights
6 Units Available
The Tremont
32500 Concord Drive, Madison Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
922 sqft
The Tremont offers brand new apartments in an urban mecca, perfectly located amidst shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues! Convenient living in a hustle-bustle setting, the community has two studio floor plans; perfect for those who need a
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
51 Units Available
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1330 sqft
Located just minutes from I-75, I-696 and area parks. Just 30 minutes from downtown Detroit. On-site amenities include a walking trail, pools, park and nearby golf course. Granite countertops, designer cabinetry and spacious layouts.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
Downtown Troy
40 Units Available
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1278 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Madison Heights
2 Units Available
Concord Towers
32600 Concord Dr, Madison Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$905
925 sqft
Make your home at Concord Towers Apartments and enjoy peaceful living in a vibrant downtown setting. Our entire community was designed for your convenience and enjoyment.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:14pm
Royal Oak
2 Units Available
Briarwood Park
2400 Parmenter Boulevard, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
930 sqft
Briarwood Park Apartments is a secluded enclave of luxury apartments within the upscale, well located, North Royal Oak area. This magnificent community is the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a quiet neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Royal Oak
5 Units Available
Amber Apartments of Royal Oak
3807 Crooks Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$939
844 sqft
Amber Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our communities offer several home advantages over the competition. Amber Apartments provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Royal Oak and Troy.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
2906 W 13 Mile Road
2906 West 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
688 sqft
Entry level condo with updated kitchen and bathroom, all appliances. Hardwood floors throughout this two bedroom condo. Great location in Royal Oak right by Beaumont Hospital and lots for restaurants and shopping.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
2500 NORMANDY RD UNIT 70
2500 Normandy Rd, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1499 sqft
Stress-free living in this brand new townhome located in a highly desirable Royal Oak location! Downtown Royal Oak, Berkley, Clawson, and Troy are just minutes away.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Maple Road
1 Unit Available
1130 BIRCHWOOD Drive
1130 Birchwood Avenue, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
768 sqft
Adorable 2 Bedrooms Ranch Style Home. Large Spacious Living Room, Large Kitchen,All Appliances Included. Enjoy entertaining on the large covered deck in the very big backyard.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1606 W Webster Road
1606 West Webster Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
976 sqft
Perfect location two miles from downtown Royal Oak. Close to freeways, parks, Beaumont Hospital, dining, and shopping. Attractive Hardwood Floors in most rooms. Assigned parking in rear of building very close to private entrance.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
869 Kirts Blvd
869 Kirts Boulevard, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
Immediate occupancy of an updated condo in the Troy School District. Move-in ready condo in a prime location with two bedrooms and 2.5 bath. . Spacious basement with play room and laundry. Landlord prefers a maximum of 4 tenants.
Results within 5 miles of Clawson
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
37 Units Available
The Gables of Troy
500 Coachman Dr, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1034 sqft
Enjoy resort style living at the Gables of Troy! We have gorgeous apartment homes, ample amenities and spectacular service. The Gables in Troy, MI offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments with 6 interior layouts to suit your style.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:59pm
$
Royal Oak
31 Units Available
Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1050 sqft
Village Club of Royal Oak offers you a relaxing lifestyle with an excellent location just minutes from Detroit.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Oak Park
10 Units Available
The Loop on Greenfield
25500 Greenfield Road, Oak Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$940
870 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Studio, One, and Two-Bedroom Apartments in Oak Park
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:37pm
Royal Oak
3 Units Available
Metropolitan 13
4000 West 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
780 sqft
We get it. You want a cool location, a nice sized 2 br. apt, that's all character outside and new chic inside, with individuality written all over it.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Highland Towers - Senior Living 55+
25225 Greenfield Road, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
At Highland Towers, located in Southfield, Michigan, we offer one and two bedroom apartment homes to seniors aged 55 and up.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Three Oaks Apartments
4154 Three Oaks Boulevard, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
960 sqft
Live in one of the premier apartment communities in Troy, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:33pm
Royal Oak
12 Units Available
The Harrison
1210 Morse Ave, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1654 sqft
Deluxe residence offers one- or two-story units with soaring 16- to 20-foot ceilings, private courtyards and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy concierge service, fitness center and rooftop lounge. Only blocks from nightlife and shopping.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
2861 Grayson St
2861 Grayson Street, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
793 sqft
2861 Grayson St Available 07/10/20 Cozy 2 Bed / 1 Bath Home with Garage in Ferndale! - 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath property. Newly updated kitchen, living, and bath.
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
3 Units Available
Furnished Apartments in Sterling Heights/Troy
2131 Ashley Ct, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1050 sqft
These suites are furnished with convenience in mind. All you need to do is bring your suitcase. Everything is ready go. No need to "sign-up" for anything.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Transit Center
1 Unit Available
3182 Camden Dr
3182 Camden Drive, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1480 sqft
3182 Camden Dr Available 07/03/20 Modern condo in perfect condition for rent by owner. Never inhabited by a smoker or pets (no odors!). Carpets steam cleaned for new renter, walls repainted.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
2643 Golfview Dr, 205
2643 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
This 2BR and 2BA rental sublease is available in the heart of Troy MI from June 1. It is on 2nd floor. It is within walking distance of Somerset Mall. There is are many shops and restaurants nearby and golf course next door.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIHazel Park, MIWayne, MIBirmingham, MIWyandotte, MIHighland Park, MIGarden City, MI