Apartment List
/
MI
/
bloomfield hills
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:48 AM

184 Apartments for rent in Bloomfield Hills, MI with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wi... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Bloomfield Place Apartments
1655 Bloomfield Place Dr, Bloomfield Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$869
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$954
850 sqft
Located in the prestigious Bloomfield Hills area in a natural area. Nestled near a pond with fantastic views. On-site amenities include bike racks, picnic areas, and a pool. Apartments are spacious with newer appliances.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
970 Stratford Ln E
970 Stratford Lane West, Bloomfield Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1458 sqft
Stunning, completely updated town home condo in the heart of Bloomfield Hills! Foyer meets you with an open flowing staircase, that leads to a spacious living room and dining room with fireplace.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
138 E HICKORY GROVE Road
138 East Hickory Grove Road, Bloomfield Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1686 sqft
This Beautiful and Affordable Bloomfield Hills 3 bed 2.1 bath end unit condominium could be your new home.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
325 KESWICK Road
325 Keswick Road, Bloomfield Hills, MI
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
6836 sqft
Wonderful estate home on approximately an acre of gorgeous grounds near Cranbrook, extensively updated over the last few years!! Beautiful white kitchen with large center island opens to eating nook with walls of windows & doors radiating natural
Results within 1 mile of Bloomfield Hills

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2425 E Mulberry Road NW
2425 Mulberry Sq, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1443 sqft
Beautifully updated and completely remodeled. This home is completely move in ready. New faux wood flooring throughout. Freshly painted. The kitchen has been completely redone, with high quality lighting fixtures, as well quartz countertops.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
2988 Aspen Lane
2988 Aspen Lane, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1635 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Welcome to this open floor plan, spacious ranch with finished walk-out basement, attached garage, newer paint, flooring, lighting, granite counters in kitchen and so much more.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
1059 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue
1059 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1129 sqft
Walk to town beautiful Bham Condo! UPDATED 2BED/2BATH/1LAV, HWF thruout, GRANITE CTRTOPS, MAPLE CABS, S/S APPLS, 2 refrigs(one in bsmt) GAS STOVE, MASTER BATH HAS 2 SINKS, PRIVATE ENTRANCE, PRIVATE DECK, BASEMENT WITH NEW WASHER/ DRYER.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Bloomfield Village
1 Unit Available
3467 SUTTON PL
3467 Sutton Place, Oakland County, MI
5 Bedrooms
$18,900
5000 sqft
Lease listing. Iconic architect Irv Tobocman's classic contemporary design radiates in this modern masterpiece. Masterfully blending architectural symmetry, clean lines and the use of custom textures and materials creates an awe inspiring result.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
1005 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue
1005 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
918 sqft
Furnished Birmingham Lease! Very nice North Old Woodward townhouse. Walking distance to all of downtown Birmingham and steps from boutique shops & restaurants – Luxe, Market North End, etc. Cross the street to Tim Horton’s & Uptown Market.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
553 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue
553 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1440 sqft
DREAM LOCATION FOR THIS 2 BDRM UPDATED DOWNTOWN TOWNHOUSE / CONDO WITH IT'S OWN PRIVATE ENTRANCE , BRICK PATIO & ATTACHED 1 CAR GARAGE * RIGHT ON N OLD WOODWARD NEXT TO ALL THE SHOPPING , ENTERTAINMENT * BIRMINGHAM SCHOOLS * NEW WHITE KITCHEN WITH
Results within 5 miles of Bloomfield Hills
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Royal Oak
6 Units Available
Amber Apartments of Royal Oak
3807 Crooks Road, Royal Oak, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$809
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
844 sqft
Amber Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our communities offer several home advantages over the competition. Amber Apartments provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Royal Oak and Troy.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
51 Units Available
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,106
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1500 sqft
Located just minutes from I-75, I-696 and area parks. Just 30 minutes from downtown Detroit. On-site amenities include a walking trail, pools, park and nearby golf course. Granite countertops, designer cabinetry and spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
Downtown Troy
40 Units Available
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,465
1063 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1994 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Three Oaks Apartments
4154 Three Oaks Boulevard, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,045
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
960 sqft
Live in one of the premier apartment communities in Troy, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:34am
25 Units Available
Westbury Village Townhouses
201 N Squirrel Rd, Auburn Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1450 sqft
Westbury Village is conveniently located near the M-59 and I-75 interchange which makes work, play, and shopping just minutes away. We are nestled on the serene Clinton River and over the bridge from quaint downtown Auburn Hills.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Royal Oak
2 Units Available
Briarwood Park
2400 Parmenter Boulevard, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Briarwood Park Apartments is a secluded enclave of luxury apartments within the upscale, well located, North Royal Oak area. This magnificent community is the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a quiet neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:10am
7 Units Available
Chatsford Manor Apartments
28851 Lahser Rd #106, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,040
825 sqft
Chatsford Manor invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Chatsford Manor provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Southfield.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:05am
6 Units Available
Weatherstone Townhomes
29900 Franklin Rd, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1900 sqft
Weatherstone Luxury Townhomes are elegantly designed for stylish individuals who seek a residence to reflect their lifestyle.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
1391 BENNAVILLE Avenue
1391 Bennaville Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
796 sqft
Charming home close to downtown Birmingham! This home includes all hardwood floors. Open floorplan. Dining room off kitchen. Spacious living area. Kitchen overlooks backyard patio. Two spacious rooms with large closet space.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Berkley
1 Unit Available
4228 Tyler Ave
4228 Tyler Avenue, Berkley, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
923 sqft
Great three bedroom bungalow located within walking distance to downtown Berkley and right next to Beaumont Hospital! Coved ceilings, arched doorways and glowing hardwood floors throughout! Spacious eat-in updated kitchen (all appliances included)

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1932 Klingensmith Rd
1932 Klingensmith Road, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1240 sqft
Available immediately A must see Condo! . Text or call to schedule viewing (248) 747 2911 (RLNE5388405)

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2136 Hempstead Rd
2136 Hempstead Road, Auburn Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1313 sqft
Nicely updated 3 bedroom brick ranch with attached 2 car garage, basement and 1 1/2 baths. Features kitchen with freshly painted cabinets and brand new counter tops, neutral colors, great for decorating. Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Franklin
1 Unit Available
18674 W 13 Mile Rd Apt 2
18674 West 13 Mile Road, Beverly Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1426 sqft
Completely Renovated Town Home in Evergreen Commons - Birmingham Schools - 3 bedroom - 2 bath Colonial Town Home with an attached Garage and a Full Finished Basement in Beverly Hills.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
498 Montana Ave
498 Montana Avenue, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$725
722 sqft
Remodeled home, bsmt, central air, lg screened in ft porch, handicap ramp to front door, hardwood floors Accepts Section 8. (RLNE2482539)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Bloomfield Hills, MI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bloomfield Hills renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Bloomfield Hills 1 BedroomsBloomfield Hills 2 BedroomsBloomfield Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBloomfield Hills 3 BedroomsBloomfield Hills Accessible ApartmentsBloomfield Hills Apartments with Balcony
Bloomfield Hills Apartments with GarageBloomfield Hills Apartments with GymBloomfield Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBloomfield Hills Apartments with ParkingBloomfield Hills Apartments with Pool
Bloomfield Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerBloomfield Hills Dog Friendly ApartmentsBloomfield Hills Furnished ApartmentsBloomfield Hills Pet Friendly PlacesBloomfield Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIMount Morris, MILake Orion, MIClawson, MIHazel Park, MIWayne, MIBirmingham, MI
Wyandotte, MIHighland Park, MIGarden City, MIFraser, MIGrosse Pointe, MIMount Clemens, MISouth Monroe, MIEastpointe, MIAllen Park, MISouthgate, MIRichmond, MILivonia, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor