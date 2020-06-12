/
2 bedroom apartments
67 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Walpole, MA
16 Units Available
The Preserve Apartments
100 Hilltop Dr, Walpole, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1055 sqft
Thirty-minute commute into Boston or Providence. Community has fitness center, business center, clubhouse, and large stone fireplace. Units feature washers and dryers, dining rooms, and large walk-in closets.
South Norwood
1 Unit Available
222 School Street
222 School Street, Walpole, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
815 sqft
Sunny 2 bedroom condo facing courtyard of Parkview condominiums. Close to center of town and all it has to offer. Public transportation, stores, new library and town pool. Open floor plan for livingroom, kitchen and dining area.
Results within 5 miles of Walpole
23 Units Available
Norwest Woods Townhouses
1 Norwest Dr, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
847 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
South Norwood
60 Units Available
The Commons at Windsor Gardens
624 Walpole St, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
854 sqft
Centrally located Norwood apartments, just minutes from a commuter rail stop. Close to Interstate 95 and Texas State Highway 289. Walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and parquet wood floors. Volleyball court and swimming pool.
7 Units Available
Avalon Sharon
2500 Avalon Dr, Sharon, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,792
1322 sqft
Exquisite apartments with walk-in closets, ice makers and hardwood floors. Enjoy a clubhouse, gym and media room on-site. Right near I-95. Close to Spring Valley Country Club. Just 20 miles from Boston.
32 Units Available
Cottonwood One Upland
8 Upland Woods Circle, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1285 sqft
Luxurious community with pool, amphitheater and dog park. Residences feature window blinds, hardwood floors, and washer and dryer. Located close to Legacy Place and University Station.
South Norwood
21 Units Available
Norwood Gardens
105 Hampden Dr, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1000 sqft
Excellent location for commuters close to I-95 and I-495. Luxurious units have custom accent walls, chandeliers, and free heat and hot water. Community offers pool tennis, and picnic area.
4 Units Available
Wilber School Apartments
75 S Main St, Sharon, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
900 sqft
Boutique apartment within walking distance to MA Commuter Rail and public schools. Smoke-free and pet-friendly community. Amenities include on-site fitness center, dog park and parking. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, private patio and dishwasher.
1 Unit Available
Spruce Meadows
124 Cocasset Street, Foxborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
900 sqft
Spruce Meadows is conveniently located to I95, 495, Rtes. 106 and 140. The buildings each have seven or eight units for a friendly atmosphere. School buses stop at the end of our drive.
3 Units Available
Walnut Park Apartments
3-20 Fuller Road, Foxborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
920 sqft
Walnut Park is located on a private tree lined cul-de-sac near I95, 495, Rtes. 106 and 140. Each of the 13 buildings has only eight apartments for a quiet and friendly atmosphere. School buses stop at the end of our roadway.
1 Unit Available
2500 Avalon Dr.
2500 Avalon Drive, Norfolk County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,055
1115 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 Unit Available
70 Brian Dr.
70 Brian Drive, Stoughton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1250 sqft
Available Now! Beautiful condo in a private complex. Knollsbrook condominium complex offers tons of amenities; 3 outdoor pools, 1 indoor pool, playground, basketball and tennis courts, a clubhouse and more.
1 Unit Available
920 Norwest Dr.
920 Norwest Drive, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1050 sqft
Washer and dryers in all apartments Private patios Extra storage Vaulted ceilings in select apartments Fully applianced Custom accent walls Central air in all apartments Services On-line payments 24 hour maintenance response guarantee Free shuttle
1 Unit Available
220 Hampden Dr.
220 Hampden Dr, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1050 sqft
Heat and Hot Water Included Balcony or Patios Air Conditioning Washer and Dryers in Select Units Carpeting Tile flooring Walk-In Closets Fully Applianced Custom Accent Walls Services On-line payments 24 hour maintenance response guarantee 30 Day
South Norwood
1 Unit Available
120 Hampden Dr.
120 Hampden Drive, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1050 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 Unit Available
220 Norwest Dr.
220 Norwest Drive, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1050 sqft
Washer and dryers in all apartments Private patios Extra storage Vaulted ceilings in select apartments Fully applianced Custom accent walls Central air in all apartments Services On-line payments 24 hour maintenance response guarantee Free shuttle
1 Unit Available
22 Revere
22 Revere Street, Canton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
650 sqft
Located about 1000 feet from the Canton Center commuter rail T stop (and a 1/2 mile to Canton Junction) you can get to NU or Longwood Med in less than a 1/2 hour (depending on which train schedule, see MBTA.
South Norwood
1 Unit Available
1100 Cricket Lane
1100 Cricket Ln, Norfolk County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1228 sqft
Located in east Walpole. Offers a distinctive living experience, complete with a suite of exceptional community amenities, that offers you the perfect marriage between comfort and convenience. Spacious two bed in a four level building.
1 Unit Available
315 Neponset St.
315 Neponset Street, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
980 sqft
Very nice 2 bedroom unit located on the second floor of popular "Eaton Village". Fully applianced modern galley kitchen. Open dining room that leads into a spacious living room. Relaxing private outside deck with great views.
South Norwood
1 Unit Available
165 Plymouth Dr.
165 Plymouth Drive, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1050 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Results within 10 miles of Walpole
15 Units Available
The Sylvan Foxborough
10 Fisher St, Foxborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,472
1168 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept gourmet kitchens, granite/quartz counters, large islands, custom cabinetry, high ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, playground, fitness club, catering kitchen. Easy access to I-95 and I-495.
$
Downtown Franklin
46 Units Available
Station 117 Apartments
117 Dean Ave, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1193 sqft
Start your next chapter at Station 117 Apartments. Our brand-new community of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments offers you a place to rest, relax, and have a little fun as you embark on your adventure.
North Randolph
7 Units Available
Prynne Hills
9 Bay Drive, Randolph, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,353
1275 sqft
Perfectly positioned in wooded landscape near South Shore Plaza. All apartments feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and private patios or balconies with wooded views. On-site amenities include a swimming pool and landscaped picnic areas.
5 Units Available
Station Pointe Apartments
9 Francis Ave, Mansfield Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
809 sqft
Luxury community includes two swimming pools, laundry suites and 24-hour maintenance. Units feature dishwasher, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. Close to Maple Park Conservation Area.
