Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:28 PM

96 Apartments for rent in Hanover Park, IL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hanover Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:05pm
$
8 Units Available
Westline
1700 Ontarioville Rd, Hanover Park, IL
Studio
$915
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,038
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
895 sqft
Various sized apartments with granite surfaces and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community has a gym, pool and BBQ area. Next to a train station for easy access to Chicago and beyond.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7499 Churchill Dr
7499 Churchill Drive, Hanover Park, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2266 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Large single family home in Hanover Park - Property Id: 293385 School Information Elementary School District: 54 Junior High District: 54 High School District: 211 On Main Level Heating & Cooling Gas Heating, Forced Air
Results within 1 mile of Hanover Park

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
235 Acorn Dr
235 Acorn Drive, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1380 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Townhome for Rent near downtown Schaumburg area - Property Id: 301033 Beautiful property located steps from stores and restaurants. 2 story beautiful townhome very bright, lots of light ,move in conditions.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Towne Place
1 Unit Available
2910 Belle Ln
2910 Belle Lane, Schaumburg, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
AVAILABLE NOW - 3 BED 2.5 BATH END UNIT IN TOWN PLACE WEST! - Great end unit featuring bamboo floors in lr, dr and den ceramic tile in kitchen and new carpet upstairs. Freshly painted this home has 2 story lr with fireplace.

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
210 East Morse Avenue
210 East Morse Avenue, Bartlett, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1100 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Red Rock
1 Unit Available
2813 Odlum Drive
2813 Odlum Drive, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1360 sqft
Wonderful Rental Opportunity! Awesome 2-Story Townhome w/ Fabulous Location Next to Linden Park, Playground, Tennis Courts, Baseball Diamond & Walking Paths! Private Entrance & 2nd Floor Laundry w/ Washer & Dryer In-Unit! Master Suite w/ Vaulted

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
716 Prescott Drive 108
716 Prescott Drive, Roselle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
800 sqft
1 bedroom condo, beautiful area - Property Id: 244928 1 bedroom unit, all utilities included except electric. First floor unit with patio. In building laundry. Great community of tenants. Designated off-street parking and plenty of guest parking.

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Red Rock
1 Unit Available
367 Hunterdon Court
367 Hunterdon Court, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
Available April 1st. No pets! Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2 story townhouse in great location. Hardwood floors throughout. Very nice kitchen with corian countertops. Master suite with private bath. All baths are nicely updated.

Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
1 Unit Available
1979 Gary Court Unit B
1979 Gary Court, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1300 sqft
Schaumburg Two Bed Two Bath First Floor Condo with Garage - Great location and nice floor plan. Two beds, two full baths. Large family room with laminate wood flooring. Separate kitchen and eating area.
Results within 5 miles of Hanover Park
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
11 Units Available
The Ponds on Plum Grove
619 Plum Grove Rd, Roselle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1179 sqft
Luxury apartment homes with granite counters and hardwood floors. Grounds feature tranquil park-like setting, business center, pool and gym. Conveniently located near O'Hare Airport, Roselle Town Square, Stratford Town Square and downtown Chicago.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
12 Units Available
Camden at Bloomingdale
348 Glenwood Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1312 sqft
Comfortable units with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Play tennis and volleyball on-site. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Near Medinah Country Club. Easy access to I-355.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
9 Units Available
The Greenway at Carol Stream
136 Greenway Trl, Carol Stream, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,130
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
890 sqft
Conveniently located close to major expressways, shopping and dining. Community features resort-style swimming pool, tennis court and picnic area. Apartments are newly renovated and have laundry in-unit.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Barrington Lakes
106 Units Available
Barrington Lakes Apartments
2200 Hassell Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL
Studio
$1,045
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1097 sqft
Barrington Lakes Apartments offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Equipped with renovated kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies, find which style works best for you. Barrington Lakes provides a true community environment.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
Legend Park Apartments
305 Cambia Dr, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,224
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,587
1050 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
44 Units Available
Ellyn Crossing Apartments
440 Gregory Avenue, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$905
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
681 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Welcome to Ellyn Crossing Apartments in Glendale Heights, Illinois.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
730 W Streamwood Blvd Unit B
730 West Streamwood Boulevard, Streamwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1562 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Second Floor Condo in Streamwood - Maintenance free living at it's finest! You will feel spoiled from the second you walk in - every finish is beautiful! Granite, SS Appliances, New Laundry Machines, Wood Flooring

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Barrington Lakes
1 Unit Available
2110 Hassell Rd
2110 Hassell Road, Hoffman Estates, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1080 sqft
Beautiful recently renovated apartment with SS Appliances and Granite Counter-tops in Kitchen and Bathrooms. Hardwood flooring in Living/Dining with Electric Fireplace. Large corner unit close to laundry room.

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
665 West Irving Park Road
665 West Irving Park Road, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1150 sqft
Welcome to Park Place Tower! This beautiful 2Bed/2Ba corner unit has a touch of lake views from several rooms. Spacious unit features upgraded kitchen w/ granite, ss appliances and beautiful wood floors.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
244 East Berkley Lane
244 Berkley Lane, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1401 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom ranch home! Hardwood flooring throughout living area and bedrooms, with tile flooring in kitchen. Master bedroom has two closets and direct access to full bath.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
730 Thornbury Road
730 Thornbury Drive, Bartlett, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1906 sqft
Beautiful end unit with many upgrades and very private. 9FT main level. New washer and dryer. Fresh paint.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Highlands
1 Unit Available
620 NORTHVIEW Lane
620 Northview Lane, Hoffman Estates, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1800 sqft
Check out the 3D Virtual Tour! Newly rehabbed(2017) 4 bed 2 bath Cape Cod in Hoffman Estates. Conveniently located close to Interstate 90. All windows replaced 2017, hardwood floor added in living and bonus room(2017).

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Steeple Hill Condominiums
1 Unit Available
615 Hill Drive
615 Hill Drive, Hoffman Estates, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
884 sqft
Fully renovated two bedroom, two full bathroom, first floor condo in the desirable Steeple Hill subdivision. Updated kitchen with all new countertops, stainless steel appliances, cabinets in 2020.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
220 West Berkley Lane
220 West Berkley Lane, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1253 sqft
Nice and clean 3 bed rooms 1.1 bath lot of space for a growing family. hard wood floors fully appliance kitchen and much more good yard and award winning school. show and rent.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1689 Friedrich Street
1689 Friedrich Street, Glendale Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1809 sqft
3 BRM 2 1/2 BTH split level with sub-basement. New Feldco windows just installed. This home features a lower level family room (with a fireplace), sun room, plus a finished basement with a rec room.
City Guide for Hanover Park, IL

Fun Fact: This Chicago suburb has the youngest population north of the big city.

What makes Hanover Park unique? The average resident age is only 32! Commuter trains make it easy to work in the city, and O’Hare International Airport is just a few minutes away. From the safe, cozy Hanover Park community, you can easily enjoy the benefits of being close to Chicago without the hassles of extreme urban living. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Hanover Park, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hanover Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

