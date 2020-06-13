Apartment List
/
IL
/
hanover park
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

150 Apartments for rent in Hanover Park, IL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:00am
$
8 Units Available
Westline
1700 Ontarioville Rd, Hanover Park, IL
Studio
$915
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,038
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Various sized apartments with granite surfaces and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community has a gym, pool and BBQ area. Next to a train station for easy access to Chicago and beyond.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2140 Aberdeen Court
2140 Aberdeen Court, Hanover Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Close to train station, good rankin school, unlimited parking, very quiet area, semi furnished with tv sofa etc .short time lease only ,available from June 16,2020 More info & apply online at https://hunt.
Results within 1 mile of Hanover Park

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
1 Unit Available
210 East Morse Avenue
210 East Morse Avenue, Bartlett, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1100 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
723 KINGSBRIDGE Drive
723 Kingsbridge Drive, Carol Stream, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1328 sqft
This end-unit is move-in ready! Spacious living area on the main floor with vaulted ceilings and tons of light. The kitchen has a cozy breakfast nook along with SS appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Laundry room in the unit on the main floor.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Red Rock
1 Unit Available
2813 Odlum Drive
2813 Odlum Drive, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1360 sqft
Wonderful Rental Opportunity! Awesome 2-Story Townhome w/ Fabulous Location Next to Linden Park, Playground, Tennis Courts, Baseball Diamond & Walking Paths! Private Entrance & 2nd Floor Laundry w/ Washer & Dryer In-Unit! Master Suite w/ Vaulted

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
161 Locksley Drive
161 Locksley Drive, Streamwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1550 sqft
*Virtual Showings Available* Spacious, bright & backing to open space... this "end-unit" townhome features 2-car attached garage, 3 bedrooms, open kitchen with pantry, large paver patio & private master suite.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
262 BROADMOOR Lane
262 Broadmoor Lane, Bartlett, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1700 sqft
SPACIOUS TOWN HOME IN DESIRABLE ASBURY PLACE WHICH IS WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO METRA AND DOWN TOWN BARTLETT! ! TWO BEDROOMS + LOFT, HARDWOOD THRU-OUT 1ST FLOOR, FINISHED LOWER LEVEL FAMILY ROOM, LARGE KITCHEN W/ 42' CABINETS, ISLAND, GRANITE

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Towne Place
1 Unit Available
249 HAWK Court
249 Hawk Court, Schaumburg, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1546 sqft
Great 3 bedroom unit in good condition. Featuring vinyl wood plank floor in living room and dining room. Ceramic tile entry thru to kitchen. Kitchen features newer cabinets, counter tops and white appliances. 2 story lr with fireplace.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1095 PRESCOTT Drive
1095 Prescott Drive, Roselle, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1 bath rental is move in ready! Unit offers nice size kitchen~ combined dining area & living room~sliding doors that lead to patio to enjoy the outdoors~ spacious bedrooms~ walk-in closet~in unit washer/dryer~ 1st floor unit~ 2

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
716 Prescott Drive 108
716 Prescott Drive, Roselle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
800 sqft
1 bedroom condo, beautiful area - Property Id: 244928 1 bedroom unit, all utilities included except electric. First floor unit with patio. In building laundry. Great community of tenants. Designated off-street parking and plenty of guest parking.

1 of 16

Last updated March 20 at 05:30am
1 Unit Available
383 WEXFORD Court
383 Wexford Court, Carol Stream, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1232 sqft
Top Notch rental with all the bells & whistles! This end unit has soaring vaulted ceilings, skylights, 2 sided fireplace & a master bedroom suite with walk-in closet & updated bath! Great kitchen with loads of cabinets, solid surface counters,
Results within 5 miles of Hanover Park
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:38am
10 Units Available
The Mark
1245 Fordham Drive, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,171
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,026
1400 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:09am
21 Units Available
Remington Place Apartments
201 W Remington Cir, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1121 sqft
With 33 acres of living space, this community features a jogging path, heated outdoor pool and sports courts. Unique interior designs include decorative mini blinds, private patio or balcony, and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
9 Units Available
The Monroe
1400 N Oakmont Dr, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
950 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Legend Park Apartments
305 Cambia Dr, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,224
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,587
1050 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:13am
12 Units Available
Camden at Bloomingdale
348 Glenwood Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1312 sqft
Comfortable units with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Play tennis and volleyball on-site. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Near Medinah Country Club. Easy access to I-355.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
47 Units Available
Ellyn Crossing Apartments
440 Gregory Avenue, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$905
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
681 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Welcome to Ellyn Crossing Apartments in Glendale Heights, Illinois.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Barrington Lakes
105 Units Available
Barrington Lakes Apartments
2200 Hassell Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL
Studio
$1,045
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1097 sqft
Barrington Lakes Apartments offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Equipped with renovated kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies, find which style works best for you. Barrington Lakes provides a true community environment.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
The Ponds on Plum Grove
619 Plum Grove Rd, Roselle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1179 sqft
Luxury apartment homes with granite counters and hardwood floors. Grounds feature tranquil park-like setting, business center, pool and gym. Conveniently located near O'Hare Airport, Roselle Town Square, Stratford Town Square and downtown Chicago.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
7 Units Available
Stratford Green Apartment Homes
492 Vinings Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1331 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,117
1572 sqft
Close to shopping and dining and just minutes from the Stratford Square Mall. Recently remodeled units include modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and in-unit laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated May 18 at 04:06pm
$
3 Units Available
Wilshire Towers Apartments
201 Regency Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
903 sqft
This charming community of ranch-style apartments is close to the area's highways, parks, and restaurants. The property offers well-manicured landscaping and green space. Spacious interiors with updates.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
244 East Berkley Lane
244 Berkley Lane, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1401 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom ranch home! Hardwood flooring throughout living area and bedrooms, with tile flooring in kitchen. Master bedroom has two closets and direct access to full bath.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
615 Mohave st
615 Mohave Street, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1750 sqft
Available 07/07/20 Bright and airy 3bed/2 bath Home with large yard. - Property Id: 297951 Bright and airy home with open floor plan and 4 skylights. New floors and completely repainted this year. Large years with detached 2 car garage.

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
314 Morningside Dr B
314 Morningside Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1700 sqft
Unit B Available 07/01/20 Spacious Townhouse with large back yard - Property Id: 288487 Large two floor 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, living room, family room, living room, formal dining room, laundry room and eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space.
City Guide for Hanover Park, IL

Fun Fact: This Chicago suburb has the youngest population north of the big city.

What makes Hanover Park unique? The average resident age is only 32! Commuter trains make it easy to work in the city, and O’Hare International Airport is just a few minutes away. From the safe, cozy Hanover Park community, you can easily enjoy the benefits of being close to Chicago without the hassles of extreme urban living. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Hanover Park, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hanover Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Hanover Park 1 BedroomsHanover Park 2 BedroomsHanover Park 3 BedroomsHanover Park Apartments with BalconyHanover Park Apartments with Garage
Hanover Park Apartments with GymHanover Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHanover Park Apartments with ParkingHanover Park Apartments with Pool
Hanover Park Apartments with Washer-DryerHanover Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsHanover Park Pet Friendly PlacesHanover Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWheeling, ILDeerfield, ILNorth Aurora, ILLockport, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, IL
West Dundee, ILSouth Elgin, ILGeneva, ILLake Forest, ILBensenville, ILYorkville, ILLa Grange, ILWarrenville, ILBurr Ridge, ILItasca, ILHarwood Heights, ILWillowbrook, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College