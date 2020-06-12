/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
18 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dunlap, IL
17
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Northtrail Meadows
6 Units Available
Knoxville Pointe
1700 W Hickory Grove Rd, Dunlap, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
1102 sqft
Residence features central air, garbage disposal, and a balcony or private patio. On-site amenities include a coffee bar, remote access garages, walking paths, and picnic areas. Close to Northtrail Park and North Knoxville Avenue.
Results within 5 miles of Dunlap
17
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
6 Units Available
Apartments at Grand Prairie
5400 W Sienna Lane, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1056 sqft
Modern apartments with in-unit laundry, private balconies and contemporary kitchens. A short walk to The Shoppes at Grand Prairie and many other shopping and dining options.
16
Last updated June 9 at 02:12pm
3 Units Available
Dunlap Falls
6900 N Summershade Cir, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
827 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome home to Dunlap Falls Apartment Homes centrally located in Peoria, IL.
6
Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
9012 North Scrimshaw Drive
9012 Scrimshaw Drive, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1050 sqft
Enjoy this new construction two bedroom two bath unit at Woodsage Apartments! Garage and storage unit included, huge walk in closet, spacious rooms, large master bath, stainless look appliances, washer/dryer, flagstone cabinet finish and trim
Results within 10 miles of Dunlap
36
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
36 Units Available
Hickory Ridge
7150 N Terra Vista Dr, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$739
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hickory Ridge in Peoria. View photos, descriptions and more!
11
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
2 Units Available
The Grove Apartments
1526 W. Candletree Drive, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$659
968 sqft
The Grove Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Peoria, IL. Our spacious floor plans provide the quality and comfort for a premier lifestyle.
18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hamilton Park
1 Unit Available
2009 W Harper Terrace
2009 West Harper Terrace, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
Adorable 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House - With Garage! - Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house located just minutes away from I-74.
22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tanglewood - Hawthorne Hills
1 Unit Available
7111 N Miramar Dr
7111 N Miramar Dr, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
2 bedroom Apartment w Garage - Property Id: 282111 FREE HEAT, FREE WATER, GARAGE and $0 SECURITY DEPOSIT!! This 2 bedroom apartment is in a great part of Peoria and inside of a very well maintained building that you will be proud to call your home.
4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2226 N Ellis
2226 North Ellis Street, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$695
2 Bedroom/1 Bath Home For Lease - This is a conveniently located 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home for lease. Very cute! A must see. 1 car garage. (RLNE5780911)
15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Biltmore Heights
1 Unit Available
1003 W Forrest Hill
1003 West Forrest Hill Avenue, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
896 sqft
2 Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom Home For Lease - This is adorable! This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home is centrally located near dining and shopping and I-74 access. Cedar closets in both bedrooms. Built in hutch in dining room.
12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
330 Rosalind
330 East Rosalind Avenue, Peoria Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
870 sqft
2 BEDROOM 1 BATH IN PEORIA HEIGHTS - This charmning house has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath located in Peoria Height. Central Air Storage shed. No stairs. Corner lot. Pets allowed for an additional $25.00 a month. Pet restrictions apply.
16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3801 N. Ashton
3801 North Ashton Avenue, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
800 sqft
Must See, Peoria/Peoria Heights Home - Come look at this gorgeous, newly remodeled home in the Peoria/Peoria Heights area.
14
Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1515 West Daytona Drive
1515 West Daytona Drive, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$920
1100 sqft
2 BR, 1.5 BA duplex unit in north Peoria. 1 stall attached garage. Finished area and laundry in basement. All utilities are tenant responsibility. Lawn care included. $250 nonrefundable pet deposit limit 1 pet under 30 pounds. New carpet.
13
Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
Charter Oak Village
1 Unit Available
5302 Haymeadow Lane
5302 W Haymeadow Ln, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$719
820 sqft
A short walk down the road takes you to Charter Oak Lake and playground.
28
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
514 W Willcox
514 West Willcox Avenue, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$645
1518 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom home - Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home. New flooring in living room and newly painted. Absolutely move in ready condition. Central air. Appliances are included but not warranted. Small animals will be considered.
14
Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
Charter Oak Village
1 Unit Available
5417 West Haymeadow Place
5417 W Haymeadow Pl, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$782
920 sqft
Haymeadow Apartments has spectacular sunsets and plenty of areas to unwind and enjoy outdoor activities, but is still close to the amenities you expect.
9
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1111 E Hazard Ave A
1111 East Hazard Avenue, Peoria Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
2 bedroom duplex in Peoria Heights - Property Id: 188753 This is a great 2 bedroom duplex that has a ton of room for storage. There is an unfinished basement that also has hookups for a washer and dryer. It has beautiful hardwood floors too.
10
Last updated April 4 at 07:05am
Golden Acres
1 Unit Available
3021 W Lake Ave, Cottage 4
3021 W Lake Ave, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Charming 4 year old, two story, cottage style, open floor plan, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath house in new development near Northwoods/Westlake Shopping Centers. Quick access to I-74 and all businesses in Sterling Ave Shopping corridor.