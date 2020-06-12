/
3 bedroom apartments
64 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Algonquin, IL
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Winding Creek of Algonquin
1 Unit Available
2708 Bay View Circle
2708 Bay View Circle, Algonquin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1873 sqft
2708 Bay View Circle Available 07/01/20 Beautiful End Unit - DESIRABLE CREEKSIDE MEADOWS SUBDIVISION. HOME FEATURES NEARLY 1900 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE AND 3 BEDROOMS, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Prestwicke
1 Unit Available
6 Queensbury Court
6 Queensbury Court, Algonquin, IL
Super Rental! Desirable Open Floorplan. Dramatic 2-Story Foyer and 9' ceilings. Gorgeous newer kitchen with granite countertops, stone & glass backsplash, stainless steel appliances, island and pantry.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
High Hill Farms
1 Unit Available
505 West Parkview Terrace
505 Parkview Terrace West, Algonquin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1700 sqft
3 bedroom Split level with sub basement (finished). Family room w/fireplace, nice size deck, all appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Creekside of Algonquin-The Glens
1 Unit Available
580 Brookside Avenue
580 Brookside Avenue, Algonquin, IL
This large 2 Story Home has 5 Bedrooms and 3.5 Bathrooms with a Full Finished Basement. Home has a 2 Car, Side Garage with Large Driveway.
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Fieldcrest Farms
1 Unit Available
1500 Arquilla Dr
1500 Arquilla Drive, Algonquin, IL
Rent starting at $3300/mo, includes free Renter's Insurance, and a free tenant web portal to view your account and files. Some tenants may qualify for a $100 monthly discount off the rent, and a 2 year lease.
Last updated March 12 at 04:59am
Copper Oaks
1 Unit Available
2131 CUMBERLAND Parkway
2131 Cumberland Parkway, Algonquin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
OPEN FLOOR PLAN & LOADED WITH SUNSHINE - VAULTD CEILING IN LIV & DIN RMS - TRIPLE SLIDER DOOR TO PATIO & ENCLOSED YD - WOOD LAMINATE FLRS T/O - PRIVATE BTH OFF MSTR - FRPL IN LIV RM & BAY WINDOW IN DIN RM - FULL UNFINISHED BASEMENT -
Results within 1 mile of Algonquin
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Big Sky
1 Unit Available
1125 Heavens Gate
1125 Heavens Gate, Lake in the Hills, IL
Amazing 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Lake in the Hills. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, and yard.
Results within 5 miles of Algonquin
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
26 Units Available
Villages at Canterfield
50 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1384 sqft
Is your ideal home modern, brimming with upscale details, and close to everywhere you want to be? The Villages at Canterfield offers a one-of-a-kind chance to enjoy the finer things in life in a community built around your desires.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
43 Units Available
Springs at Canterfield
1900 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,781
1382 sqft
Set on verdant wooded grounds under sprawling blue skies, Springs at Canterfield is your ticket to luxury. Our garden-inspired community features studio, one, two, and three bedroom townhome-style apartments for rent in West Dundee, Illinois.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Crystal Lake
1 Unit Available
37 Briarwood Drive
37 Briarwood Road, Crystal Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1707 sqft
Do not miss your opportunity to live in this updated home, located a short walk or bike from Crystal Lake beaches and entertainment! The kitchen features 42 inch cabinets, Corian counter tops and Stainless appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
250 Spring Point Drive
250 Spring Point Drive, Carpentersville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1336 sqft
Don't miss this 3 bedroom 1.1 bath Townhome surrounded by forest preserve. Great 2 story entry with nice open floor plan . Living room has wood burning fireplace with french doors leading to outdoor patio.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
329 Tulsa Avenue
329 Tulsa Avenue, Carpentersville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1366 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
430 CAVALIER Court
430 Cavalier Court, West Dundee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1360 sqft
Vacant and ready for showings! West Dundee Townhome! 3 bedroom + 1.5 bath. Full finished basement! Main level features living room with bay window. Large kitchen with great cabinet space. Second level includes perfectly sized bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
369 Evergreen Circle
369 Evergreen Circle, Gilberts, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1520 sqft
You'll love the closet organizer's here. Master bath has seperate shower, clean unit, 6 panel doors, cherry kitchen cabinets, appliances. water is included in rent..
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
359 South Bateman Circle
359 Bateman Circle, Barrington Hills, IL
Spectacular Colonial Estate rental (avail. July 1, 2020) in prestigious Barrington Hills on 5.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3006 Highland Drive
3006 Highland Drive, McHenry County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1028 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3006 Highland Drive in McHenry County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Ashton Pointe
1 Unit Available
842 Oak Hollow Road
842 Oak Hollow Road, Crystal Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2068 sqft
FABULOUS EXECUTIVE RENTAL WITH GREAT LOCATION, JUST STEPS TO TRAIN AND WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN CRYSTAL LAKE. BEAUTIFUL END UNIT, 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH WITH MANY UPGRADES, FORMER ASHTON POINTE MODEL.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Shores of Covington Lakes
1 Unit Available
11230 Balmoral Drive
11230 Balmoral Drive, Huntley, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3115 sqft
Bright and airy two story! Spacious kitchen with double ovens, Brazilian cherry cabinets and granite counters; first floor laundry room; dual stair case to second floor. Large family room with cozy fireplace. Upgraded carpet throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Kings Gate West
1 Unit Available
1855 ANDOVER Lane
1855 Andover Lane, Crystal Lake, IL
IMMACULATE home in an "Estate-like" area. This home is full of upgrades, including HARDWOOD Flooring, carpeting & high end STAINLESS appliances. Built for entertaining with a Center Island & large pantry.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2649 Carrington Drive
2649 Carrington Drive, West Dundee, IL
**A FANTASTIC RENTAL OPPORTUNITY** Living is easy in this light and bright 4-bedroom home with over 3,100 square feet and is located in the lovely Carrington Reserve subdivision.
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
706 Jackson Avenue
706 Jackson Avenue, Carpentersville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1000 sqft
LIMITED OFFER: **1/2 MONTH OFF BONUS TO THE TENANT IN MONTH TWO, IF THEY ARE APPROVED AND MOVE IN BY 4/30/20**Updated Ranch home. Kitchen has hardwood floors, granite counters, and newer appliances.
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
Four Colonies
1 Unit Available
485 Brook Drive
485 Brook Drive, Crystal Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1364 sqft
Kitchen features SS appliances. 1 Car attached Garage. Washer/Dryer included. Deck & fenced Yard. Rehab in 2017: new garage door, water heater, gutters/downspouts, thermostat, vinyl flooring and many other improvements! Pet Friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Orchard Acres
1 Unit Available
4718 East Crystal Lake Avenue
4718 East Crystal Lake Avenue, McHenry County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1985 sqft
Showings start 6/2/2020 after current tenent moves out, minimum 700 credit score required, please feel free to fill our application to get started.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Turnberry
1 Unit Available
9311 North Muirfield Drive
9311 North Muirfield Drive, Lakewood, IL
NO PETS/NO SMOKING/NO VAPING. Beautiful 5 bedroom home in Turnberry! 2-story foyer leads to separate living room or dining room with marble floor and bow window. Trimmed archways to both rooms add exquisite detail.
