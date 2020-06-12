/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:16 PM
171 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Addison, IL
913 South Iowa Avenue
913 Iowa Avenue, Addison, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1229 sqft
Fantastic updated home with open floor plan and finished to perfection for your clients. New dark chestnut color refinished hardwood floors throughout main floor.
Results within 1 mile of Addison
2036 S Michigan St 609
2036 South Michigan Avenue, DuPage County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Prime South Loop location! - Property Id: 245685 Just steps to dining, entertainment, shopping, Soldier Field, Museum Campus, transportation and more. Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment with spacious floor plan.
313 Creekside Dr C
313 Creekside Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Unit C Available 07/01/20 Bloomingdale Townhouse 2.
506 N Craig Pl
506 North Craig Place, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
3 bed Cape Cod with Private Yard - Property Id: 289512 Two story cape cod style home. 1 car garage. Private backyard. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289512 Property Id 289512 (RLNE5815122)
314 Morningside Dr B
314 Morningside Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1700 sqft
Unit B Available 07/01/20 Spacious Townhouse with large back yard - Property Id: 288487 Large two floor 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, living room, family room, living room, formal dining room, laundry room and eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space.
425 Judson Street
425 Judson Street, Bensenville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1483 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
446 Barron Street
446 Barron Street, Bensenville, IL
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Results within 5 miles of Addison
Willow Crossing
1031 Charlela Ln, Elk Grove Village, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,733
1200 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-290. Units feature air conditioning, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, pool, volleyball court, courtyard and elevator.
Camden at Bloomingdale
348 Glenwood Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1312 sqft
Comfortable units with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Play tennis and volleyball on-site. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Near Medinah Country Club. Easy access to I-355.
Versailles on the Lakes Oakbrook
17W720 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1241 sqft
Live in an apartment home you deserve! Count on our proven record of superior service, local/long-term management and a committed customer-focused staff meeting the needs of thousands of highly satisfied residents.
2200 Grace
2200 South Grace Street, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1440 sqft
We are still open and offer many virtual options including live video tours, 3D virtual tours, and text.
Residences at Lakeside
830 Foxworth Blvd, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1182 sqft
Just off I-355 and 20 miles from Chicago. Residential neighborhood with outstanding on-site amenities including volleyball and tennis court, 24-hour gym, playground, and pool. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
The Ponds on Plum Grove
619 Plum Grove Rd, Roselle, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1179 sqft
Luxury apartment homes with granite counters and hardwood floors. Grounds feature tranquil park-like setting, business center, pool and gym. Conveniently located near O'Hare Airport, Roselle Town Square, Stratford Town Square and downtown Chicago.
Eldridge Townhomes
2 Elm Creek Dr Suite B, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2687 sqft
We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. Eldridge Townhomes in Elmhurst, Illinois 60126 offers brand new spacious family townhomes with ultramodern finishes.
Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes
1 Elm Creek Dr, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2360 sqft
Recently renovated luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Has garage parking. Pet-friendly. Other amenities include spa, Jacuzzi and new 24-hour fitness center.
Regency Place
2003 S Meyers Rd, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,035
1674 sqft
APARTMENTS OPEN TODAY FOR VIRTUAL TOURS! Regency Place offers the most luxurious 1, 2 & 3 bed apartment homes in the suburbs. Kitchens include granite countertops, cherry cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & designer pendant lighting.
The Mark
1245 Fordham Drive, Glendale Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,026
1400 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Stratford Green Apartment Homes
492 Vinings Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,117
1572 sqft
Close to shopping and dining and just minutes from the Stratford Square Mall. Recently remodeled units include modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and in-unit laundry facilities.
Legend Park Apartments
305 Cambia Dr, Schaumburg, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,617
1050 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Elmhurst 255
255 N Addison Ave, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,697
1402 sqft
A modern, upscale community. On-site amenities include a large fitness area, garages and group exercise programs. Open floor plans in each home. Walk-in closets and a private balcony or terrace provided.
City View at the Highlands
2720 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,893
1363 sqft
Luxury amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, pool, and conference room. Great location close to Yorktown Mall.
The Marke
100 North Addison Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,820
1299 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The ultimate in rental living has arrived in Elmhurst.
Residences at Hamilton Lakes
1133 Arlington Heights Road, Itasca, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1480 sqft
Experience exceptional living and location at The Residences at Hamilton Lakes.
1161 Coventry Circle
1161 Coventry Circle, Glendale Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1161 Coventry Circle Available 08/07/20 Three Bedroom Two Store TownHome with Finished Basement - Three bedroom townhome in highly rated Glen Ellyn school district. Located on a premium lot with patio and wooded views.
