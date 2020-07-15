/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
115 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Addison, IL
1275 West LAKE Street
1275 West Lake Street, Addison, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Gorgeous Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom spacious condo near all transportation, shopping and restaurants with INDOOR HEATED GARAGE and IN UNIT LAUNDRY!!! Spacious bedrooms, master suite with walk in closet.
The Marke
100 North Addison Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1153 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. The ultimate in rental living has arrived in Elmhurst.
Martin's Point
2101 S Finley Rd, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1068 sqft
Our community is operating as normal.
ReNew Downers Grove
2845 Easton St, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1354 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Camden at Bloomingdale
348 Glenwood Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1046 sqft
Comfortable units with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Play tennis and volleyball on-site. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Near Medinah Country Club. Easy access to I-355.
Cypress Place
975 Jefferson Sq, Elk Grove Village, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1136 sqft
Luxurious ceramic tile bathroom, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Fully-equipped kitchens with plenty of storage space. Courtyard, on-site laundry, gym, 24-hour maintenance and pets are welcome.
Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes
1 Elm Creek Dr, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,692
1317 sqft
Recently renovated luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Has garage parking. Pet-friendly. Other amenities include spa, Jacuzzi and new 24-hour fitness center.
Yorktown Apartments
2233 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1096 sqft
Full-service community with gym, pool, recreational facilities and coffee bar. Handsomely furnished units offer contemporary decor and comfortable living. Minutes from Route 56, I-88 and I-355. Close to several restaurants and shopping at Yorktown Center.
Residences at Lakeside
830 Foxworth Blvd, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
919 sqft
Just off I-355 and 20 miles from Chicago. Residential neighborhood with outstanding on-site amenities including volleyball and tennis court, 24-hour gym, playground, and pool. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
TGM Park Meadows
10 N Lincoln Meadows Dr, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1014 sqft
An upscale community with green initiatives and modern design features. Here you'll enjoy a variety of exceptional amenities and attentive service as well as the convenient location with easy access to downtown Chicago. We Are Currently Renovating!
The Mark
1245 Fordham Drive, Glendale Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1034 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Apex 41
2760 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1232 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown Lombard across the street from Yorktown Center. Units include hardwood floors and granite counters. Community is pet-friendly and has a pool and clubhouse.
City View at the Highlands
2720 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,746
1213 sqft
Luxury amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, pool, and conference room. Great location close to Yorktown Mall.
Versailles on the Lakes Oakbrook
17W720 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
933 sqft
Live in an apartment home you deserve! Count on our proven record of superior service, local/long-term management and a committed customer-focused staff meeting the needs of thousands of highly satisfied residents.
The Monroe
1400 N Oakmont Dr, Glendale Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
950 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Wilshire Towers Apartments
201 Regency Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
903 sqft
This charming community of ranch-style apartments is close to the area's highways, parks, and restaurants. The property offers well-manicured landscaping and green space. Spacious interiors with updates.
Stratford Green Apartment Homes
492 Vinings Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
1331 sqft
Close to shopping and dining and just minutes from the Stratford Square Mall. Recently remodeled units include modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and in-unit laundry facilities.
Residences at Hamilton Lakes
1133 Arlington Heights Road, Itasca, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1223 sqft
Experience exceptional living and location at The Residences at Hamilton Lakes.
Elan Yorktown
50 Yorktown Center, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1361 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Regency Place
2003 S Meyers Rd, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1357 sqft
APARTMENTS OPEN TODAY FOR VIRTUAL TOURS! Regency Place offers the most luxurious 1, 2 & 3 bed apartment homes in the suburbs. Kitchens include granite countertops, cherry cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & designer pendant lighting.
Eldridge Townhomes
2 Elm Creek Dr Suite B, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,299
2129 sqft
NOW OPEN Homes ready for move in. We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Eldridge Townhomes in Elmhurst, Illinois 60126 offers brand new spacious family townhomes with ultramodern finishes.
Elmhurst 255
255 N Addison Ave, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,396
1111 sqft
A modern, upscale community. On-site amenities include a large fitness area, garages and group exercise programs. Open floor plans in each home. Walk-in closets and a private balcony or terrace provided.
2200 Grace
2200 South Grace Street, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1227 sqft
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. 2200 Grace Apartment Homes in Lombard, IL 60148 feature spacious homes, dishwasher, GE appliances, wood flooring, central AC, and patio or balcony.
Renew on York
100 E George Street, Bensenville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
974 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
