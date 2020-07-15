/
3 bedroom apartments
192 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Watergate, FL
10225 Sleepy Brooke Way
10225 Sleepy Brook Way, Watergate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1320 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single family home with large shed in back of property. Renovated kitchen and bathrooms! No HOA, quick move in!
22937 Seaspray Place
22937 Seaspray Place, Watergate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1152 sqft
Spacious 3 bed 2 bath with lots of closet space. Very well maintained / updated affordable home with fenced in yard located in Boca Raton. Great school district. No HOA, move in right away!
11818 Bay Pl
11818 North Bay Place, Watergate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1056 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH MOBILE HOME, LARGE CONNER LOT LOCATED IN WEST BOCA RATON. New paint, ready move in. Laundry room. Washer, dryer. Tenant pay all utilities. Great school district. CORNER PRIVATE LOT. NO HOA approval need.... Easy to show
Results within 1 mile of Watergate
Cielo Boca
10235 Boca Entrada Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1119 sqft
Located just minutes from schools, shopping and dining. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Community includes parking, tennis court, gym, game room and clubhouse.
9835 Three Lakes Cir
9835 Three Lakes Circle, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
972 sqft
Updated 3 bed 2 bath condo on first floor with canal view. Washer and dryer in unit. Close to A rated schools, shopping, dining, and houses of worship. Available 8/1/2020. All ages welcome.
Holiday City at Boca Raton
10720 Eureka St
10720 Eureka Street, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1399 sqft
BOCA RATON FL--PALMETTO PINES----3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS WITH 2 CAR GARAGE AND POOL----ALL TILE----PETS OK WITH NON REF DEPOSIT BASED ON BREED----1ST LAST AND SECURITY REQUIRED----EASY TO SHOW
Sandalfoot Cove
22710 SW 65th Cir
22710 Southwest 65th Circle, Palm Beach County, FL
This is a wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bath home with private pool and fenced in yard. There is no HOA!
7400 North Cypresshead Drive
7400 North Cypresshead Drive, Parkland, FL
7400 North Cypresshead Drive, Parkland, FL 33067 - 4 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
6155 NW 77th Place
6155 Northwest 77th Place, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1892 sqft
BEST Parkland Rental! Roof & AC replacement less than one year.
10205 Serene Meadow Drive N
10205 Serene Meadow Drive North, Palm Beach County, FL
Remodeled 4 bed 2.1 bath 2 car garage. NOTE: The 4th bedroom has been converted into a loft area.
7273 NW 68th Dr
7273 Northwest 68th Drive, Parkland, FL
Waterfront 5 bedroom house, two car garage and large swimming pool , located in gated community. Available for seasonal or annual rent. Pool, jacuzzi, large garden. Fully furnished and equipped. Amazing location - close to TOP Schools of Parkland.
7525 NW 61ST TER.
7525 Northwest 61st Terrace, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
UNIQUELY UPGRADED 3-BEDROOM UNIT WITH ATTACHED 1-CAR GARAGE. 100% FLOOR COVERAGE WITH GORGEOUS, LARGE (16"x 32") WHITE, PORCELAIN PLANK TILE.
Sandalfoot Cove
22311 SW 57th Circle
22311 Southwest 57th Circle, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1452 sqft
RENOVATED 3 BED 2 BATH VILLA IN WEST BOCA RATON. TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT WITH LAMINATE WOOD IN MASTER BEDROOM. FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER IN BRIGHT LAUNDRY ROOM. MASTER BR WITH LARGE WALK-IN-CLOSET. AND LIVING ROOM HAS A LARGE SCREENED PATIO.
Holiday City at Boca Raton
11115 Mohawk St
11115 Mohawk Street, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,410
Gorgeous home in Boca Raton !!!!! (RLNE5422522)
9937 Three Lakes Circle
9937 Three Lakes Circle, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
972 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 1ST FLOOR CORNER UNIT!!! INCLUDES WATER AND CABLE!!! THIS UNIT HAS TILE THRU-OUT EASY TO KEEP CLEAN!!! BEAUTIFUL REMODELED KITCHEN! WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT! THIS BEAUTY HAS ACCORDION SHUTTERS ALL THE WAY AROUND NICE AND SECURE!
Holiday City at Boca Raton
11170 Malayan Street
11170 Malayan Street, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NO Showings Until Further Notice. Real Nice Palmetto Pines Home. Home Features 4 Bedroom Stacked. Home has been renovated. Laminate floors in Bedrooms. The pool is screened and is resort like style. Fenced yard. Close to schools and shopping.
10045 Country Brook Road
10045 Country Brook Road, Palm Beach County, FL
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Beautiful 2 story 4 bed 2.5 bath, great family neighborhood, pool, tennis, basketball, softball, picnic area, prime school district, large family room.
6498 NW 80th Dr
6498 Northwest 80th Drive, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1852 sqft
Parkland lakefront - Mayfair Subdivision 3 bed - 2 bath, 2 car garage, granite and stainless appliances in the kitchen. Master bath has a Roman Tub & His and Hers Sinks.
7375 NW 61st Ter
7375 Northwest 61st Terrace, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Huge Townhome with 1 car garage in Desirable Parkland Terraces on the water featuring 3 Bedrooms & 2 1/2 Bathrooms "Master Downstairs" and roomy loft with large walk in closet for added storage.
Results within 5 miles of Watergate
Avalia
22182 Bella Lago Dr, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1610 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Route 845. Fantastic interior upgrades including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances,and modern cabinetry. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, gym and internet cafe. Pet-friendly.
Windham
Wyndham West Villas
11500 NW 56th Dr, Coral Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,290
1460 sqft
Location offers easy access to Sawgrass Expressway, Florida Turnpike and I-95. Luxury community features pool, car wash area, 24-hour gym and alarm system. Units include walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and bathtub.
Uptown Boca
20940 Uptown Ave, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,302
1404 sqft
Fronting on Glades Road just east of US 441, Uptown Boca’s central location offers quick access to major airports, the Florida Turnpike, I-95 and the Sawgrass Expressway, plus close proximity to green spaces, playgrounds, golf, museums and Japanese
Winston Park
St. Andrews at Winston Park
5400 Lyons Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1379 sqft
Great location, close to Florida Turnpike and I-95. Units feature patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Residents enjoy communal tennis court, parking, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Lakeview
Enclave at Waterways
4359 SW 10th Pl, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1260 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, walk-in closets, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, business center, pool, clubhouse and more. Excellent location. Near local amenities, close to Florida Turnpike and Fort Lauderdale.
