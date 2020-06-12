/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:27 AM
81 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Indialantic, FL
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:01am
5 Units Available
The Brittany
1874 Brittany Dr, Indialantic, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1166 sqft
Close to Paradise Beach and Park near I-95 and the Orlando Melbourne International Airport. Relaxing property amenities include a grill area, swimming pool and two lakes. Units have central air conditioning and walk-in closets.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Indialantic by The Sea
1 Unit Available
1403 S Miramar Avenue
1403 South Miramar Avenue, Indialantic, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
Ocean Views from your deck! Live just steps to the beach in this roomy 2 Bedroom 2/ Bath 2nd Floor Unit. Let the breezes blow through the windows and listen to the waves. Open and Airy living space, wood floors, nice appliances, washer dryer.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Indialantic by The Sea
1 Unit Available
301 S Miramar Avenue
301 South Miramar Avenue, Indialantic, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1176 sqft
GREAT LOCATION!!! Short or Long term rental. Owner flexible.
Results within 1 mile of Indialantic
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
155 Palmetto Avenue
155 Palmetto Avenue, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1350 sqft
2 applications pending. A hop skip and a jump to the Beach, food, shopping, schools and sidewalks leading to everything else you may need. Quiet dead-end street.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
877 N Highway A1a
877 N Highway A1a, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1200 sqft
Beachside living in style!! Located in Indialantic this oceanfront condo has shopping, grocery stores, and restaurants within walking distance.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
184 Palmetto Avenue
184 Palmetto Avenue, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1350 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled Townhome just steps to the Beach. This Contemporary 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhome has been freshly painted, new tile floors, updated kitchen to include stainless steel appliances. Washer and Dryer included and inside unit.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
925 N Highway A1a
925 N Highway A1a, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1204 sqft
THE BEACH IS CALLING YOU! Come see this incredible condo located in the heart of Indialantic! Beautiful ocean view from this corner unit featuring 2 large bedrooms / 2 bathrooms / 1 large garage space.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
185 Palmetto Avenue
185 Palmetto Avenue, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1350 sqft
Clean, updated executive rental in convenient and quaint Indialantic. Two upstairs bedrooms with attached bathrooms and generous natural light. First floor has beautiful eat in kitchen with granite countertops and a closet with a washer and dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Indialantic
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:01am
$
66 Units Available
Aqua Palm Bay
2133 Robert J Conlan Blvd NE, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1060 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your visit today! For a limited time, apply for only $35 & receive up to one month free on select apartment homes! *See Agent for details.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
27 Units Available
The Harbours
1032 Hidden Harbour Dr, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1044 sqft
Newly updated apartments with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes the clubhouse, volleyball court and pool. Close to Ballard Park if you need to relax. Near shops and restaurants along Sarno Road.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
27 Units Available
The Vinings at Palm Bay
1000 Palm Place Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1005 sqft
Experience prestigious beach-style living when you're a resident of The Vinings at Palm Bay. Choose one of our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments in Palm Bay, FL.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
5 Units Available
Compass
3595 Misty Oak Dr, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1016 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with lake views, walk-in closets and private patios. Residents have access to free Wi-Fi, fitness center and tennis court. Located minutes away from I-95 and the beach.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
520 Palm Springs Boulevard
520 Palm Springs Boulevard, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1055 sqft
Wow, Look at these breath taking views. Short term rental fully furnished. This unit is also for sale fully furnished. Cute 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath Corner unit with lots of natural light. For more information call/Text Pamela Ratfield 512-663-2660 www.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1057 Small Court
1057 Small Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1058 sqft
Available June 1, 2020 for a short term or long term rental! This is a 55 + community, ground floor, with your parking spot right outside your front door! This is a fully furnished, renovated, end unit condo, conveniently located just a short
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Harbour Villa
1 Unit Available
169 Kristi Drive
169 Kristi Dr, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1296 sqft
Lovely 2 Bedroom 2.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Port Malabar Country Club
1 Unit Available
2100 Forest Knoll Drive
2100 Forest Knoll Drive Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1069 sqft
In this gated community we have a two bedroom two full bath condo upstairs unit with balcony overlooking the community has an inground pool, barbeques and patio tables. master bedroom has a walk in closet plus a regular closet for loads of storage sp
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Palm Bay Colony
1 Unit Available
1943 Seagrape Street
1943 Sea Grapes Street Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1237 sqft
Located in a wonderful 55+ community, this lovely, immaculate TURN-KEY home is located on a quiet corner lot that backs up to a wooded landscape.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2207 Atlantic Street
2207 Atlantic Street, Melbourne Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
Currently Processing an Application on this Beautiful southeast corner penthouse unit at The Breakers! Kitchen open to living area with fireplace and balcony. Spacious 2nd floor master bedroom with gorgeous ocean views and balcony.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3522 D Avinci Way
3522 D'avinci Way, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
892 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the University Village apartment complex right next to FIT. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Master bedroom has walk in closet.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2225 Highway A1a
2225 Highway A1a, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1120 sqft
STUNNING OCEANFRONT CONDO available as a short term rental! Fully furnished, private balcony, perfect location, & sweeping ocean views. Amenities include pool, jacuzzi, work out room, clubhouse and tennis court.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Hollywood Estates of Canova Park
1 Unit Available
547 Jennifer Circle
547 Jennifer Circle, West Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1104 sqft
55+ Community with clubhouse, community pool, shuffleboard and a host of community activities including card games, bingo, pot luck dinners, dancing groups, golf groups and Veteran gatherings.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2419 Carriage Court
2419 Carriage Court, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in a desirable location! Right across the street from Paradise Beach Park. 2 nice sized bedrooms, each with their own bathroom! Half bath downstairs with a very open floor plan. Tile and wood floors throughout.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
416 School Road
416 School Road, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1091 sqft
Fully furnished, newly renovated condo, 2 blocks from the ocean. New A/C, water heater and King size Tempurpedic bed in the master bedroom. Walking distance to restaurants and shopping.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Tillman
1 Unit Available
3011 Kirkland Road
3011 Kirkland Road Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1060 sqft
Stunning, Contemporary, Ground Floor Level condo unit. Recently remodeled! Kitchen, flooring, fixtures, AC, and water heater. Screened porch with storage.
Similar Pages
Indialantic 1 BedroomsIndialantic 2 BedroomsIndialantic 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIndialantic 3 BedroomsIndialantic Apartments with Balcony
Indialantic Apartments with GarageIndialantic Apartments with GymIndialantic Apartments with Hardwood FloorsIndialantic Apartments with ParkingIndialantic Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLAlafaya, FLFort Pierce, FLWest Melbourne, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLViera West, FLSebastian, FL
Lakewood Park, FLTitusville, FLSatellite Beach, FLFlorida Ridge, FLCocoa, FLVero Beach South, FLGifford, FLSouth Beach, FLMicco, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FL