2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 PM
20 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Grenelefe, FL
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Grenelefe Country Club
33 ASPEN DRIVE
33 Aspen Drive, Grenelefe, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
970 sqft
Workday is over and now it's time to relax and come home to your very own sanctuary. RELAX... YOU ARE HOME. This 2bed 2bath Condo located in Aspenwood in the historical Central Florida Golf Community of Grenelefe. As you enter...
Results within 5 miles of Grenelefe
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
603 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1
603 Lake Marion Gulf Resort Drive, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
784 sqft
Beautiful Villa, move-in ready 2/2 in Lake Marion Golf Resort! New A/C and all appliances are new. all-new title. This condo is tucked back in a gorgeous Resort-like community. High ceilings and great natural light give the condo a spacious feel.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
1593 Cumin Dr
1593 Cumin Drive, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1056 sqft
Tuscany Preserve- This home is located in a gated community in Poinciana. This unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a porch. The community offers a community pool and basketball court. HOA approval and fee of $75.00 per adult needed before move in.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1209 Margaret Ave
1209 Margaret Avenue, Haines City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex for Rent - Property Id: 261926 Duplex for rent located in Haines City.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
1736 Coriander Drive
1736 Coriander Drive, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
923 sqft
1 Story
Results within 10 miles of Grenelefe
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
7 Units Available
Madison Lake Ned
4025 Lake Ned Village Cir, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1021 sqft
This newly renovated community is near I-4 and the area's best shopping. This pet-friendly community features a new dog park, a resort-style pool, fitness center and a playground. Homes offer new appliances and a patio.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
718 Bobcat Ct.
718 Bobcat Court, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
996 sqft
Duplex in Poinciana, Polk County - Great 996 sq ft., 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms remodeled duplex. LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. Open floor plan with all kitchen appliances and stackable washer & dryer.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Traditions
2756 Rutledge Court
2756 Rutledge Court, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1906 sqft
This upscale townhome is located in South East Winter Haven and features 2 bedrooms and a den, two full baths and lots of upgrades! With 1536 heated square feet and a single car garage this executive townhouse has crown molding, new appliances, a
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
1824 Lake Mariam Dr.
1824 Lake Mariam Drive, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
923 sqft
2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom in Winter Haven - 2-Bathroom Condo in Winter Haven features plenty of space, brand new tile flooring throughout the common areas, new paint and a fully enclosed tile patio!! The home sits in a quiet community which features a
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
627 Bittern Court
627 Bittern Court, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1113 sqft
Unfurnished, 1113 sf, two bedroom two bath duplex with covered porch. Kitchen appliances provided, dining room and large living room all tiled, carpet in bedrooms, fresh paint and utility room. Lawn maintenance is included in rent.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Southern Dunes Golf Course
2491 SAINT AUGUSTINE BOULEVARD
2491 Saint Augustine Boulevard, Haines City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
Take a look at this 2 bedroom (both are masters with full baths) and a 1/2 bath on the main floor. The view from the living room is all golf,You will be looking across mid fairway to a hole with sand traps... the perfect post card view.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Cypresswood Country Club
2231 FIRESTONE PLACE
2231 Firestone Pl, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1439 sqft
Two bedroom, two bathroom villa is located in the gated Cypresswood Golf community with numerous community amenities including pool, tennis courts, golf course, and fitness center.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Eloise Woods
5850 CYPRESS GARDENS BLVD # 608
5850 Cypress Gardens Boulevard, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1260 sqft
Listing Agent - Larissa Dutra - larissa@bfdprime.com - 407-247-2464 - 2 story 2 bedroom 2 bath condominium close to LEGOLAND. Corner unit with pool and basketball & tennis court located directly in front of the unit.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Waverly
536 Caymen Drive
536 Caymen Dr, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
784 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bathroom mobile home is located in Towerwood MHP, a 55+ community. This property has an updated kitchen, a laundry room with space for a workshop, carport, sunroom and much more. Unit does not come furnished One year lease $950.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Davenport Buisness District
6 Magnolia Street W
6 Magnolia Street, Davenport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
720 sqft
Single Family Home Now Available in Historic Davenport! - This 2 bedrooms 1 bath single family home sits on almost a quarter-acre lot and is walking distance to many shops and restaurants.
1 of 21
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
1550 11TH STREET NE
1550 11th Street Northeast, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1148 sqft
Clean, Warm, Charming, 2 bed 2 bath condo with astonishing Lake Buckeye views near the beautiful and fun Chain of Lakes in Winter Haven.
1 of 16
Last updated August 16 at 10:37 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Ashton Golf Club
4148 ABERDEEN LANE
4148 Aberdeen Lane, Lake Wales, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1319 sqft
2 Bedroom/2 Bath Home in Lake Ashton, a guard gated, 55+ golf community. Large open Kitchen with ample cabinet space, closet pantry, breakfast bar, and inside laundry. Split Bedroom plan. Master Bedroom has a private bath with dual sinks.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
3338 Fox Ridge Drive
3338 Fox Ridge Drive, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1071 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Coopersmith Village
421 HUNTER CIRCLE
421 Hunter Circle, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1038 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath townhouse in Coopersmith Village in the heart of Poinciana! Enjoy all tile flooring throughout, nice upgraded ceiling fan fixtures, newer refrigerator & a private fenced in patio.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
640 MARTIN LUTHER KING BOULEVARD NE
640 Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$665
572 sqft
This affordable 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom is the rear structure on a shared lot located on MLK JR Blvd NE near Lake Maud Dr, directly across the street from Jewett Middle & High School. The inside has been freshly painted and has new tile throughout.
