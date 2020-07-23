Apartment List
/
CO
/
dakota ridge
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:42 AM

146 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Dakota Ridge, CO

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Dakota Ridge offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Commons
12288 W. Dorado Place Unit 206
12288 West Dorado Place, Dakota Ridge, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1356 sqft
12288 W.
Results within 1 mile of Dakota Ridge
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
$
4 Units Available
Stony Creek
Vistas at Stony Creek
6775 S Field St, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1007 sqft
Cozy apartments with designer bathrooms and walk-in closets. Parking available on site. Go swimming or play basketball on the grounds during free time. Close to Mirage Sports Bar. Enjoy easy access to S Wadsworth Blvd.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
Bear Creek
Dartmouth Woods
10025 W Dartmouth Ave, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
998 sqft
Located on the Bear Creek Trail, which connects with other great Denver trails. DVD library and free bicycle rentals on-site. Just 4 miles from Bear Creek State Park.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 12:23 AM
33 Units Available
Bear Creek
Kallisto at Bear Creek
2605 S Miller Dr, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1090 sqft
Pet-friendly property spreads out over 30 acres and features one of the largest fitness centers in Lakewood. Only 50 minutes from the nearest ski resort. Located on the Bear Creek Trail, which is perfect for running and biking. On-site, residents enjoy the two pools and other great amenities.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
16 Units Available
Governors Ranch
The Dakota at Governor's Ranch
9097 W Cross Dr, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
952 sqft
Community features BBQ grills, fitness center, yoga room and on-site car wash. Apartments include wood flooring, plush carpeting and stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from C-470 and Hampden Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
7 Units Available
Governors Ranch
Cottonwood Creek
8801 W Belleview Ave, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
Options like wood burning fireplaces and custom paint. Wide-open dog park. Sprawling courtyards with picnic tables, grills, and mature trees. Access to biking and jogging trails including the Wagon Creek trail.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
18 Units Available
Columbine Knolls South
Bell Ken-Caryl
12044 Ken Caryl Circle, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1174 sqft
Fully furnished new homes in the heart of nature. Enjoy yoga, swimming, tennis and more on site. E-payments for resident convenience. Near South Valley Park and Rox Bar and Grill.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 12:18 AM
10 Units Available
Bear Creek
The Crossings at Bear Creek
10117 W Dartmouth Pl, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1037 sqft
Comfortable homes with designer fixtures and in-unit washer/dryers. Community backs up and has direct access to Bear Creek. Bear Creek Greenbelt gives residents access to four golf courses. Residents have on-site access to high-end fitness center and resort-style pool with a cozy fire pit.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Stony Creek
9108 West Plymouth Avenue
9108 West Plymouth Avenue, Ken Caryl, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Newly Renovated Townhome With Yard - Property Id: 242837 Beautiful, completely renovated townhome in Stony Creek neighborhood! 2 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms; Master Bedroom Suite with 2 closets and 2nd bedroom with large closet.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kipling Hills
9579 W. CoalMine Avenue #D
9579 W Coal Mine Ave, Ken Caryl, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
9579 W. CoalMine Avenue #D Available 08/01/20 Lexington Village: Close to Foothills - This 2 story townhome has 2 bedrooms + study & 2 1/2 bathrooms. All the appliances are included.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Bear Creek
10437 W Hampden Ave Unit 104
10437 West Hampden Avenue, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1157 sqft
Be the envy of your neighbors in this highly sought after ground-level end unit at the Preserve at Weaver Creek. Intricate accents make for a comfortable, unique home that is positioned in a great location, rivaled only by its amenities.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Mountain Gate Condominiums
LP1 Research - #71
7414 South Alkire Street, Ken Caryl, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
993 sqft
This unit with an exterior private entrance features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open living/kitchen/dining, a cozy fireplace, lots of closet space, a washer and dryer, and a balcony with locking storage space in the utility area.
Results within 5 miles of Dakota Ridge
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
51 Units Available
Carmody
Waterfront
10555 W Jewell Ave, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
988 sqft
On-site maintenance and management, along with night patrol. Fitness room equipped with cardio and resistance machines, free weights, and pilates equipment. Adjacent to Smith Reservoir.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
12 Units Available
South Alameda
Downtown Belmar
445 S Saulsbury St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
949 sqft
Open floor plans with natural light streaming through large windows. Slab granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Free covered and garage parking. Just blocks from Belmar shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
18 Units Available
Union Square
Silver Reef Apartments
12419 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1021 sqft
Open floor plans with breakfast bars and spacious bedrooms. Fitness room, tennis and volleyball courts. DVD Library. Minutes from US-6.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
16 Units Available
Outlook Littleton Apartments
4560 W Mineral Ave, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1148 sqft
Spacious kitchens in all floor plans. Fully equipped fitness center and yoga studio. Dog run and indoor pet wash with grooming station. Ski and bike repair shop. Resort-style pool with sun shelf surrounded by cabanas.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
19 Units Available
Mountain Gate
7501 S Utica Dr, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1046 sqft
Remodeled homes right at the foot of the Rockies. An online portal for maintenance requests and rent payments. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, yoga center and fire pit. Near Chatfield State Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
49 Units Available
Summit Ridge at West Meadows
Dakota Ridge
13310 W Coal Mine Ave, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
881 sqft
Patio or balcony, walk-in closets and full-sized washer and dryer included with all floorplans. Furnished apartments and flexible lease terms available. Movie room with theater-style seating. Stunning foothills views from property. Within a mile of CO-470.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
7 Units Available
Bear Creek
Windsor Townhomes and Apartments
8153 W Eastman Pl, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,336
1198 sqft
Sleek townhomes and apartments within a resort style community. Large windows provide great natural light. On-site amenities abound, including a cafe and business center. Close to Harriman Lake Park. Near US Route 285.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 23 at 12:02 AM
$
29 Units Available
South Alameda
7166 at Belmar Urban Flats
7166 W Custer Ave, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1156 sqft
Well located 1-3 bedroom apartments. Walking distance from the exciting downtown Denver and Rocky Mountains. Close to many shops like Belmar175. Lively community on-site that loves to frequent the pool, spa, business center, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
25 Units Available
South Alameda
Lakeview Towers at Belmar
679 S Reed Ct, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,587
900 sqft
Elevator-accessible apartment building that is just 15 minutes from Downtown Denver. Residents particularly enjoy the nearby Belmar Shopping Mall and beautiful lake. For the convenience of tenants, each floor has its own trash chute and laundry facility.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Bear Creek
The Huntington
8223 W Floyd Ave, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1010 sqft
Near downtown Lakewood. Also close to Belmar shopping and dining district and Bear Creek Greenbelt. Modern 1-2 bedroom apartments in a welcoming community boasting multiple fitness facilities. Package concierge and 24-hour maintenance services available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 12:08 AM
$
15 Units Available
Academy Park
Skye Crest
7846 W Mansfield Pkwy, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
987 sqft
Modern apartments with a breakfast bar, fireplace, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a basketball court, media room and parking. Right by Foothills Golf Course and Marston Lake. Close to US Route 285.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
South Alameda
Belmar Villas Apartments
700 S Reed Ct, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
885 sqft
Prime location in the Belmar Shopping District near coffee shops, dining and Bear Creek State Park. Units feature private patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community!
City Guide for Dakota Ridge, CO

Dakota Ridge: The town at the foot of the Rockies.

Looking for a place to call home with convenient access to both the mountain resort areas and Southwest Denver? Dakota Ridge boasts suburban streets lined with both single family homes and nice looking apartment complexes. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartments in Dakota Ridge, CO

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Dakota Ridge offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute from work, along with the neighborhood amenities you want from entertainment to green space.

Some 2 bedroom apartments in Dakota Ridge offer two equal-sized rooms with the same bathrooms. Others may offer a smaller second bedroom that is intended as a den or guest room. The second bathroom could be located in a hallway or away from the bedrooms. If you’re moving in with a roommate, decide who will take the smaller room and potentially adjust each portion of the rent accordingly.

Consider how much privacy you want when renting 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Dakota Ridge. Are the bedrooms right next to each other or situated across the apartment? Consider the views each bedroom offers, as well as if one offers more storage and a better layout.

Similar Pages

Dakota Ridge 3 Bedroom ApartmentsDakota Ridge Apartments with BalconiesDakota Ridge Apartments with GaragesDakota Ridge Apartments with Gyms
Dakota Ridge Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDakota Ridge Apartments with ParkingDakota Ridge Apartments with PoolsDakota Ridge Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Dakota Ridge Cheap ApartmentsDakota Ridge Dog Friendly ApartmentsDakota Ridge Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, CO
Parker, COCastle Rock, COEvergreen, COWoodland Park, COBerthoud, COEdgewater, COColumbine, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs