tuscumbia
11 Apartments for rent in Tuscumbia, AL📍
1 Unit Available
1004 N Commons St E
1004 North Commons Street East, Tuscumbia, AL
2 Bedrooms
$650
1 sqft
This two bedroom one bath home is located close to schools, shopping and more. Features include new hvac, hardwoods, dishwasher, stove, fridge, covered parking and fenced in backyard.
1 Unit Available
725 North Jefferson St
725 North Jefferson Street, Tuscumbia, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
15 sqft
Adorable cottage move-in ready. Walking distance to downtown Tuscumbia. 3 Bedroom, 1 full bath. Original hardwood floors. 9 ft. ceiling. New windows and roof.
1 Unit Available
401 S. East Street
401 South East Street, Tuscumbia, AL
3 Bedrooms
$625
409 S East Street Tuscumbia AL 35674 (3BD/1BA) - Address: 409 S East Street Tuscumbia AL 35674 Rent: $625 Deposit: $625 Section 8: Not Available For This Property This Is A No Smoking Property Pet Friendly: Negotiable (Contact Before Applying,
Results within 5 miles of Tuscumbia
1 Unit Available
1211 Annapolis Ave A
1211 Annapolis Avenue, Sheffield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$501
$501 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 298467 1211 Annapolis Ave., Sheffield, AL 35660 1738 sq feet.
1 Unit Available
602 E Mobile Street
602 E Mobile St, Florence, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
602 E Mobile Street Florence AL 35630 (3BD/2BA) - Address: 602 E Mobile Street Florence AL 35630 Rent: $ 1500 Deposit: $ 1500 Section 8: Not Available For This Property This Is A No Smoking Property Pet Friendly: Negotiable (Contact Before Applying,
1 Unit Available
419 East Lelia Street
419 E Lelia St, Florence, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1361 sqft
*We request you drive by our properties before scheduling a showing* 419 E Lelia Street Florence, Al 35630 Beds: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Appliances Included: Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher Washer/Dryer Hookups: Yes Flooring: Hardwood, Carpet, and
1 Unit Available
1006 Sherrod Ave
1006 Sherrod Ave, Florence, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
$425 PER ROOMMATE for a TWO year lease (Total $1275 per month) OR $450PER ROOMMATE (Total $1350 per month) *** Call 256-718-2000 to set up a showing!*** You aren't going to want to miss this opportunity! Attention to detail.
1 Unit Available
668 Simpson Street Apartment 1
668 Simpson St, Florence, AL
3 Bedrooms
$700
1500 sqft
668 Simpson Street Apt 1 Florence AL 35630 (3BD/1BA) - Address: 668 Simpson Street Apt 1 Florence AL 35630 Rent: $700 Deposit: $700 Section 8: Not Available For This Property This Is A No Smoking Property Pet Friendly: Negotiable (Contact Before
1 Unit Available
217 Lawton Avenue
217 Lawton Ave, Florence, AL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$550
217 Lawton Avenue Florence AL 35630 (3BD/1BA) - Address: 217 Lawton Avenue Florence AL 35630 Rent: $550 Deposit: $550 Section 8: Not Available For This Property This Is A No Smoking Property Pet Friendly: Negotiable (Contact Before Applying,
Results within 10 miles of Tuscumbia
1 Unit Available
402 Ford Road
402 Ford Road, Muscle Shoals, AL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1350 sqft
**Will be available for move in Mid-May/Early-June** 402 Ford Road Muscle Shoals, Al 35661 Beds: 4 Baths: 2 Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave Washer/Dryer Hookups: Yes Heat/Air: Central Unit Flooring: Tile Parking:
1 Unit Available
1925 Shade Avenue
1925 Shade Ave, Florence, AL
2 Bedrooms
$685
1045 sqft
We request you drive by our properties before scheduling a showing! 1925 Shade Avenue Florence, Al 35630 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Appliances included: Stove Fridge Microwave Dishwasher Washer/Dryer Hookups: Yes Heat/Air: Window unit and wall
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Tuscumbia rentals listed on Apartment List is $690.