535 Deer Drive #510

Deer Drive 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo - Property Id: 102658



Beautiful remodeled split level 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse. Vaulted Ceiling in the living room, Spacious Kitchen with Granite counter-tops with stone back splash, wood grain tile floors and new carpeting. Energy-efficient appliances including full size Washer/Dryer and Water Softener. Lease includes trash, water, sewer. Dogs are negotiable with $35/month pet fee per pet. No yard. 2 parking spaces. Backs to national forest with hiking and biking trails.



Applicants must meet a monthly income requirement of 2.5 times the rental rate, and submit a form signed by their employer stating they work in Teton County for a minimum of 30 hours a week. Move -in fees are $8,400 (F/L/SD) due upon lease signing.

