Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

535 Deer Drive #510

535 West Deer Drive · (925) 786-6226
Location

535 West Deer Drive, Teton County, WY 83001

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit #510 · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Deer Drive 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo - Property Id: 102658

Beautiful remodeled split level 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse. Vaulted Ceiling in the living room, Spacious Kitchen with Granite counter-tops with stone back splash, wood grain tile floors and new carpeting. Energy-efficient appliances including full size Washer/Dryer and Water Softener. Lease includes trash, water, sewer. Dogs are negotiable with $35/month pet fee per pet. No yard. 2 parking spaces. Backs to national forest with hiking and biking trails.

Applicants must meet a monthly income requirement of 2.5 times the rental rate, and submit a form signed by their employer stating they work in Teton County for a minimum of 30 hours a week. Move -in fees are $8,400 (F/L/SD) due upon lease signing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102658
Property Id 102658

(RLNE5511565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
