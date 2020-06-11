18 Patrick Road - Small Shop

Amenities

This listing is for the large shop and the office space/commercial area only.



This amazing commercial opportunity comes with loads of possibilities in Sand Draw! The total square footage of commercial space is 17800 sqft that sits on 5 acres of land that can be broken down into several rental options that fit your needs. Situated in an area of interest and prime location, there is an office building/employee housing and two commercial buildings that can be rented out together or separately.



The office building/employee housing is 3200 square feet, reception area, a full kitchen with all appliances included, 2 bathroom facilities, laundry room, 2 common living room/office spaces and a total of 7 individual rooms for living quarters or office space. (sketch 1)



The first commercial building is 3200 square feet with an indoor storage unit, 1 office and 1 bathroom facility and 5 commercial sized bay doors. (sketch 2)



The largest commercial building is 9600 square feet, has 3 large office spaces, a full bathroom facility, and 8 commercial size bay doors with a huge storage indoor storage unit. (sketch 3)



Located in Sand Draw