The perfect starter home!! Great location, fairly close to BLM, forest land, and mountain lakes. Situated on almost 1 acre with the Fayette Canal at the back. Wood stove for available for those winter nights. The garage itself is a 1 car garage with additional storage space. There is also RV hook-up's at the outside rear of garage. This stick built home was built in 2008 and is in great condition overall. Make plans to come see today!